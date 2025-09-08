 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE PHOTO: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban delivers landmark speech to ethnic Hungarians, at Balvanyos Summer University, in Baile Tusnad
FILE PHOTO: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban delivers a speech to ethnic Hungarians at Balvanyos Summer University, in Baile Tusnad, Romania, July 26, 2025. Inquam Photos/Tudor Pana via REUTERS/File Photo Image: Reuters/INQUAM PHOTOS/TUDOR PANA
world

Hungary's Orban predicts chaos if pro-EU party wins next election

1 Comment
BUDAPEST

Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Sunday the 2026 election would offer Hungarians a choice between a party prepared to go-it-alone or one that would usher in "chaos and poverty" by aligning Hungary more closely with the European Union.

In power since 2010, the euroskeptic nationalist faces what political analysts say could be his toughest election next year, with the economy stagnating and stubborn inflation preventing interest rate cuts from the EU's joint-highest 6.5% level.

Orban, who said the EU was at risk of falling apart over the next decade, is looking to fend off a challenge from centre-right challenger Peter Magyar with tax cuts for families, food vouchers for pensioners and cheap loans for first-home buyers.

"Hungary has only two choices in a strategic sense," Orban told supporters of his right-wing Fidesz party.

"One choice is that we join the politics of Brussels. This, in my view, would be catastrophic, with consequences pushing us into chaos and poverty."

Orban has repeatedly clashed with the EU over the rights of migrants, the LGBT community, freedom of courts and academics and support for neighboring Ukraine since Russia's invasion in February 2022.

Earlier on Sunday, Magyar, a former government insider whose Tisza Party is ahead of Orban's Fidesz in most polls, said Hungary was mired in multiple crises at the same time, including the cost of living, public trust and democratic standards.

If elected, Magyar said he would revive Hungary's economy by unlocking billions of euros of EU funds suspended over Orban's rule-of-law reforms, stamping out corruption and launching a wealth tax, while cutting taxes on lower incomes.

"Our country will again be an active, credible member of the European Union and NATO. Not a stick between the spokes but a valued and constructive ally," Magyar said.

© Thomson Reuters 2025.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including property buying procedures, financing options and currently available properties. The webinar will be held on September 9, 2025, from 6PM to 7PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

1 Comment
Login to comment

Whatever will Hungary do not being aligned with mass murdering russia?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Yokohama Doll Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Japan Isn’t a Personality: The Problem With ‘Main Character Expats’

GaijinPot Blog

Health

The Best Japanese Anti-Aging Skincare Products That Actually Work

Savvy Tokyo

Mama Kannon Temple (Ryuon-ji)

GaijinPot Travel

Events

Weekly Tokyo Events September 1-7

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For September 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Events

What’s On in Osaka: Can’t-Miss Events This Week Sept 1–7, 2025

GaijinPot Blog

Universities in Japan: Which One Is Right for You?

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Recycling Clothes in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Health

Getting The Birth Control (Oral Contraceptive) Pill in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Exploring Japan’s All-Female Bands & Ensembles

Savvy Tokyo

Events

How to Buy Concert Tickets in Japan

GaijinPot Blog