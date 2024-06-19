 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE PHOTO: U.S. Naval forces rescue crew from Greek-owned ship struck by Houthis in Red Sea
FILE PHOTO: Sailors from the Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group assist distressed mariners rescued from the Liberian-flagged, Greek-owned bulk carrier M/V Tutor that was attacked by Houthis, in the Red Sea, June 15, 2024. U.S. Naval Forces Central Command/U.S. 5th Fleet/Handout via REUTERS/ File Photo Image: Reuters/U.S. Naval Forces Central Comman
world

Houthis believed to have sunk second ship, the Tutor, in Red Sea

0 Comments
By Adam Makary, Jaidaa Taha and Lisa Baertlein
CAIRO/LOS ANGELES

Yemen's Houthi militants are believed to have sunk a second ship, the Tutor, in the Red Sea, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said on Tuesday.

The Greek-owned Tutor coal carrier was struck by missiles and an explosive-laden remote-controlled boat on June 12 and had been taking on water, according to previous reports from UKMTO, the Houthis and other sources.

"Military authorities report maritime debris and oil sighted in the (Tutor's) last reported location," UKMTO said in a security update.

The Tutor's manager could not immediately be reached for comment.

One crew member, believed to be in the Tutor's engine room at the time of the attacks, remains missing.

The Iran-aligned Houthis have been targeting commercial ships in the Red Sea region since November, in what they say are attacks in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.

The UK-owned Rubymar was the first ship sunk by the Houthis. It went down on March 2, about two weeks after being struck by missiles.

The UKMTO's report of the suspected Tutor sinking comes a week after the Houthis seriously damaged that Liberia-flagged ship, as well as the Palau-flagged Verbena, which was loaded with wood construction material.

Sailors from the Verbena abandoned ship when they were unable to contain a fire sparked by the attacks. The Verbena is now drifting in the Gulf of Aden and vulnerable to sinking or further assaults.

Since November, the Houthis have also seized another vessel and killed three sailors in separate attacks.

The Houthi drone and missile assaults have forced shipping firms to divert vessels from the Suez Canal trade shortcut to the longer route around Africa, disrupting global trade by delaying deliveries and sending costs higher.

U.S. and British forces on Monday conducted airstrikes targeting Yemen's Hodeidah International Airport and Kamaran Island near the port of Salif off the Red Sea in what appeared to be retaliation for last week's ship attacks.

© Thomson Reuters 2024.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Unkai Terrace

GaijinPot Travel

Shirogane Blue Pond

GaijinPot Travel

10 Side Jobs for Foreigners in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Is June the Worst Month in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Kimono Rental in Tokyo: A Savvy Guide

Savvy Tokyo

Government Benefits for Having Children in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Learn

Making Reservations in Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 21

GaijinPot Blog

Shiretoko Five Lakes

GaijinPot Travel

A Guide to Volunteering in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Father’s Day in Japan: Special Experience and Gift Ideas

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events for June 2024

Savvy Tokyo