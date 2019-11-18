Hong Kong police storm university held by protesters

Police breached a Hong Kong university campus held by protesters early Monday after an all-night siege that included firing repeated barrages of tear gas and water cannons.
Anti-government protesters have barricaded themselves inside Hong Kong Polytechnic University for days. Police surrounded the area Sunday night and began moving in after issuing an ultimatum for people to leave the area. The crowd wore raincoats and carried umbrellas to shield themselves.
Riot officers broke in before dawn as fires raged inside and outside the school, but it was unclear how far the police got. Fiery explosions could be seen as protesters responded with catapult-launched gasoline bombs. Police, who have warned that everyone in the area could be charged with rioting, reportedly made a handful of arrests.
At daybreak, protesters remained in control of most of the campus. In one outdoor area, some demonstrators made gasoline bombs while others dozed with their gas masks on. Two walked about with bows and quivers of arrows, while many stared at their smartphones.
On Sunday, protesters used bows and arrows, and one arrow struck a media liaison officer in the calf. Photos on the department’s Facebook page show the arrow sticking out of the back of the officer’s leg through his pants.
As riot police moved in from all sides, some protesters retreated inside the university. Others set fires on bridges leading to it.
A huge blaze burned along much of a long footbridge that connects a train station to the campus over the approach to the Cross-Harbour Tunnel, a major road under Hong Kong’s harbor that has been blocked by protesters for days.
The use of bows and arrows and gasoline bombs threatened to escalate the violence in the more than five-month anti-government movement. Protesters are trying to keep the pressure on Hong Kong leaders, who have rejected most of their demands.
The protests were sparked by proposed legislation that would have allowed the extradition of criminal suspects to the mainland. Activists saw it as an erosion of Hong Kong’s autonomy under the “one country, two systems” formula implemented in 1997, when Britain returned the territory to China.
The bill has been withdrawn, but the protests have expanded into a wider resistance movement against what is perceived as the growing control of Hong Kong by Communist China, along with calls for full democracy for the territory.
Several hundred people formed a human chain Sunday in central Hong Kong in a peaceful rally in support of the movement.
Azaze Chung, a university student, said the government should respond to the protesters’ demands, not just use force against them.
Police and protesters faced off all day outside Polytechnic after a pitched battle the previous night in which the two sides exchanged tear gas and gasoline bombs that left fires blazing in the street.
A large group of people arrived Sunday morning to try to clean up the road but were warned away by protesters. Riot police shot several volleys of tear gas at the protesters, who sheltered behind a wall of umbrellas and threw gasoline bombs into nearby bushes and trees, setting them on fire.
The protesters held their ground for most of the day, as water cannon trucks drove over bricks and nails strewn by protesters to spray them at close range — some with water dyed blue to help police identify protesters afterward.
Protesters began retreating into the university near sunset, fearing they would be trapped as police approached from other directions. The protesters barricaded the entrances to the campus and set up narrow access control points.
They are the holdouts from larger groups that occupied several major campuses for much of last week.
Another group threw bricks in the street to block a main thoroughfare in the Mongkok district, as police fired tear gas to try to disperse them. The disruption to Nathan Road traffic may have been an attempt to distract police during the standoff at Polytechnic.
Opposition lawmakers criticized the Chinese military for joining a cleanup to remove debris from streets near Hong Kong Baptist University on Saturday.
Dozens of Chinese troops, dressed in black shorts and olive drab T-shirts, ran out in loose formation and picked up paving stones, rocks and other obstacles that had cluttered the street.
The military is allowed to help maintain public order, but only at the request of the Hong Kong government. The government said that it had not requested the military’s assistance, describing it as a voluntary community activity.
The Education Bureau announced that classes from kindergarten to high school would be suspended again on Monday because of safety concerns. Classes have been canceled since Thursday, after the bureau came under criticism for not doing so earlier.© 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
zones2surf
And the jackboot thugs of the HK government (aka the "police") are at work again. They are doing the dirty work of Beijing. And the HK government, a government that cares not one whit about the people of HK. It only cares about pleasing the rulers in Beijing. Period.
Those that defend the police and suggest that the people of HK should stick to peaceful demonstrations to fight for change are either supporters of the Beijing government or are naive in the extreme.
The Beijing government demands total control and will brook no dissent. I mean, they are demanding that Australian politicians "repent" for what they have said!!! They are totalitarians and that is what they plan for HK. Make no mistake
And when people are ruled by a government that they cannot choose, they have no ultimate ability to make change happen peacefully if the government chooses to ignore them.
And that is EXACTLY the case in Hong Kong. The people have absolutely no ability to truly choose those that govern them.
Legco elections are a complete sham, as the system is set up to ensure that the pro-Beijing forces are always in control. Even for those seats that can be contested, the government can disqualify candidates based on any number of murky reasons.
The CE is not elected by the people. Any candidate for CE must be approved by Beijing. So, basically, any CE is just going to be a different variation of a Beijing puppet.
So, the government is NOT accountable to the people and, in fact, the only entity it is truly accountable to are the rulers in Beijing.
So, riddle me this. How do the people MAKE the HK government enact policies the people want?? Through holding hands and singing "Give Peace A Chance"???
The proposed Extradition Law was only shelved after massive protests / marches and even then, it was just shelved, not withdrawn. Only after further protests, which actually were not entirely peaceful, was the law finally withdrawn.
But that was it. Nothing more. The HK government refuses to act on any other changes. And they don't have to. Why?? Because the people can't vote them out.
So, again, riddle me this. How do the people MAKE the HK government enact policies the people want when the government is not chosen by the people???
Revolutions happen for a reason. In fact, that is EXACTLY why and how the current totalitarian regime in Beijing came to power. Through violent revolution.
You think Mao cared if a few people got killed in the process??
Akie
HK police did good job to protect HK people and HK property.
100% absolute support without any hesitation.
Ganbare Japan!
Respect to the freedom fighters of HK. Hit these violent police thugs with anything you have, and dont stop. The HK police are simply agents for Communist China. They despise freedom.
Jtsnose
Hope both sides can work out a better resolution, without the use of force and violence.
Akie
zones2surf said "So, again, riddle me this. How do the people MAKE the HK government enact policies the people want when the government is not chosen by the people???"
You are growing up with culture of lies, aren't you ?
If HK govt are not supported by the people, how could she survive from the terrorist attack since the end of Colonial terrorist occupation ?
Toasted Heretic
All a bit too Beijing for my liking.
Anyway, I'll say it again - this situation cannot afford to be another Tianenmen Square. The regime took 30 years to erase it from memory and history and one hopes they have learned something from that horrible massacre on innocent people.
I believe the regime tactics will remain using brutal police, online support, smearing protesters and the deployment of agent provocateurs resulting in more deaths. That is how they will quash dissent.
Toasted Heretic
They despise being challenged. Just one clarification, China is communist in name only. It is far, far removed from the ideology.
Akie
Do whatever it takes to eliminate terrorism. UN on your side, international laws are your basis, peace loving people support you 100%.
Strangerland
That's a non-sequitur. Your conclusion cannot logically be made from your statement.
Toasted Heretic
The terrorist attack is being done gradually, as I pointed out, with the heavy police tactics and the online Beijing support network.
Not just in HK but across the world where HK students are being intimidated by pro-Beijing students in campuses where both groups attend.
Toasted Heretic
That's why people are standing up to Beijing, on the streets or online.
Akie
Terrorists are terrorists, gradually or suddenly.
No mercy to all terrorists. If you see one, you eliminate one.
Strangerland
The CPP came into power suddenly, and they've been terrorising the Chinese people for 70 years.
Akie
Strangerland, exercise your freedom as you can, but how long do you plan to terrify the native Indians ?