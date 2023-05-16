Hong Kong leader says public libraries must ensure books don't violate laws

Hong Kong's leader said on Tuesday public libraries needed to ensure books don't violate local laws, amid criticism that many books and videos related to China's Tiananmen Square crackdown have now been removed from library shelves.
"These books are accessible by people in private book shops. If they want to buy, they can buy," Hong Kong's chief executive John Lee told reporters when asked about the removal of June 4 literature and documentaries from public libraries.
"What libraries need to do is to ensure that there's no breach of any laws in Hong Kong, including of course, copyrights etc, and also if they spread any kind of messages that are not in the interests of Hong Kong," Lee added, without elaborating.
Hong Kong, which returned from British to Chinese rule in 1997 with the promise of wide-ranging freedoms, has in recent years curbed individual liberties under a sweeping China-imposed national security law.
Chinese authorities, however, say the security law has brought stability after mass pro-democracy protests in 2019.
Public memorials and commemorations of China's bloody Tiananmen Square crackdown in 1989 were once allowed in Hong Kong, unlike mainland China where it is a taboo and censored topic.
In the past three years, however, Hong Kong authorities have barred an annual June 4 candlelight vigil from taking place on COVID social distancing grounds, and public monuments including a "goddess of democracy" statue have been dismantled from 3 universities.
With the scrapping of COVID restrictions this year, some activists have called for the June 4 vigil to resume.
Hong Kong's Ming Pao newspaper reported that more than 40 percent of video materials and books involving "political themes" had been removed from public libraries since 2020.
A government backed Audit Commission said in an April report that a two year government review of library materials had almost been completed of "library books which are manifestly contrary to the interests of national security and removed them from the library collections".
The national security law, which punishes acts including subversion and collusion with foreign forces with possible life imprisonment, has been criticized as a tool of repression by some countries including the United States.© Thomson Reuters 2023.
9 Comments
Login to comment
Moonraker
Probably not for long though. They will be the next to be targetted and booksellers will be dragged off to jail for subversion. Totalitarianism cannot tolerate the truth because it's composed of lies.
Aly Rustom
Hong Kong as we knew it has ceased to exist.
Real shame.
Xavier
"Laws" made by and solely for the benefit of the CCP with zero input from the people, and that are enforced by CCP thugs and ruled on by CCP-appointed judges, are not laws at all.
@Moonraker
Indeed. Booksellers have been arrested by the Chinese authorities since even before the protests, and it's gotten much, much worse since.
https://www.voanews.com/a/china-confirms-3-hong-kong-booksellers-arrests/3178216.html
EFD
Maybe this is where Rock-star Ronnie learned "the courage to be free"?
Banning books does seem like his thing.
And it is not off-topic. This is chapter one page one (assuming one can even get access to the book) to the authoritarian's play book. Cut off access to the free flow of information so that only the regime's narrative is heard.
Here we see it in HK and until a few years ago assumed it could never happen in a democracy. Well, we have it here and we have it in the "great" state of Florida.
diagonalslip
meanwhile, in 'the west'.... re-writing history and censoring kids' books and others to remove 'offensive' material.....
TaiwanIsNotChina
At least we restrict that barbaric behavior to school libraries. For China it is all libraries.
TaiwanIsNotChina
Are these the same book shops whose owners are being shuttled off to the mainland?
finally rich
No ideology as repulsive and anti-human as communism, simply unbeatable.
WiseOneIn Kansai
I don't think it's about stability. It's more about fear and who is gonna dob in on you for saying the wrong thing.
I loved Hong Kong. It seems the good old days of Hong Kong are gone!!
Will be there for 3 days next month for business, it's been 3 years after COVID emerged.
I'm curious to see physically how much the atmosphere has changed. Hong Kongers are well-known for their directness when they speak, which is the opposite of the gentle-mannered Japanese.
I wonder if my Hong Kong colleagues will open up after a few drinks.