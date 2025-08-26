Libya’s coast guard shoots at a vessel seeking to rescue migrants in distress, group says

A view of bullet-drilled windows of the MV Ocean Viking, search and rescue vessel chartered by non profit group nonprofit SOS Mediterranee, which, according to the organisation, was fired on by the Libyan Coast Guard, approximately 40 Nautical Miles north of the Libyan coast, Sunday, Aug. 24, 2025. (Max Cavallari/SOS Mediterranee Via AP)

By RENATA BRITO and SAMY MAGDY

Libya’s coast guard fired upon a vessel belonging to a humanitarian group as it searched for a migrant boat in distress in the Mediterranean Sea, the nonprofit said on Monday.

The attack, which took place the day before, appeared to be one of the most violent involving a European rescue ship and the Libyan coast guard, which receives training, equipment and funding from the European Union.

SOS Mediterranee said the confrontation took place about 40 nautical miles north of the Libyan coast, and released details and images of the incident. No casualties were reported, although the group said the vessel sustained significant damage.

The nonprofit charters the Norwegian-flagged Ocean Viking in partnership with the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.

A spokesperson for the Libyan coast guard didn’t respond to a request for comment.

The patrol boat used by the Libyan coast guard was a 2023 gift from Italy to Libya as part of the European Union’s support for border management program, SOS Mediterranee said.

Before it was attacked, the Ocean Viking had rescued 87 people from two migrant boats, including many from war-torn Sudan.

While searching for a third migrant boat in distress, the Ocean Viking was approached by a Libyan patrol vessel in international waters, Angelo Selim, the search and rescue coordinator on board told The Associated Press. When they were very close, he said, they started shooting for 15 to 20 minutes.

“In the beginning, I didn’t understand the noise of the shots but when the first windows exploded on my head, we all got on the floor,” Selim recalled. He added that some of the shots appeared to come from automatic weapons.

Selim said he instructed the migrants and non-essential crew members to lock themselves inside the safety room while he and the captain remained on the bridge.

Eventually, he said, the shooting stopped but the threats continued. Selim recalled the Libyan coast guard warning the Ocean Viking in Arabic over the radio: “If you don’t leave the area we will come and kill you all.”

In video and photos of the incident released by SOS Mediterranee, two men can be seen pointing weapons at the boat and several rounds of gunshots are heard. Broken windows and damaged equipment are also seen.

“This incident was not only an outrageous and unacceptable act,” SOS Mediterranee said in a statement. “This is far from isolated: the Libyan Coast Guard has a long history of reckless behavior that endangers people at sea, flagrantly violates human rights and shows total disregard for international maritime law."

SOS Mediterranee said it issued a mayday after it was fired upon and sought protection from an Italian navy ship nearby, but didn’t receive any answer.

Frontex, the European Union’s border protection agency that often spots boats in distress and shares coordinates with the competent maritime authorities, called the incident “deeply concerning” and urged “the proper authorities to investigate the events swiftly and thoroughly.”

“Frontex remains fully committed to saving lives at sea and acts in line with international maritime law at all times. No rescuer should ever be put in danger while carrying out life-saving work,” it added.

The Ocean Viking was on its way to Italy on Monday with 87 migrants it had rescued before the attack. The group had no news of the migrants at sea they were searching for when they came under fire.

A spokesperson for the Italian ministry of interior declined to comment on the incident while the Italian coast guard did not respond to a request for comment.

“We demand a full investigation into the events of yesterday afternoon and that those responsible for these life–threatening attacks be brought to justice," said Soazic Dupuy, director of operations at SOS Mediterranee.

