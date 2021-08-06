Republican House lawmaker suing Pelosi over mask rule says he has COVID

Rep Ralph Norman, one of the three congressional Republicans suing Speaker Nancy Pelosi over fines for not wearing masks during a vote on the U.S. House floor, has contracted a breakthrough case of COVID-19, the second member of South Carolina's delegation to do so.
Norman, who has said he has been fully vaccinated since February, tweeted that he began experiencing minor symptoms of COVID-19 on Thursday, tested positive for the virus that day and would quarantine for 10 days.
Representing South Carolina's 5th District since 2017, Norman is part of a federal lawsuit against Pelosi over a mandate earlier this year that members wear masks while on the House floor.
Last week, Norman and U.S. Reps Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Thomas Massie of Kentucky sued Pelosi, seeking a determination that their $500 fines — issued because they went maskless during a May vote — are unconstitutional and should be rescinded.
“The masking requirement was an attempt to prescribe what shall be orthodox in politics, medicine, and science, despite a deep divide over these issues of opinion,” lawyers for the members wrote, arguing that masks were required “in televised areas only" in the chamber.
“It has been used to force Plaintiffs and other members of the minority party to be instruments for fostering public adherence to this ideological point of view that Plaintiffs find unacceptable,” they added.
The trio had challenged the fines in June, arguing that the mandate was out of sync with recent federal guidance on face coverings during the COVID-19 pandemic. Their appeal failed.
The May vote in question happened a week after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued guidance noting that “fully vaccinated people can resume activities without wearing a mask or physically distancing.”
Even after that updated CDC guidance, Dr. Brian Monahan, Congress’ attending physician, wrote that “mask requirement and other guidelines remain unchanged until all Members and floor staff are fully vaccinated.”
The mask requirement was lifted June 11 but has since been revived because of a resurgence of the coronavirus. As cases of the virus increase, the CDC has updated its recommendations to include a return to masking indoors, even for fully vaccinated individuals.
Recent analysis has shown that breakthrough cases of COVID-19, with mild or no symptoms, still remain rare, but Norman is the second South Carolina Republican this week to report one.
On Thursday, Sen. Lindsey Graham told The Associated Press that he was improving after a handful of "pretty tough days," suffering he said he was sure would have been worse had he not been vaccinated. He also told AP he has urged former President Donald Trump to "speak up" and urge his supporters to get the vaccine.
Jsapc
Hahhahahahahaaaaaah... Priceless.
Kentarogaijin
Biggest clowns of USA
dagon
One thing conservative representatives and their online supporters share is they are masters of the self-own. Herman Cain, the founder of Turning Point USA, DeSantis in Florida leading the nation in COVID infections, etc......
P. Smith
It’s always not unenjoyable when selfish, science denying people reap what they sow.
GdTokyo
Judge: Didn't you suffer a break-through infection?
Ralph: Yes, your Honor.
Judge: And you are arguing that mandating masks, which have been scientifically proven to reduce the spread of Covid are illegal?
Ralph: Yes, you Honor.
Judge: Get out of my courtroom. (bangs gavel)
Blacklabel
Got vaccine. Has COVID anyway. Yet another of the thousands of examples, likely more.
Jsapc
P. Smith
Jsapc: Thanks for Beijing facts to bear instead of partisan emotions.
Blacklabel
Yet in your haste to mock anyone with (R) after their name, you fail to realize:
he did what you demanded, still got COVID. He is vaccinated, so are you. So the same thing that happened to him can happen to you.
That’s the takeaways, not haha someone on the team you hate got COVID.
bass4funk
He’ll be ok, but I think he has a point, if Dems don’t need to wear a mask when the cameras are not looking on when they smile not wearing them on a bus, what’s the purpose?
Exactly.
Commodore Perry
More proof of the fallibility of the vaccines.
And extreme left longings are showing through:
Desert Tortoise
But he refused to use a face mask and even had the temerity to sue the Speaker for requiring their use inside the Capital. The Delta variant is more communicable. Everyone needs to use face masks, even those of us who are fully vaccinated. I never stopped using a mask and still use sanitizing wipes on everything. I expect to do so for the foreseeable future. We won't be done with this pandemic, and taking the necessary precautions, for a couple of more years and much of the reason the pandemic is lasting so long is the stubborn refusal of too many people to take this pandemic seriously.
ArtistAtLarge
Reap what you sow.
Desert Tortoise
GdTokyo nailed it! The good Congress member might want to withdraw his lawsuit before a judge makes a complete, and richly deserved, fool of him.
Desert Tortoise
The vaccine and face mask deniers remind me of a stubborn 6 yo ( note, I have direct recent experience with a stubborn 6 yo) who makes up every possible lame excuse to get out of doing something they need to do, like pick up the trash they just left on the floor or do their homework. The excuses get tiring. Act like grown adults and do the things necessary to stop this pandemic. Get vaccinated, use face masks, avoid crowds. The sooner everyone gets on board the sooner this agony is behind us. Stop acting like stubborn 6 year olds. Please.
Blacklabel
So we just going to ignore the AOC mask video? Mask off in large group. Picture time- mask on. 1 minute later mask off and back to chatting with 50 people.
politicsl theater. The election is coming gotta protect the “it’s too dangerous to vote in person” narrative.
Jsapc
He didn't do what "I" demanded. I'm not in Congress.
But he got covid because he didn't do what Pelosi demanded, and even tried to sued her for it as a publicity stunt. That's deliciously ironic. But yeah, the news is full of people who rant against face mask or vaccines and then get sick and instantly regret what they said. Like the Arkansas governor who now regrets his ban on face masks mandates because covid cases are surging. All you can do is laugh.
I'm not fully vaccinated yet. But I also don't intend on stopping wearing a mask once fully vaccinated. And even less intend to sue people who try to make me wear a mask. Because I'm not an idiot.
Blacklabel
Masks don’t prevent COVID that’s why we needed a vaccine.
vaccine doesn’t prevent COVID either.
So you get vaccinated and then also stop wear a mask to prevent what you got vaccinated for?
that’s some great logic.
Blacklabel
Member of Congress who doesn’t mask. Same as Norman.
not that you will watch it.
virusrex
False, masks prevent COVID when used appropriately by everybody in a situation of risk.
False, vaccines prevent infection, complication, deaths and even transmission of COVID to a certain degree, less for the new variants but still to very useful level judging from the huge differences in lethality of the disease in vaccinated/unvaccinated people.
So you get vaccinated and have much better prognosis if you are infected but there is still a chance that you may pass the disease, specially with the new variants, so until herd immunity is much closer masks are a very good complement to avoid infecting others and reduce even more the risk you have.
It is easy logic, at least for people that are not trying to misrepresent the reality to justify their bias.
Blacklabel
so how did millions of mask wearers get COVID?
So how did Congressman Norman and tens of thousands of vaccinated people get COVID?
Jsapc
Was AOC unmasked while at her job, inside the halls of Congress? Or somewhere outside?
You're right, I don't click on links from the "daily mail", because it's pure trash and they don't need my money.
lincolnman
Isn't this interesting - three Trump supporters who ridicule and spurn their cult leader who has said very explicitly; *I would recommend it," Mr Trump said during an interview on Fox News Primetime on Tuesday. "I would recommend it to a lot of people that don't want to get it and a lot of those people voted for me, frankly." He added: "It's a great vaccine, it's a safe vaccine and it's something that works."
It's clear they see Trump as spreading lies and misinformation - aimed directly at his supporters...putting their health at risk by his strong endorsement of this unsafe vaccine...
Perhaps the light bulb is finally coming on...
bass4funk
Hope he’s successful, the woman is just out of her mind.
The Avenger
I mean, it's not like Greene has anything else to do.
Desert Tortoise
We are in this situation with a new mutation that is more infectious because too many people have refused to do the right thing from the very beginning of the pandemic. The longer this virus rages through the population the more mutations it will accumulate and more dangerous it becomes. The way to stop its spread is vaccination, wearing face masks and social distancing. Complaining and looking for excuses to not do what is necessary is making this pandemic worse for everyone. It is the stubborn refusers who are making this worse.
virusrex
Not using them appropriately, not by everybody, not at all times of risk? cutting out completely relevant parts of what is written evidence that you could not find an argument to disprove what was written and instead just try to discuss a fraction as if it were the whole thing.
Because it has not been ever intended to prevent it at 100%? this has been clear even before the vaccines were approved for use in the public. And specially even before the new variants reduced this efficacy (much less reduction observed for complications and deaths).
Do you also feel surprised thousands over thousands die every year of bacterial infections? do you think this proves antibiotics are useless?
Blacklabel
uh huh.. so then what do we do when Delta+ and then Lambda/Lamda+ then the next "variant" and the next variant come? booster shots? 2 masks? 3?
theFu
Marjorie Taylor Greene is an embarrassment to Georgia.
Sadly, she isn't my representative, so I can't vote against her.
Blacklabel
Fauci is setting it all up for you. constant state of fear and government control.
indefinitely.
P. Smith
How many times do people need to be told that masks help prevent the spread of COVID by limiting the amount of “exhaust spray” of the wearer? It’s almost as if people are being willfully ignorant on this point just to virtue signal their faux outrage given they incorrectly state, “we were told masks protect us from contracting COVID.”
virusrex
That is the thing, experts and people in charge of fighting the pandemic are thinking what to do to prevent next variants from appearing, while antiscientific people expect this to be inevitable because their disdain for very effective measures leaves them with nothing to do.
Viral mutations have an adaptive cost, which means it is not "free" for the virus to endlessly change the same protein that allows it to infect in order to avoid immunity. If a population is immune to the infection, even if not perfectly, that makes the risk of new variants much lower, rational people see on vaccination a very effective way to get people immune for this purpose with the added benefit of lowering the risk of complications and death.
Jsapc
And your solution is what, exactly? Let millions of people die?
The reason why scientists, experts, and reasonable people everywhere are asking everyone to vaccinate and wear masks is precisely so that we don't get new horrible variants.
But as usual, conservatives will keep digging our collective graves and then accuse everyone else of being gravediggers.
Blacklabel
they are already here, btw
bass4funk
But Fauci said in the beginning they don’t work, so either this virologist was lying or he doesn’t know what he’s talking about, so which one?
stormcrow
Like that dumb ass Florida governor, whatever is the worst thing to say or do just say it or do it. These people are nuts.
Blacklabel
find a solution that works, instead of just taking a vaccine that still lets you get COVID or putting a mask on and hoping for the best, knowing that it doesnt protect you. an actual solution.
people are dying now, thinking they are doing what is necessary to protect them when they get vaccinated and wear a mask. Its not protecting them.
Desert Tortoise
Get vaccinated, wear a face mask religiously, sanitize like your life depends on it (because it does) and social distance so we stop the spread of the virus and in doing so stop new mutations from happening. It is not hard to understand. It is lack of precautions that are exacerbating this pandemic and allowing new mutations to develop.
Jsapc
"Find a solution that works"??? :'D Aaaah that's hilarious...
There are no other solutions. Vaccines is the best and only weapon we have against these type of diseases for now. And even if a better solution was ever found, you would 100% claim it somehow infringes on your liberties and refuse to take it just to "own the libs". So why pretend you care at all?
Except the vast majority of the people dying are unvaccinated. And you, of course, know this, but still try to somehow make us believe that vaccines are useless. Why?
Desert Tortoise
You wearing a mask is what protects others. The mask does a very good job of preventing your germs from infecting others and is a crucial part of stopping the spread of this pandemic. It's not all about you. It's about what you can do for your neighbor and your country. We all have some obligations to each other by virtue of our shared humanity and right now wearing a mask is one of those obligations.
SuperLib
"But at a different time with a different strain with limited information into something new, someone said something different."
Seems like a good enough reason to potentually put yourself into the hospital.
SuperLib
*potentially
Desert Tortoise
Dr. Fauci and many others told people not to hoard masks. Masks for health care workers were in short supply and they were to have priority for PPE. You are deliberately distorting what the public was being told early in the pandemic when everyone was hording like mad and PPE was very hard to come by. A friend of mine with a vacuum and sewing machine shop was sold out of synthetic cloth HEPA vacuum bags. The local hospital was making face masks out of them. That is how desperate for PPE medical providers were, Please be truthful. People are dying because there are so many lies being told.
Blacklabel
and thats what Fauci should have honestly said at that time.
But he lied and told us masks dont work instead. then people died.
ulysses
You should be hoping he recovers, not fight brain dead lawsuits with money from brainless donors.
bass4funk
Seems like a growing number of vaccinated people are going to the hospital as well, so….
Jsapc
Yeah yeah yeah, it's Fauci's fault, it's the immigrants' fault, it's Pelosi's fault, it's Obama's fault, it's AOC's fault... We get it.
"But as usual, conservatives will keep digging our collective graves and then accuse everyone else of being gravediggers."
jeffb
@virusrex
How many vaccinated people are immune to covid? How are the delta variants, etc. being confirmed? How many people who contracted covid are now immune? How many people had immunity before contracting covid that prevented infection? How is immunity being tracked within society? If the vaccine doesn't provide sterilizing immunity, won't that contribute to mutations? Why can't we have the option to get non mRNA vaccines?
P. Smith
False duality. No reason to further explain anything, though.
virusrex
There is no difficulty to find out this information in public sources (as long as you properly define your question, for example immunity against what, death, complications? and previous infection including asymptomatic people or not?) obviously numbers are not exact and they depend very heavily on the quality of the information being collected, Japan being a very poor source because of its very limited testing and tracking. Also the situation is changing rapidly so no answer you can get will be a fixed thing for the future, for example the degree of vaccination will influence very importantly the rates (if you have 100% of a population vaccinated obviously you will only find infections on vaccinated people). Variants are confirmed by genetic sequencing, because that is the defining difference for single patients. Have you even checked the sites of the CDC, WHO, or any other recognized organizations of science and medicine that regularly produce this information?
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html
https://www.who.int/health-topics/coronavirus#tab=tab_1
No, having immunity, even if not enough to prevent infection means the infection has much less time to allow for new variants to escape the immunity and be transmitted to other people. Variants are correlated to immunodeficiencies, which means a patient only recognize and neutralizes the virus with extremely low efficacy for weeks, giving hundreds over hundreds of generations and huge virus loads for the virus to randomly develop a sequence that is not recognized by this weak immunity and spread it to other people.
Vaccinated people don't have this long infection period but the opposite, the immune response deals with the virus quickly enough to prevent even complications to develop, which also lower the risk of variants appearing very importantly.
bass4funk
He is the one that said masks don’t work, the man is a virologist, his words, so either he was lying or he really doesn’t know what he’s talking about. These are people that are making a living working with deadly infectious pathogens, you can’t make that kind of an error.
It’s not the Immigrants fault, it’s definitely the fault of this administration.
Looking at the polls and how nervous Pelosi is, I doubt it.
https://nymag.com/intelligencer/2021/05/2022-midterms-democratic-odds-low.html
No, it’s just you can’t explain and Fauci won’t address the issue and this is why people are tuning him, the CDC and the left out, that’s on them and their lack of clarity when trying to deliver the message.
takeda.shingen.1991@gmail.com
lol A few days ago it was hundreds, now it's thousands. That escalated quickly.
Again, for the millionth time; Getting vaccinated doesn't mean you 100% will not got sick. The vaccine is 95% or so effective, so break through cases can be expected. What getting vaccinated DOES mean is that you are less likely to get sick AND if you do are LESS likely to become seriously ill.
virusrex
Again this is not "Fauci" but the science, which at that point had no information that would have indicated masks as useful when worn by the general population against asymptomatic people for an infection that was extremely rare to find.
Sorry but there was not deceiving being done, much less from any one specific person repeating what was known at the time scientifically, mask were not thought to be effective by the general population while evidence of efficacy was available for hospitals dealing with heavily symptomatic patients in large numbers, there is nothing wrong with saying this until new evidence was available (and the situation changed with more cases present among the general public).
P. Smith
Polls can’t be trusted!!! Look at this poll; it shows how nervous the dems should be.
bass4funk
When they were going in Biden’s favor they mattered and not now? Huh?
Looking at the political landscape at more conservative wins, yes.
lincolnman
So.....seems like Trump was clearly wrong when he said; I would recommend it," Mr Trump said during an interview on Fox News Primetime on Tuesday. "I would recommend it to a lot of people that don't want to get it and a lot of those people voted for me, frankly." ****He added: "It's a great vaccine, it's a safe vaccine and it's something that works."***
Glad to see you are blaming Trump for spreading lies and misinformation....trying to get his supporters to take the vaccine and maybe go sterile...
Absolutely atrocious, isn't it?
jeffb
Again this is not "Fauci" but the science, which at that point had no information that would have indicated masks as useful
Blacklabel
Yes thanks to the poor response of the Biden administration it has escalated quickly. That’s the problem.
Raw Beer
Fauci was worried that there would not be enough masks for healthcare workers, so he lied. He admitted that was his excuse...
takeda.shingen.1991@gmail.com
The Biden administration's response has been sufficient. At the very least, it's better than the response of any Republican governor, and certainly better than the last Republican presidential administration.
You can't blame Biden when idiot Republican governors went out of their way to ban masks mandates of any kind. They've led the way in mis-information.
Express sister
lol
SuperLib
Same arguments and fake questions every day.
If you don't want to get the vaccine or wear a mask, then don't. Come out and say it. Don't come here pretending that your position is based on something Fauci said over a year ago.
Be a man and say you know the numbers, you know the vaccine is effective, you know masks and other safety measures help, but you won't change anyway.
So much better than dancing around giving bad faith arguments. You're just running away from accusations that you're just selfish.
virusrex
So he "lied" by repeating the same thing every other scientist in the world knew about masks and respiratory infections? sorry but that makes no sense. Prioritizing masks for something that had scientific evidence of working instead of something that did not had it is nothing wrong. Pretending that he (or any other scientist) had a time machine so he would know things unknown at that time that would contradict the recommendations is trying to argue from fantasy.
Every time I ask for a source for this, nothing comes, because it is false. And you are deeply confused, because there are NO decades of research about masks efficacy on preventing COVID. One thing is to use old information about other diseases when there is nothing available to guide decisions, what you are doing is using old information instead of the much more relevant new data that proves that masks are a very effective way of slowing down spreading as long as everybody wears them appropiately in all situations of risk, and that this can be done without any demonstrable effect in the health, as many professionals have been doing all their lives.
Blacklabel
how many more weeks until the “Trump vaccine doesn’t work” narrative starts?
strange that some of you act like the end goal has always been to have a vaccine that allows 5% of the vaccinated or more to still get Covid.
Man if can just get that vaccine that allows me to get the same viral load of virus but that makes me feel a little less sick than non vaccinated people, im so happy! It’s ok if some people die after taking it, that’s their responsibility to society!
said no one. Vaccine supposed to prevent getting Covid, prevent being able to pass it to others and prevent death.
It Doesn’t.
jeffb
@virusrex
Your statements on mask research and proper use of PPE have left you completely exposed. Unfortunately I cannot accept your status as resident expert any longer. You will need to keep your misinformation to a minimum now. Thank you.
jeffb
@SuperLib
My statement was intended for crazy people. The virus is a mental virus called fear.
Blacklabel
Vaccinated people claim as victims that they need to be protected from me, the unvaccinated.
But Actually I find that I need to be protected from them. as vaccinated people can give me COVID.
lincolnman
Wow, you sure violently disagree with this guy; I would recommend it," Mr Trump said during an interview on Fox News Primetime on Tuesday. "I would recommend it to a lot of people that don't want to get it and a lot of those people voted for me, frankly." ***He added: "It's a great vaccine, *it's a safe vaccine and it's something that works."**
Aren't you outraged he's spreading outright lies and misinformation?
wtfjapan
Got vaccine. Has COVID anyway. Yet another of the thousands of examples, likely more.
once again for those that deny the science.
As of August 2021, 162million Americans have been fully vaccinated. out of those 162mil about 1000 people have died of covid. Compare this to the 600000+ people that have died of covid unvaccinated.
So basically youre over 600times more likely to die of covid unvaccinated compared to vaccinated people.
Dont know about you but I know which odds I prefer
These stats are available on the CDC website.
Also scientifically proven that the long term health effects are far worse for unvaccinated infected by covid compared to those infected while vaccinated
Got to love science always make the deniers look like fools
bass4funk
And yet as the infections rise, the deaths are down. So it seems that DeSantis has done a fantastic job according to the people of Florida.
Biden can't blame DeSantis either, like he said, you do you and you let me be and mind your own bsuiness. Brilliant.
bass4funk
Then the good doctor should have kept his mouth shut or his facts straight.
Well, there are too many conjectures that we just don't know about.
wtfjapan
Vaccine supposed to prevent getting Covid, prevent being able to pass it to others and prevent death.
yes it does, the stats prove it, No vaccines is 100% effective. Modera Pfizer over 90% effective and yes vaccinated can still get infected or be asymptomatic, which is why even some anti mask red states are reintroducing mask mandates
As of August 2021, 162million Americans have been fully vaccinated. out of those 162mil about 1000 people have died of covid. Compare this to the 600000+ people that have died of covid unvaccinated.
So basically youre over 600times more likely to die of covid unvaccinated compared to vaccinated people.
Stats of CDC website
wtfjapan
And yet as the infections rise, the deaths are down. So it seems that DeSantis has done a fantastic job according to the people of Florida.]
wrong FL has almost 20% of all new infections in the US, yes deaths are down because of vaccines.
FL has a higher infection rate per capita than even NY CA now, No Ron Deathsentence isnt doing a good job
https://www.statista.com/statistics/1109004/coronavirus-covid19-cases-rate-us-americans-by-state/
bass4funk
As he did a good job distributing them, this guy continues to rise and rise. As more and more people are getting better we have less to worry about.
Blacklabel
ok, so this is unvaccinated people fault, right? because the story is that it is very rare that vaccinated people get COVID. almost every COVID case is unvaccinated person, like 99%, right?
How is the vaccine preventing death in non vaccinated people? You have to have COVID to die from it, and 99% of the people with COVID are unvaccinated. so how does a vaccine prevent those people from dying?
Bungle
I don't see what is so funny. If masks were effective, the pandemic would be over by now.