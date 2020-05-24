Hong Kong police fire volleys of tear gas at protesters

Hong Kong police fired volleys of tear gas in a popular shopping district as hundreds took to the streets Sunday to march against China's proposed tough national security legislation for the city.
Pro-democracy supporters in Hong Kong have sharply criticized China’s proposal to enact a national security law that would ban secessionist and subversive activity, as well as foreign interference and terrorism in the semi-autonomous territory. Critics say it goes against the “one country, two systems” framework that promises the city freedoms not found on the mainland.
On Sunday afternoon, crowds of protesters dressed in black gathered in Causeway Bay, a popular shopping district, to protest the proposed legislation. Protesters chanted slogans “Stand with Hong Kong," “Liberate Hong Kong” and “Revolution of our times.”
Prominent activitist Tam Tak-chi was arrested during the protests for what police said was an unauthorized assembly. Tam said he was giving a “health talk” and was exempt from social-distancing measures that prohibit gatherings of more than eight people.
The protests come two days after the proposed bill was submitted on Friday, the opening day of China’s national legislative session. Sunday's rallies are a continuation of a monthslong pro-democracy movement that began last year and has at times descended into violence between police and protesters.
The new law, expected to be passed on May 28, would bypass the city’s legislature and allow the Hong Kong government to set up mainland agencies in the city, sparking fears that this would allow Chinese agents to arbitrarily arrest people for activities deemed to be pro-democracy.© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
2 Comments
Login to comment
Fighto!
Hong Kong police are simply paid puppets of Communist China, as is the government of HK. Hit them hard with everything at your disposal, freedom-loving Hong Kongers, because they sure as hell will be firing at you even if you're unarmed.
Liberate Hong Kong! Stand with Hong Kong!
Jimizo
Who do you want to stand with them? Envy of the world ‘Abe-san’, ‘Aso-sensei’, Trump and ‘Michael Pence’?
They don’t seem to be standing with them at the moment.
Are you going to ‘stand with them’, whatever that means?
Black Sabbath
Stand with Hong Kong!
Yes, so long as we stand 6ft/2m apart....
Tokyo-Engr
Unfortunately China has let the world in the know very clearly in the last 2 days what their intentions with Hong Kong are. China promised that the Special Administrative Region of Hong Kong would be allowed certain freedoms for 50 years (until 2047). In 1997 I remember many Hong Kong citizens left; many went to the U.S. and Canada and the ones I met said they did not trust Mainland China. We can now see the people I met were correct and China is not keeping its promise. It is one reason I do not trust China on matters related to Covid-19 as well.
Fighto!
Ridiculing those desperate cries of freedom coming from those brave HK citizens, standing up to big bully China, is not a nice reflection on you. This is literally the fight of their lives and people of the free world have a duty to help in any way they can.
At least we know which side you are on.
Black Sabbath
And they are right. The deal is One County, Two Systems. And Beijing is working steadily to end that.
If you like the idea of a China that can throw it's weight around like the US does, then I suppose Beijing's program doesn't disturb you.
If you prefer the status quo, say, if you are from Taiwan, or Singapore. Or Australia. Well, then, well, you may want to support those kid holding those signs in that picture.