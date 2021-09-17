Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Hong Kong's annual Tiananmen vigil organisers are the latest opposition group to be targeted by a sweeping national security law Photo: AFP
world

Hong Kong police order Tiananmen vigil group to delete websites

0 Comments
HONG KONG

Organisers of Hong Kong's annual Tiananmen vigil said they had been ordered by national security police to delete their online presence as Chinese mainland-style internet curbs become more commonplace in the city.

The Hong Kong Alliance is the latest opposition group to be targeted by a sweeping national security law that China imposed to wipe out dissent following huge and often violent democracy protests two years ago.

In recent days police have charged three alliance leaders with subversion and hauled away exhibits from a museum commemorating the victims of Beijing's deadly 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown.

On Thursday, the alliance said officers invoked the security law to order the removal of its website and social media platforms, including its Facebook account. The group said it would comply.

The alliance had long suspected it would be targeted by police and has spent the last year creating a digital archive of its Tiananmen museum with the help of activists overseas.

Beijing is remoulding Hong Kong in its own authoritarian image, with each week bringing precedent-setting, far-reaching changes to the semi-autonomous city, including its internet.

China uses sophisticated censorship controls to surround the mainland's internet with a "Great Firewall", which quickly scrubs content disliked by the Communist Party.

While Hong Kong maintains open access to the internet, the national security law empowers police to issue takedown notices for sites and social media profiles, which they have begun doing.

Popular pro-democracy tabloid Apple Daily collapsed earlier this year after its assets were frozen by national security officers. Its website and social media pages were also taken down.

In June, Hong Kong police ordered Israeli company Wix to take down a website run by overseas pro-democracy activists. The firm briefly complied before apologising and reversing the decision following public criticism.

Arrested democracy activists are often ordered by courts to stop posting online as part of their bail conditions.

Beijing's increased control over Hong Kong's internet has rattled some international businesses in the city.

Social media giants such as Facebook, Twitter and Google say they have ceased cooperating with police requests because of the security law.

Google and Facebook this year halted plans for an undersea cable that would have connected California and Hong Kong, partly because of security concerns.

In July, the American Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong warned many members fear an end to the free flow of information in the finance hub.

© 2021 AFP

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Savvy Spotlight

Venue Photo Manager Erika Sawauchi Talks Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Discover the Hidden Treasures of Japan: Spectacular Cultural Visits at One with Nature

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

What’s in a Name: Honorifics, Titles and Nicknames in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

6 Diverse Jobs in Japan if You Need a Change of Scenery

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Oyakodon

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Recipe: Simple Japanese Obento

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #149: Japanese Cat is The Most Viewed Cat on YouTube

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Binge Worthy: 5 Japanese Dramas for Studying Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Tokyo’s Top 10 Pet Friendly Restaurants And Cafes

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 35

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For September 13-19

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 36

GaijinPot Blog