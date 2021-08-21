Hundreds arrested in Australian protests as country posts worst COVID rise

Hundreds were arrested after violent clashes between anti-lockdown protesters and police in Australia's two largest cities Saturday as the country recorded its sharpest rise in daily COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.
Sydney's state of New South Wales posted 825 infections -- a record for the entire country -- a day after authorities extended the city's lockdown until at least September to try to head off the Delta variant.
"No matter how hard we work, no matter if 99 percent of people are doing the right thing, there's an element of Delta that nobody can control," NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian told media. "The best way we can look forward to freedom is by making sure that we get vaccinated."
An increasing outbreak in Melbourne's state of Victoria also prompted stay-at-home orders to be extended across the entire state on Saturday.
But Melbourne's public health orders didn't deter thousands from venting anger in a march against the lockdown rules, with police using pepper spray in violent clashes with protesters.
Seven officers were injured and more than 200 people were arrested in the "violent and unlawful" protest, Victoria Police said in a statement.
"While there were some peaceful protesters in attendance, the majority of those who attended came with violence in mind," they said.
In Sydney more than 1,500 police flooded the city, setting up roadblocks and making dozens of arrests as around 250 gathered there, NSW Police said.
Large crowds were also reported at an anti-lockdown rally in Brisbane.
Sydneysiders were plunged into lockdown in late June, and restrictions now reach across two states and the nation's capital, affecting over 15 million people.
Under a third of Australia's population are fully vaccinated, as the arrival of Delta threatens to unwind the nation's hard-fought pursuit of "COVID zero".
After a glacial rollout, nationwide vaccination efforts have accelerated in recent weeks, with leaders setting a target of over 70 percent vaccination rates before restrictions ease.
Sydney's outbreak has also been linked to a case that sparked a national lockdown in New Zealand.
Australia has recorded over 42,000 cases in a population of over 25 million since the pandemic began, with 974 deaths linked to the virus.© 2021 AFP
Randy Johnson
Since last year Western governments have shown their true colors and intentions by taking it easy on the far left radicals destroying cities and now conversely being very brutal and harsh with real true peaceful protesters as we witnessed in germany, france and now australia.
Western free thinkers must unite.
Fard
Why was Australia allegedly doing so well before? Masks? Why are they not doing well now?
Peter14
So selfish of four or five thousand protesters creating a super spreader event and ensuring that current lockdowns last for probably at least an extra month if not longer. Those caught face $5500 fines and it should be higher for all the pain they are causing.
When everyone worked together the lockdowns worked fine. Now that a few thousand are not complying with lockdown restrictions they will last much longer than they otherwise would.
Everyone is tired of covid but these protests prolong the pain. Nothing positive is achieved. Disgraceful.
spinningplates
@ Fard, it's pretty obvious. Australia was doing well due to swift decisive action.
Unfortunately the (mah Freedumbs' mobs are holding everyone back now, globally.
Reckless
The Joker movie with Joaquin Phoenix comes to mind in the ending. What is that white stuff on those people? Some dynamite has a long fuse and some short, but eventually it will blow up.
itsonlyrocknroll
Whatever ones views politically or otherwise, not a smidgen of positively would ever come from such a demonstration.
itsonlyrocknroll
Well, one could coral and vaccinate all , or use darts.
Heck at least take advantage of the opportunity, of course, most would have a hissy fit, but at least hospital admissions would be lowered
BigYen
Randy Johnson:
If you look at the photos from these demos you’ll see that the protesters are an unholy(!) alliance of God Will Save Us types, the far left, hippies and far rightists. Whatever they are, they’re all enemies of the rest of us, and should be dealt with accordingly. I say that without discrimination.
ShinkansenCaboose
Looks like a 3 Stooges Pie Fight.
Is the gooey stuff a new police weapon like banana peels?
n1k1
Most of the children in Sweden by now most likely have been exposed to previous variants of virus and most likely to a degree have developed immunity to COVID19 .
The children in Australia will have to go through this process for the first time with the Delta and until there is a solid indication that the little ones will be fine the ZERO COVID must continue.
John
Interesting concept of freedom. Accept an experimental injection with no long term study on possible side effects and no proof of effectiveness, or stay under house arrest.
jeffb
The only thing keeping this from happening in America is the second amendment. Good luck to Australians. God speed rebels.
BigYen
Good on ya John. Interesting concept of freedumb you have there.
P. Smith
Remember a simpler time when hippies were far left? G*%$@mn kids nowadays have too many choices on the political spectrum. Neoliberal conservatives, classical liberals, liberal neocons, fair weather fundamentalists, etcetera.
John-San
That not cream, it is capsicum spray in foam form. And the 253 arrest all have been issued $5000 fines. 5 police have broken noses. 1 police stabbed in the neck.