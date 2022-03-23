Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

South Dakota hotel owner wants to ban Native Americans from property

0 Comments
RAPID CITY, S.D.

A social media post from an owner of a South Dakota hotel attempting to ban Native Americans from the property following a weekend shooting drew quick condemnation from the leader of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe and the city's mayor.

Connie Uhre, one of the owners of the Grand Gateway Hotel in Rapid City, said in a Facebook post Sunday that she cannot "allow a Native American to enter our business including Cheers,” which is the establishment's bar and casino.

That followed a shooting at the hotel early Saturday involving two teenagers. Rapid City police spokesman Brendyn Medina said both the victim and the shooting suspect are Native American.

Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe Chairman Harold Frazier condemned Uhre's post, calling it racist and discriminatory, and demanded an apology.

“It is foolish to attack a race of people and not all of the issues affecting the society in which we live. This includes racism," Frazier said in a statement. ”The members of the Great Sioux Nation who visit our sacred Black Hills are often subject to this kind of behavior. Those members that choose to live on our treaty territory are often treated as a problem, no matter how we choose to live."

Messages left at the hotel for Uhre and her son Nick Uhre, a manager, were not immediately returned.

Mayor Steve Allender posted a screenshot of Connie Uhre’s comment and said Monday on Twitter that neither the shooting nor the hotel’s response reflects the city’s values.

“I just felt that I couldn’t be silent and pretend like this is just a harmless venting out of frustration,” he said. “This is an attack on not only the 12% of Rapid Citians who are Native American, but also the larger Native American population nationwide..”

Allender said discrimination based upon race is unlawful in addition to being wrong and heartless.

“This is a much larger issue that they’ll have to defend to someone else, not me,” the mayor told the Rapid City Journal.

Rapid City, known to many as the gateway to Mount Rushmore, is home to more than 77,000 people. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, at least 11% of its residents identify as American Indian or Alaska Native.

Uhre's post and the tense reaction it attracted is the latest incident involving fragile race relations in Rapid City. A demonstration in the city last Fourth of July holiday called for better treatment of Indigenous people by police and others.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

5 More Cool Studio Ghibli Locations You Can Visit in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sakura House & Sakura Hotel: Your Second Home in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For March 14-20

Savvy Tokyo

Essential Things I’ve Learned From Raising Kids in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

6 Jobs in Japan that Will Put a ‘Spring’ in Your Step

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Japanese Bands Influenced by British Rock

GaijinPot Blog

Hamigaki: The Art Of A Beautiful Smile

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For March 21-27

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Chicken Katsu

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

10 Spring Cleaning Lessons I Learned From My Japanese Mother-In-Law

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Ways Japan Influenced ‘Star Wars’

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Aogashima: A Natural Paradise, a Part of Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog