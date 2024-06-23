 Japan Today
world

Houthis claim attacks on two ships in Red Sea and Indian Ocean


CAIRO

The Yemeni Houthi group said on Sunday its forces had attacked two ships in the Red Sea and the Indian Ocean.

The first ship, Transworld Navigator, had been targeted in the Red Sea using "an uncrewed surface boat" which led to a direct hit against the ship, Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said.

The second vessel, Stolt Sequoia, was attacked in the Indian Ocean with a number of cruise missiles, he said.

It was not clear when the attacks took place.

He said the ships belonged to companies that "violated the ban on entering the ports of occupied Palestine."

Yemen's militant Houthi group has been launching drone and missile strikes in shipping lanes since November, saying that it acts in solidarity with Palestinians in Israel's war in Gaza.

In dozens of attacks, the Houthis have sunk two vessels, seized another and killed at least three seafarers.

© Thomson Reuters 2024.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

