House GOP holdouts threaten Trump’s ‘big, beautiful’ budget and tax cut bill as votes are postponed

Despite a shove from President Donald Trump, House Republicans abruptly postponed a vote late Wednesday on their budget framework, unable to convince conservative GOP holdouts who had raised grave misgivings over allowing trillions of dollars in tax breaks without deeper spending cuts.
Speaker Mike Johnson almost dared the Republican hardliners to defy Trump and risk upending what the president calls the “big, beautiful bill," which is central to his agenda of tax cuts, mass deportations and a smaller federal government. In the end, he had to hit pause, but vowed to try again Thursday.
“Don’t doubt us,” Johnson said, after a more than hourlong huddle with GOP lawmakers. “Just give us a little space to do our work.”
Pushing the budget framework forward would log another milestone for Johnson, who had set a deadline of the congressional spring break recess Thursday for advancing the resolution. A failed vote, particularly as the economy was convulsing over Trump’s trade wars, would be a major setback for the Republican agenda in Washington.
“Stop grandstanding!” Trump had admonished Republicans during a black-tie fundraising dinner at the National Building Museum on Tuesday night.
Trump told the Republicans, “Close your eyes and get there.”
But by Wednesday afternoon, the outcome was in flux. At least a dozen conservative Republicans stood firmly against the plan. Several of them, including leaders of the ultraconservative Freedom Caucus, made the unusual move of walking across the Capitol to meet privately with Senate GOP leaders to insist on deeper cuts.
As night fell, Johnson pulled a group of Republicans into a private meeting room off the House chamber. House proceedings came to a standstill.
Johnson said he spoke with Trump for about five or six minutes in a side room while the GOP meeting was taking place. “This is part of the process,” Johnson said afterward.
“I’m very optimistic about the outcome of this, this ‘one big, beautiful bill,’” he said. “We want everybody to have a high degree of comfort about what is happening here, and we have a small subset of members who weren’t totally satisfied with the product as it stands.”
But House GOP conservatives, including several of those who met personally with Trump at the White House this week, remained concerned that the Senate GOP's blueprint, approved last weekend, does not slash spending to the level they believe is necessary to help prevent soaring deficits.
“The Math Does Not Add Up,” Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, posted on social media. He said he would not support it.
Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md., the chair of the Freedom Caucus, led others to met with Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., and other Senate GOP leaders.
Sen. John Barrasso, the GOP whip, exited a short time later calling it a very positive meeting. "The House and the Senate Republicans are all on the same page, and we’re all committed to serious and significant savings for the American taxpayers,” Barrasso said.
Voting would provide another step in a process that will take weeks, if not months. The House and Senate must resolve their differences in a final product with more votes ahead later this spring or summer.
Democrats, in the minority, do not have enough votes to stop the package, but have warned against it.
Pennsylvania Rep. Brendan Boyle, the ranking Democrat on the budget committee, said the proposed GOP budget cuts in either the House or Senate version would deeply harm Medicaid, the health care program used by tens of millions of Americans.
“This will have a devastating impact on my district, my state — and all 435 congressional districts throughout our land,” Boyle said.
House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York said the Republicans' budget plan is reckless and callous as it proposes slashing budgets to give tax breaks to the wealthy.
“We’re here to make it clear,” Jeffries said. “Hands off everyday Americans struggling to make ends meet.”
The budget framework starts the process of the Republican effort to preserve the tax breaks approved in 2017, during Trump's first term, while potentially adding the new ones he promised on the campaign trail. That includes no taxes on tipped wages, Social Security income and others, ballooning the price tag to some $7 trillion over the decade.
The package also allows for budget increases with some $175 billion to pay for Trump's mass deportation operation and as much for the Defense Department to bolster military spending.
It all would be partly paid for with steep cuts to domestic programs, including health care, as part of the $2 trillion in reductions outlined in the House GOP version of the package, though several GOP senators have signaled they are not willing to go that far.
To clip costs, the Senate is using an unusual accounting method that does not count the costs of preserving the 2017 tax cuts, some $4.5 trillion, as new spending, another factor that is enraging the House conservatives.
Two Republican senators voted against their package during an overnight weekend session — Maine Sen. Susan Collins objected to steep cuts to Medicaid in the House's framework, while Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul argued the whole package relied on “fishy” math that would add to the debt.
The package would also boost the nation's debt limit to allow more borrowing to pay the bills. Trump had wanted lawmakers to take the politically difficult issue off the table. With debt now at $36 trillion, the Treasury Department has said it will run out of funds by August.
But the House and Senate need to resolve their differences on the debt limit, as well. The House GOP raises the debt limit by $4 trillion, but the Senate GOP boosted it to $5 trillion so Congress would not have to revisit the issue again until after the fall 2026 midterm election.
With Trump's trade wars hovering over the debate, House Republicans tucked a provision into a procedural vote that would prevent House action — as the Senate has taken — to disapprove of Trump’s tariffs.
GuruMick
Currency and stock manipulators like chaos.
Corporations who actually build things for consumers like stability.
Long term contracts like to factor in variations in currency values with an agreed range accepted by the parties to the contract.
On again/off again threats like major tariffs are costs not foreseeable to people entering into contract negotiations.
Stability and long term thinking build wealth.
Short, sharp shocks breed fear and a withdrawal into non productive asset groups like gold.
China has something the US currently lacks....long term planning.
Peter Neil
Why give poor kids healthcare when you can give Trump a $100 million Kim Jong Un style military parade for his birthday?
Blacklabel
Ok then.
so who are these Americans “struggling” and more importantly, why?
Blacklabel
Inflation was double under Biden. People were really suffering then, but were gaslit that everything was fine. Re-elect is and we will fix it!
eggs cost 67% more. Gas was higher. Employment numbers and wages worse than now.
best economy in the world! No one was struggling.
yet now they are?
Blacklabel
ok, and? The word that would concern me is “cancelled”. Get back to me when that happens.
ROFL. “Warned” someone, oh so scary. Did they send a strongly worded letter too?
wallace
Except for the pandemic in 2020, the Biden job figures were the same as Trump's.
https://www.bls.gov/charts/employment-situation/civilian-unemployment-rate.htm
Blacklabel
they also have a crashing currency that is the lowest since 2007. and 125% tariffs in place.
They didn’t “long term plan” that huh?
dmacleod
Let’s get real for a second. Inflation did spike under Biden—but acting like it wasn’t caused by a global pandemic, broken supply chains, and a war in Ukraine is just ignoring reality. Every major economy saw inflation, not just the U.S. You think Trump would've magically avoided global economic fallout?
Also, you say “eggs cost 67% more”—yeah, in early 2023 due to an avian flu outbreak that wiped out millions of chickens. That had nothing to do with fiscal policy.
Gas prices? They peaked in mid-2022 because of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, then dropped significantly. By late 2023, they were lower than during parts of Trump’s term—remember 2018?
Your point about wages and employment is straight-up false. Real wages have grown in the past year as inflation cooled. Unemployment has been under 4% for over two years—that didn’t happen under Trump, even before COVID. More people are working now than ever before in U.S. history.
So yeah, the economy took hits—but pretending we weren’t recovering or that people weren’t struggling under Trump before COVID hit is revisionist at best. Want to criticize policy? Cool, but at least be honest about the context.
Tokyo Guy
Has he called them all RINOs yet?
Blacklabel
You already know what’s gonna happen.
Delayed vote until Friday night, order pizza cause they have to “work late”.
have some political theater, a few impassioned Democrat speeches unrelated to the actual bill, then pass it early Sat morning.
how many times have we seen this from both sides?
both sides only appear to be able to do any work from Fridays at 10pm- Saturday 3am once a month.
lincolnman
Biden was mentioned where in the article?
Eggs, gas where?
Sounds like another poor deflection from the main focus on the article - REPUB INFIGHTING AND FAILURE....
Blacklabel
Ackman on Trump tariff pause: ‘Brilliantly executed’
his negative opinion of tariff policy was of such importance yesterday.
what about now?
Blacklabel
in America.
Hakeem claims Americans are struggling. WHO? WHY?
Blacklabel
Happened. 3rd quarter 2019: 3.5%
20 second Google search. Makes everything else you said suspect.
ok1517
lack,
yuo do understand why Donald paused that, right?
The market nose-dived (faster than that Boobert at the theater).
Before the dive Donald and his associates sold their shares, making big money.
Now, after the "dive" they by cheap and hope for the next chance to cash in.
They're not worried concerning their own people, even less concerning what happens world-wide.
It's all he, him, himself and his followers!
And don't tell me I should've done the same.
This was insider information, provided only to a few selected ones!!
Trump failed with his tariffs, Trump failed with his "peace moves (remember: within 24 hrs - where have I heard something similar already),with his "concepts" - but full success dividing, gas-lighting, instigating, insulting and humiliating!
lincolnman
Gee, all this failure and hand-wringing is caused by a handful of Repubs that actually believed what they said for the last fifty years about reducing the deficit...imagine that...
"The package would also boost the nation's debt limit to allow more borrowing to pay the bills. Trump had wanted lawmakers to take the politically difficult issue off the table. With debt now at $36 trillion, the Treasury Department has said it will run out of funds by August.
But the House and Senate need to resolve their differences on the debt limit, as well. The House GOP raises the debt limit by $4 trillion, but the Senate GOP boosted it to $5 trillion so Congress would not have to revisit the issue again until after the fall 2026 midterm election."
See that? The operative words are RAISING THE DEBT LIMIT...
Seems that's just too much hypocrisy for these handful of Repubs to stand...