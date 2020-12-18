California hospitals buckle as virus cases surge

Hospitals across California have all but run out of intensive care beds for COVID-19 patients, ambulances are backing up outside emergency rooms, and tents for triaging the sick are going up as the nation’s most populous state emerges as the latest epicenter of the U.S. outbreak.
On Thursday, California reported a staggering 52,000 new cases in a single day — equal to what the entire U.S. was averaging in mid-October — and a one-day record of 379 deaths. More than 16,000 people are in the hospital with the coronavirus across the state, more than triple the number a month ago.
“I’ve seen more deaths in the last nine months in my ICU than I have in my entire 20-year career,” said Amy Arlund, a nurse at Kaiser Permanente Fresno Medical Center.
While the surging virus has pushed hospitals elsewhere around the country to the breaking point in recent weeks, the crisis is deepening with alarming speed in California, even as the nationwide rollout of COVID-19 vaccinations this week and the impending release of a second vaccine have boosted hopes of eventually defeating the scourge.
Intensive care unit capacity is at less than 1% in many California counties, and morgue space is also running out, in what is increasingly resembling the disaster last spring in New York City.
Patients are being cared for at several overflow locations, including a former NBA arena in Sacramento, a former prison and a college gymnasium. Standby sites include a vacant Sears building in Riverside County.
At St. Mary Medical Center in Southern California's Apple Valley, patients are triaged outside in tents, and the hospital put up temporary walls in its lobby to make more room to treat those with COVID-19. Patients are also being treated in the halls on gurneys or chairs, sometimes for days, because there is nowhere else to put them, said Randall Castillo, the hospital’s chief executive.
Dr. Nasim Afsar, chief operating officer at UCI Health in Orange County, described an unrelenting churn of patients, many of them left to wait in the ER until a bed elsewhere in the hospital opens up.
"Every day we work through and we discharge the appropriate number of people, and by the next day all of those beds are again filled up,” she said.
Dr. Denise Whitfield, an emergency room physician at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, said ambulance crews are left waiting around for patients to be seen.
“Over the last nine months that we’ve been dealing with this COVID pandemic, I can say that it’s been the worst that I’ve seen things in terms of looking at our capacity to care for our patients,” she said.
The virus has killed more than 300,000 Americans, and the nation is averaging over 2,500 deaths and more than 215,000 new cases per day. Nationwide the number of patients in the hospital with COVID-19 has climbed to an all-time high of more than 113,000.
Around the country, other hospitals are likewise parking patients in ERs because they have run out of ICU beds, and also moving adults into pediatric hospitals and bringing in staff from out of state to treat the sick in makeshift wards.
Doctors are being forced to make tough decisions. Some hospitals are sending lower-risk COVID-19 patients home with oxygen and monitors to free up beds for the seriously ill.
Some states are preparing for the possibility of rationing care if hospitals are further swamped. If a hospital doesn’t have enough ventilators, for example, doctors would have to make the agonizing decision of which patients should get them.
Idaho’s top public health leaders last week cleared the way for the state to resort to rationing — or impose what are called crisis standards of care — if necessary. Hospitals would have to reserve scarce, potentially lifesaving resources for those patients most likely to survive.
In Texas, many intensive care units are either full or approaching capacity. On Wednesday, authorities reported having just over 700 ICU beds open across the entire state.
In St. Louis, where intensive care units are about 90 percent full, hospitals have had to double up patients in ICU rooms and pull nurses out of the operating room so they could help those who are seriously ill, said Dr. Alex Garza, head of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force.
Garza said overworked health care workers can only keep this up for so long: “You are just going to burn them out or you’re going to make them sick or something is going to happen.”
California's hospitalizations are now are double the summertime peak. The state has brought in more than 500 extra staff and deployed them around the state, though most don’t have the skills to help in ICUs. The state is seeking a total of 3,000 contracted medical staff members.
Fresno County's hospital system is under so much strain that officials hired an outside team of 31 doctors, nurses and support staff to help treat patients in a makeshift ward.
In the farm-heavy Central Valley, where hospital space is dwindling fast, health officials say the heavily Latino and migrant farmworker region is burdened by a lack of access to transportation and health care; higher rates of disease, mistrust of medicine; crowded households; and jobs that do not allow people to work from home.
“They’re front-line workers, they work in our grocery stores, they work in sanitation. They cannot stay at home. They don’t have the luxury of work at home,” Dr. Piero Garzaro, an infectious-disease specialist at Kaiser Permanente Central Valley. “How can you isolate when you live in a 1,000-square-foot apartment when there are five people there, including Grandpa and Grandma?”© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
4 Comments
Login to comment
PTownsend
A failure of leadership at all levels including politics, business and religion - among others. A failure of citizens who say 'it's my right to put other's lives at risk; nobody can tell me to be cautious'.
A success for those paid troll armies around the globe and within the country who want the US further weakened by continuing to divide people while pushing 'wearing masks is un-American', it's a plot', it's only another flu', 'it's only old people who die' messages.
sunfunbun
Every precaution needs to and needed to be taken.
Those who still believe COVID is either a simple flu or not serious enough to put on a mask and listen to scientific protocol are exacerbating the spread and severity of the pandemic. Perhaps they should visit an ICU/hospital and live the difficulty, before belittling the protocols.
First responders and hospital workers are in danger of the virus, but also having mental and physical stress, which makes them even more situationally vulnerable. I thank them with great respect and truly wish the ignorant toward the virus would be more empathetic to others and fight the virus with protocol and particularly the decency of acknowledging COVID's severity, wearing a mask and social distancing.
Tokyo-Engr
@Townsend: I agree the State of California is certainly a failure of leadership at all levels which starts at the top and trickles down to the large cities such as L.A. and San Francisco. When the state's politiicians flaunt the "rules for thee and not for me" attititude it creates a great degree of distrust. As a California native, long expatriated to Japan, it is sad to see my state fail in this way. And yes; the U.S. also has failed on a national level.
In this case I believe it is demonstrated that full punitive lock downs where families are prohibited or discouraged from interacting, businesses are destroyed, and society further falls apart are not really working and are not the answer. Additionally, I believe these policies would only fan the flames of those who say the virus is not real, etc.
Most likely the best answer would be lockdowns for groups that are vulnerable and set up conditions where people can still keep their livelihood rather than be bankrupted by the Pandemic (I know people that have been and will be bankrupted by the lockdowns).
On the other hand one must wonder why the U.S. has gotten to this level or western countries for that matter while East Asia, albeit impacted by the virus, has had nowhere near the level of infection or reported deaths. People here in Japan and other east asian countries are living in higher density situations, commuting in higher density situations, etc. It is quite possible that mutations exist which have not reached Asia or that the Asian countries have achieved a higher level of immunity due to being infected with an earlier and less virulent strain?
It is also likely (I would say proven) that masks do work, especially in preventing transmission from an infected person to another.
Are the East Asian countries doing something different that is not being done in the U.S. or Europe?
As time goes on it seems that more questions are arising than answers.
P. Smith
Unfortunate.