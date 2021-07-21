Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Hong Kong
FILE - In this June 23, 2021, file photo, Lam Man-chung, center, executive editor-in-chief of Apple Daily, gestures at the headquarters before the newspaper stop publishing in Hong Kong. Hong Kong national security police on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, arrested Lam, weeks after the paper was forced to close after authorities froze its assets. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)
world

Hong Kong police arrest former Apple Daily senior editor

10 Comments
By ZEN SOO
HONG KONG

Hong Kong national security police on Wednesday arrested a former editor at the now-defunct Apple Daily pro-democracy newspaper, weeks after the paper was forced to close after authorities froze its assets.

Lam Man-chung, who was the executive editor-in-chief of Apple Daily, was arrested on suspicion of conspiring to collude with foreign forces to endanger national security, according to the South China Morning Post newspaper, which cited an unnamed source. He is the eighth person from the newspaper who has been arrested in recent weeks.

Police said that a 51-year-old former editor was arrested Wednesday in relation to a similar case in June, but did not identify him.

In June, police raided the newspaper's offices, taking away hard drives and laptops as evidence. The arrests of top executives, editors and journalists at the paper, as well as the freezing of $2.3 million worth of assets, led Apply Daily to cease its operations last month. It sold a million copies of its final edition.

Following months of anti-government protests in 2019, Beijing last year imposed a sweeping national security law in the semi-autonomous city that critics say restricts the freedoms promised to the former British colony that are not found on mainland China. More than 100 pro-democracy supporters have been arrested, and many others fled abroad.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

One more reason to BOYCOTT China Olympics!!!! FREE Hong Kong!!!! Down with China!!!!

6 ( +8 / -2 )

Vive la révolution!!!

4 ( +6 / -2 )

Outrageous.

3 ( +5 / -2 )

Expect to see more of this sorht of thing as China showly strangles Hong Kong's democracy. Someone needs to bring it to Xi's attention that he can't wantonly abuse people in the rest of the world the way he does his own people, but given that he controls the press, he isn't likely to get the message - particularly when he's shuttering newspapers.

3 ( +5 / -2 )

One more reason to BOYCOTT China Olympics!!!! FREE Hong Kong!!!! Down with China!!!!

I couldn't have said it better myself or agreed more! Absolutely!

2 ( +5 / -3 )

Will the sale of Winnie the Pooh bears be banned in HK shops, I wonder. What happens after Hanyu finishes his skating performance at the Beijing Olympics, I wonder.

0 ( +2 / -2 )

Not shocking at all.

Just another regular day in the police state that is Hong Kong - the sewer of Communist China.

Boycott Hong Kong. Boycott Communist China. Boycott the Genocide Games 2022.

3 ( +4 / -1 )

So sad. Used to love the place. I worry about the people - they've gotta get out of there while there's still a chance. Reminds me of Shanghai in 1949.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

I also love the place and the people have not changed. Boycott HK is like stabbing the patient so he doesn't die of the poison running through his veins. I will go back and support HK by doing so.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

 I will go back and support HK by doing so.

By doing that, and spending your money in a totalitarian, puppet China police state, guess where your money ends up?

Hint: not the people who believe in freedom and democracy.

There were many good people in South Africa in the 1980s too, but the nation needed to be boycotted for any change to happen.

Boycott Communist China and their puppet police-state Hong Kong!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

