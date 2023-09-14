Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Prisoner Escape Pennsylvania
Law enforcement agents stand outside a Pennsylvania State Police barracks at Avondale Pa., where Danelo Cavalcante is being held on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023. Cavalcante was captured Wednesday after eluding hundreds of searchers for two weeks. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
world

Escaped murderer arrested after 2-week pursuit in Pennsylvania

0 Comments
UNIONVILLE, Pa.

Thermal imaging equipment in the air, experienced search teams working through a stormy night, a search dog and the element of surprise all played critical roles in the capture of escaped murderer Danelo Souza Cavalcante on Wednesday morning after a 14-day manhunt across southeastern Pennsylvania's rolling farmlands and forests.

Some of the hundreds of law enforcement personnel searching on foot and from the air finally located Cavalcante near the outer perimeter of a nearly 10-square-mile (16-square-kilometer) search area set up when he was seen Monday just after dark crouching near a tree line and, two hours later, fleeing from a garage.

Here's how they caught Cavalcante, according to Pennsylvania State Police Lt. Col. George Bivens:

The first possible sign of Cavalcante that alerted searchers shortly after midnight Tuesday was a burglar alarm. Law enforcement personnel investigated it, and did not find Cavalcante.

But the alarm attracted nearby search teams to the area and, around 1 a.m., a Drug Enforcement Administration plane with a thermal imaging camera picked up a heat signal that searchers on the ground began to track and encircle.

Storms moving in with rain and lightning forced the plane to leave the area while search teams stayed put and tried to secure a perimeter around where the heat signal had been to prevent Cavalcante from slipping away once again.

Later in the morning, the plane returned along with more search teams. Shortly after 8 a.m. a U.S. Customs and Border Patrol team moved in on Cavalcante in a wooded area, about a half-mile (0.8 km) away from where the burglary alarm went off.

Cavalcante had been lying prone, likely to avoid detection, when search teams of about 20 to 25 members got close enough to him before he realized they were there.

“The were able to move in very quietly. They had the element of surprise. Cavalcante did not realize he was surrounded until that had occurred,” Bivens said.

Cavalcante began to crawl through heavy underbrush to try to escape, prompting the Customs and Border Patrol team to release a search dog — either a shepherd or a Belgian Malinois — to pursue him.

The dog subdued Cavalcante in a struggle, leaving Cavalcante with a bleeding scalp wound, until law enforcement personnel handcuffed him. From the time law enforcement personnel moved in to the time they captured Cavalcante took about five minutes.

“It played out fairly quickly once they had identified him and moved in and he detected them at that point, once they were already in position,” Bivens said.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan

Suruga bank provides a variety of services including online bank accounts and loans, specially tailored to foreign customers living in Japan.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Sep. 11–17

Savvy Tokyo

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 34

GaijinPot Blog

Creating Japanese Candy Art With a Professional Amezaiku Artist

GaijinPot Blog

Hinode Park

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Grow Your Own Japanese Herbs and Spices

Savvy Tokyo

How to get to and from Kansai International Airport (KIX)

GaijinPot Travel

Play to Progress: Balancing Fun and Engaging English Lessons

GaijinPot Blog

Artist and Youtuber Emily Sim (Emirichu) Paints Her Life in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 35

GaijinPot Blog

Ghosts, Human Sacrifice and the Entrance to the Underworld: 5 Spooky Sights in Shimane Prefecture

GaijinPot Blog

Kaka no Kukedo Sea Caves

GaijinPot Travel

Kagikake Pass

GaijinPot Travel