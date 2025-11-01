Houthis say detained U.N. staff to face trial over Israeli attack

A man walks outside the United Nations compound following reports of UN staffers being detained by the Houthis, in Sanaa, Yemen October 29, 2025. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

By Abdulrhman Al-Ansi and Khaled Abdullah

Detained local United Nations staff will face trial on suspicion of links to an Israeli airstrike that assassinated top Houthi leaders in Yemen in August, the acting foreign minister of the Houthi government told Reuters.

The prime minister of Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi-run government and several other ministers were killed in an Israeli strike on the capital Sanaa in August, the first such attack to kill senior officials.

A total of 36 United Nations employees were arrested after that attack, the U.N. said on Friday. It is not clear how many of those would stand trial.

The U.N. has repeatedly rejected Houthi accusations that U.N. staff or U.N. operations in Yemen were involved.

"The steps taken by the security agencies were carried out under full judicial supervision. The public prosecution was kept informed step by step with every action taken," acting foreign minister Abdulwahid Abu Ras said in an interview with Reuters.

"Therefore, as long as the prosecution is informed, it is certain that this process is moving toward its conclusion, leading to trials and the issuance of judicial rulings," he said.

Abu Ras said that a cell within the World Food Program was clearly involved in directly targeting the government.

There was no immediate comment from a World Food Program spokesperson, but the United Nations has repeatedly rejected accusations staff were involved in spying.

At least 59 U.N. personnel are being held by Houthis, according to the United Nations, which has condemned what it calls arbitrary detentions and called for the immediate release of its personnel and other detainees.

The defendants are Yemenis and according to Yemeni law could face the death penalty.

'INCREASINGLY DIFFICULT' FOR UN TO PROVIDE AID

The U.N. has accused Houthis of taking steps that have made it increasingly difficult for the agency to provide assistance to those in need in Yemen. Houthi security forces entered several United Nations offices in Sanaa on Sunday.

Hundreds of U.N. personnel remain in parts of Houthi-controlled Yemen, including a small number of international staff, said Farhan Haq, deputy spokesperson for the U.N. secretary general.

Acting foreign minister Abu Ras said the government is supporting other humanitarian organizations.

"We have clarified in a clear and explicit statement from the Foreign Ministry that we will support and assist organizations committed to the principles of humanitarian work, facilitating their activities and work," he said.

The Houthis have controlled large swathes of Yemen, including the capital Sanaa, since seizing power in 2014 and early 2015.

After the war between Israel and Hamas erupted on Oct. 7, 2023, the Houthis attacked global shipping lanes to show their solidarity with the Palestinian militant group. The group frequently fired missiles towards Israel, most of which were intercepted.

