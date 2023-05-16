Newsletter Signup Register / Login
APEC Summit 2022, in Bangkok
Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee Photo: REUTERS file
world

Hong Kong leader says public libraries must ensure books don't violate laws

9 Comments
By Jessie Pang and James Pomfret
HONG KONG

Hong Kong's leader said on Tuesday public libraries needed to ensure books don't violate local laws, amid criticism that many books and videos related to China's Tiananmen Square crackdown have now been removed from library shelves.

"These books are accessible by people in private book shops. If they want to buy, they can buy," Hong Kong's chief executive John Lee told reporters when asked about the removal of June 4 literature and documentaries from public libraries.

"What libraries need to do is to ensure that there's no breach of any laws in Hong Kong, including of course, copyrights etc, and also if they spread any kind of messages that are not in the interests of Hong Kong," Lee added, without elaborating.

Hong Kong, which returned from British to Chinese rule in 1997 with the promise of wide-ranging freedoms, has in recent years curbed individual liberties under a sweeping China-imposed national security law.

Chinese authorities, however, say the security law has brought stability after mass pro-democracy protests in 2019.

Public memorials and commemorations of China's bloody Tiananmen Square crackdown in 1989 were once allowed in Hong Kong, unlike mainland China where it is a taboo and censored topic.

In the past three years, however, Hong Kong authorities have barred an annual June 4 candlelight vigil from taking place on COVID social distancing grounds, and public monuments including a "goddess of democracy" statue have been dismantled from 3 universities.

With the scrapping of COVID restrictions this year, some activists have called for the June 4 vigil to resume.

Hong Kong's Ming Pao newspaper reported that more than 40 percent of video materials and books involving "political themes" had been removed from public libraries since 2020.

A government backed Audit Commission said in an April report that a two year government review of library materials had almost been completed of "library books which are manifestly contrary to the interests of national security and removed them from the library collections".

The national security law, which punishes acts including subversion and collusion with foreign forces with possible life imprisonment, has been criticized as a tool of repression by some countries including the United States.

© Thomson Reuters 2023.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Cash and Debit Card all in one!

Open an account online today to receive ¥1,000 with a bonus of ¥500 for meeting additional requirements. No annual fee required!

Learn More

9 Comments
Login to comment

"These books are accessible by people in private book shops. If they want to buy, they can buy,"

Probably not for long though. They will be the next to be targetted and booksellers will be dragged off to jail for subversion. Totalitarianism cannot tolerate the truth because it's composed of lies.

8 ( +8 / -0 )

Hong Kong as we knew it has ceased to exist.

Real shame.

8 ( +8 / -0 )

Hong Kong leader says public libraries must ensure books don't violate laws

"Laws" made by and solely for the benefit of the CCP with zero input from the people, and that are enforced by CCP thugs and ruled on by CCP-appointed judges, are not laws at all.

@Moonraker

Probably not for long though. They will be the next to be targetted and booksellers will be dragged off to jail for subversion.

Indeed. Booksellers have been arrested by the Chinese authorities since even before the protests, and it's gotten much, much worse since.

https://www.voanews.com/a/china-confirms-3-hong-kong-booksellers-arrests/3178216.html

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Maybe this is where Rock-star Ronnie learned "the courage to be free"?

Banning books does seem like his thing.

And it is not off-topic. This is chapter one page one (assuming one can even get access to the book) to the authoritarian's play book. Cut off access to the free flow of information so that only the regime's narrative is heard.

Here we see it in HK and until a few years ago assumed it could never happen in a democracy. Well, we have it here and we have it in the "great" state of Florida.

1 ( +3 / -2 )

meanwhile, in 'the west'.... re-writing history and censoring kids' books and others to remove 'offensive' material.....

1 ( +2 / -1 )

meanwhile, in 'the west'.... re-writing history and censoring kids' books and others to remove 'offensive' material.....

At least we restrict that barbaric behavior to school libraries. For China it is all libraries.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

"These books are accessible by people in private book shops. If they want to buy, they can buy,"

Are these the same book shops whose owners are being shuttled off to the mainland?

1 ( +1 / -0 )

No ideology as repulsive and anti-human as communism, simply unbeatable.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Chinese authorities, however, say the security law has brought stability after mass pro-democracy protests in 2019.

I don't think it's about stability. It's more about fear and who is gonna dob in on you for saying the wrong thing.

I loved Hong Kong. It seems the good old days of Hong Kong are gone!!

Will be there for 3 days next month for business, it's been 3 years after COVID emerged.

I'm curious to see physically how much the atmosphere has changed. Hong Kongers are well-known for their directness when they speak, which is the opposite of the gentle-mannered Japanese.

I wonder if my Hong Kong colleagues will open up after a few drinks.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Jobs for May: Tons of Great Teaching Gigs

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events For May 8 – 14

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for May 15 – 21

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Furoshiki: A Reintroduction into Our Eco-Friendly Generation

Savvy Tokyo

Tokyo

Tokyo Tacos: 5 Great Mexican Restaurants in The City

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Moving Season: Ohikkoshi with Kids in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Shimane Museum of Ancient Izumo

GaijinPot Travel

How To Rent Bikes in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Day Trips from Kobe

GaijinPot Blog

Ume Leftovers: 5 Delicious Possibilities

GaijinPot Blog

Moving Made Easy: A Checklist for Moving to a New Apartment in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

health

Japanese Superfoods: Natto

Savvy Tokyo