world

4 reported dead, hundreds evacuated from Sydney mall after stabbing rampage

1 Comment
SYDNEY

Four people were reported killed and a man was shot at a mall in Sydney on Saturday following reports of multiple people stabbed, police said.

Emergency services were called to Westfield Bondi Junction just before 4 p.m. following the reports, New South Wales Police said in a statement.

"People are urged to avoid the area," the statement said. "Inquiries are continuing in relation to the incident and there are no further details."

Hundreds of people were evacuated from the shopping center after the incident, news site news.com.au reported.

State broadcaster ABC reported some people remained trapped inside.

Two witnesses told Reuters they heard shots fired.

“Even 20 minutes after people were rushed out of the mall, I saw SWAT teams of people sweeping the surrounding streets,” one of the witnesses said.

One witness said they saw a woman lying on the ground and took shelter in a jewelry store.

New South Wales state police said a police operation was underway but did not provide further details.

Several posts on social media showed crowds fleeing the mall and police cars and emergency services rushing to the area.

© Thomson Reuters 2024.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Rest in Peace to the (minimum) six dead. Likely more victims.

Police investigating terror links. I'm afraid a certain "religion of peace" may have struck again.

