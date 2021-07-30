Hong Kong police investigate Olympic chants, China anthem booing

Hong Kong police on Friday said they had launched an investigation into Olympic Games fans who booed China's national anthem and drowned it out with chanting during a public screening at a mall.
The Chinese international finance hub has had its best Games on record with Edgar Cheung winning gold in fencing and Siobhan Haughey taking two silvers in swimming.
But the sporting success also comes at a politically turbulent time for the city as China cracks down on dissent in response to huge and often violent democracy protests two years ago.
Hundreds of fans gathered in a mall on Monday night to watch Cheung's winning bout, erupting into rapturous applause and cheers when he came out on top. At the subsequent medal ceremony, some fans initially booed China's national anthem and then chanted "We are Hong Kong" in scenes that were broadcast live.
"We are Hong Kong" is often chanted by Hong Kong football fans, many of whom revel in the city's unique identity and Cantonese culture compared to the primarily Mandarin-speaking Chinese mainland.
It was often chanted by soccer fans when China's national anthem played ahead of matches.
Hong Kong authorities passed legislation last year banning any insults to China's national anthem and flag with officials specifically citing football fans as one of the reasons they deemed the law necessary.
On Friday, police confirmed they were looking into whether the Olympic mall fans had broken the law.
"The police have initiated an investigation into the incident and will collect relevant evidence," a spokesperson told AFP.
Police did not give further details.
A senior police source told AFP the investigation would cover "any insulting acts" towards the national anthem.
Hong Kong is a former British colony that was handed to China in 1997. Beijing promised the city could maintain key liberties and autonomy for fifty years after the handover.
The city was a bastion of free speech inside authoritarian China and democracy protests bubbled for years until they exploded in a huge popular street protest movement two years ago.
Since then, China has sought to remold the city in its own authoritarian image.
It has imposed a sweeping national security law that criminalizes much dissent and pushed an official campaign to root out anyone deemed unpatriotic.© 2021 AFP
stormcrow
The Chinese communists need to take a chill pill, relax and not overreact to every little thing.
Cricky
They are so petty, trying to stamp out genuine feelings, to what? Replace them with their idea of genuine feelings? This is utter madness. It’s like strapping someone to a chair torture them until they agree they like the chair. Blatant stupidity. How about you know listening to the public? Not arresting them. Might find yourself a tad more popular.
Fighto!
Sorry, but any Olympic nation that "investigates" their citizens and outlaws booing anothers anthem (as untasteful as that may be) does NOT deserve to be in international competition. Hong Kong is now no better than North Korea or their master, Commie China.
Boycott puppet state Hong Kong, boycott Communist China, boycott the Genocide Games 2022.
Kniknaknokkaer
I fear we will soon be seeing stuff like this from the more so called civilized nations.
Iron Lad
Pretty crazy for China, it's just chanting "We are Hong Kong".
Reckless
What is this, 1939?
Pukey2
God, who cares? It's only countries like China and USA where you can get into trouble for this.
Shout out to Siobhan Haughey who won another silver for HK in the swimming event this morning. No matter what side they're on, they love her. No doubt there were a few JT posters yesterday who were upset with her success. She's done HK (and Ireland!) proud. And yes, she is totally bilingual and chose to represent the place she grew up in.
Droll Quarry
Well no, there are a lot more, but you are correct about the two named. The process is different, but the results are the same.
PTownsend
You might be right if the anti-democracy pro-authoritarian extreme right wingers around the globe are able to take even greater control.
OssanAmerica
Life under a dictatorship is not fun and games.
Pukey2
Droll:
Yes you're correct. I just gave two examples (the latter just to highlight hypocrisy). Where I come from, nobody cares about this sort of stuff. Getting on with our lives is our priority.
Droll Quarry
It is never a good idea to not care about this "sort of stuff" when the government or such entity is involved. You may find out the government has other plans for your getting on with your life. A healthy and wary eye to circumstances is prudent.
elephant200
Should have a hot line or apps to report of those hooligans!
PTownsend
Agree, still pro-authoritarian, anti-democracy movements continue to push against democracies hoping to further weaken them and have their authoritarian messiah and his thugs take over.
Speed
I'm glad I don't live in China.
sf2k
You are Hong Kong no longer, as the boots move in
zichi
Hong Kong first person sentenced under security law 9 years jail. Tong Ying-kit drove his motorbike into cops while flying a flag with a protest slogan.
1glenn
So, booing the Chinese anthem is now a crime? Glad I don't live there!
GdTokyo
More evidence, as if any more was needed, that anyone who can get out should do so NOW.
NOMINATION
Especially those who act like they are pro-democracy but show zero support for smaller countries whose citizens want democracy instead of the communist regime running their country.
Christopher Lowery
I thought China said it was a superpower? So, it chases down every naysayer? Why would they care? China is so big and powerful ; I think it's kind of petty. As long as they keep it diplomatic, and don't go hot war anytime.....ever; then things in this world will get better for everyone. They need to keep focusing on how to build relationships with Hong Kong, a harsh hand is not always necessary; there are so many other solutions to qwelling public indifference, they need to do better with that. Peace.
WilliB
PTownsend
Some confusion about labels here. The people who currently are clamouring for ever more authoritarian restrictions of freedom, speech control, and punishing of dissidents are what is generally (mis)labelled as "left" or "progressive". Crazy world, but that is what we have now.
TokyoJoe
What these guys would do now to get that British ' colonialism' back, be careful what you wish for.
Sal Affist
So athletes from Hong Kong compete representing Hong Kong, but then when they win, the anthem played is the PRC's anthem? Does the medal count go towards PRC too? This just seems like a slick way to increase the number of PRC competitors. Perhaps soon the second level ping pong players and divers (and many other athletes) will become Hong Kong residents in order to double the chances of a win for the PRC.
tooheysnew
It is interesting (not in a good way) that the HK Olympic team is officially announced as Hong Kong China
Pukey2
Droll:
I disagree. I don't care much about national anthems and I am certainly not going to be saluting my flag everyday, like it's some god.
Desert Tortoise
It's all about me. Who cares about your neighbor, your community or your country. Right? The flag is just a symbol of a place you hopefully consider your home and someplace you care deeply about. When neighbor stops caring about neighbor, when people of a country are only out for themselves with no notions of obligations to their nation then civilization ceases to exist. It is not possible to have an organized prosperous nation without citizens showing some respect for each other and for their nations institutions.
Desert Tortoise
There was no practical way to keep Hong Kong. While Hong Kong island was ceded to UK in perpetuity, Kowloon and the New Territories were ceded on a 99 year lease that expired. The Brits considered keeping Hong Kong Island while returning Kowloon and the New Territories to PRC but the region is so interconnected there was no practical way to do so. In any event UK was in no position to defend it militarily if China wanted the whole thing back. They pretty much had no options that allowed them to hang on to Hong Kong.
Desert Tortoise
Hong Kong has become a giant open air prison for its citizens and the citizens of Hong Kong deeply resent the PRC. Even before the security law went into effect I noticed that Cantonese businesses would often refuse to serve us because they could tell my wife is a native Mandarin speaker. Even if she only spoke to them in English her Shanghai accent gave her away. We could sit in a restaurant for an hour and would never be offered a menu or a glass of water. I suspect China will never completely control Hong Kong. Xi has picked fights with the Tibetans, Uyghurs, Hong Kong and now the Inner Mongolians. At some point suppressing these regions will come back to bite the CCP and lead to mass uprising against them.
theFu
Hong Kongers might want to start singing the Chinese national anthem, really bad, and loud as a way to protest. Off key singing is a special kind of pain.
Everything that the CCP-Chinese want can become a huge joke. Just do whatever they want, really badly.
False for the USA.
Speech is protected in the USA, even stew-pid stuff. The govt will not arrest you for booing the national anthem. You can say almost anything you want about the govt on any corner of the USA and no govt official will arrest you. You can burn the flag too. That has been found by the SCOTUS as a valid exercise in free speech too.
There are limits on free speech in public spaces and on private property. A mall is private property and free to set whatever limits they like on their property, just like you and I can set whatever limits we want inside our homes.
mmwkdw
If you keep out of Politics and just do as you're told by "Officials" then you'll be fine in China and HK.
The only problem is, that those "Officials" can sometimes be corrupt, and who is there to keep them in Check ? There's no one - the Press can't do anything now. The Lawyers can't say anything now. The Rich with "influence" can't do anything now.
At the moment, HK has it's old leadership in place, and they're just doing Beijing's beckoning, but what will come after them... some ruthlessly corrupt individuals simply in to milk the system for all they can get at the expense of whoever is in their way - such as is often the case heard about on Social media within China, and often very quickly suppressed...
HK may not notice big changes now, but give it time. A couple of years maybe, and then it's going to be too late. Who will care then ?
Desert Tortoise
In the US anyone may criticize any level of government, refuse to say the Pledge of Allegiance, boo the National Anthem or burn the US flag legally. Free speech and freedom of the press is protected by the US Constitution and those protections are rigorously enforced by the US Courts. Whole media empires are built on criticism of the government and society. One may attend a city council meeting and bitterly criticize municipal leaders openly without fear. I have done so myself on occasion. All perfectly legal. In China there are no such protections and someone who criticizes their government will be convicted of "picking quarrels and provoking trouble", a sort of catch all "crime used to jail critics of the CCP. Chinese billionaire Sun Dawu who made his fortune in agriculture and has a habit of supporting human rights attorneys in China was just sentenced for this "crime" a few days ago.
mmwkdw
And as for the highly elevated property prices in HK... the Anti-CCP group has published their belief (based on what they say is internal intelligence sources) that the CCP are intending to Nationalize all privately owned property.
Have a think about that for a moment.
The CCP can do it. And if they did... just what would happen ? They won't care about the Foreigners, and no legal issues would arise since the CCP makes the Law. You will still owe the Banks, what you borrowed from them, for something that you no longer own...
If this is really true, then bad times are truely ahead, for a lot of people, and a lot of Financial Institutions, and... HK.
zichi
theFu
if you don't stand for the anthem, burn the flag, take the knee, many will accuse of hating their country.
Yrral
China has more pressing issue,such as upgrading their nuclear arsenal, Google China Nuclear Silos ,China Nuclear Test
HonestDictator
That is the citizens, not the government. The CCP is known for their government level persecution of those who don't tow the party line and will send "law enforcement" to lord their personal ideals on the average citizen.
Desert Tortoise
There had never been private land ownership in China or in Hong Kong. The British never allowed private land ownership in Hong Kong. All land was owned by the British government and leased to users. As part of the agreement to hand Hong Kong back to China there was an agreement that all existing leases issued by the British would be honored for 50 years, until 2047. There was an immediate rush by Hong Kong residents and businesses to secure leases that expired in 2047 before the Chinese took over. The uncertainty regards what happens after 2017.
In China outside of Hong Kong, all agricultural land is owned by farming cooperatives and all urban land is owned by the central government. One can own a flat in a high rise and have an interest in the common areas of the building much like owners of any condominium complex do and even that is a long term lease, not outright ownership.
Desert Tortoise
True. However under US law you may legally do all of these. The government is prohibited from punishing these acts. That is certainly not true in China.
Desert Tortoise
I should have said the uncertainty regards what happens after 2047. There has been no official policy statement from the Hong Kong government or from Beijing. Anything you hear now is just the rumor mill.
Yrral
Chinese disunity is why they live under so called oppression,rich chinese looking down on their poor chinese and their not supporting their muslim chinese,instead of uniting against their chinese rulers
mmwkdw
@Desert Tortoise - wrt China mainland - you are wrong, sorry... there is at present "Private Ownership" within the mainland....
mmwkdw
ok... let me retract that last statement, as it indeed needs refining a bit.
Desert Tortoise
You can own a car, household goods or your businesses inventory and capital stock and one may lease a building or an apartment in a building for a long period of time but all land is either owned by a cooperative or by the central government in Beijing.
Lamilly
you could be talking about any government in the world
TrevorPeace
@Desert Ortoise - if you can't own your own life, what is the point of owning 'things'? The 'central' government in Beijing is not a government. It is a dictatorship. More like Hitler than anything else on earth, except for the odd African or South American despotism.
Desert Tortoise
Most Americans from the nation's founding view the ability to own property to be a fundamental human right alongside those more traditional human rights of free speech, religious freedom, the right to chose one's leaders, etc.