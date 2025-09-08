Hungary's Orban predicts chaos if pro-EU party wins next election

Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Sunday the 2026 election would offer Hungarians a choice between a party prepared to go-it-alone or one that would usher in "chaos and poverty" by aligning Hungary more closely with the European Union.

In power since 2010, the euroskeptic nationalist faces what political analysts say could be his toughest election next year, with the economy stagnating and stubborn inflation preventing interest rate cuts from the EU's joint-highest 6.5% level.

Orban, who said the EU was at risk of falling apart over the next decade, is looking to fend off a challenge from centre-right challenger Peter Magyar with tax cuts for families, food vouchers for pensioners and cheap loans for first-home buyers.

"Hungary has only two choices in a strategic sense," Orban told supporters of his right-wing Fidesz party.

"One choice is that we join the politics of Brussels. This, in my view, would be catastrophic, with consequences pushing us into chaos and poverty."

Orban has repeatedly clashed with the EU over the rights of migrants, the LGBT community, freedom of courts and academics and support for neighboring Ukraine since Russia's invasion in February 2022.

Earlier on Sunday, Magyar, a former government insider whose Tisza Party is ahead of Orban's Fidesz in most polls, said Hungary was mired in multiple crises at the same time, including the cost of living, public trust and democratic standards.

If elected, Magyar said he would revive Hungary's economy by unlocking billions of euros of EU funds suspended over Orban's rule-of-law reforms, stamping out corruption and launching a wealth tax, while cutting taxes on lower incomes.

"Our country will again be an active, credible member of the European Union and NATO. Not a stick between the spokes but a valued and constructive ally," Magyar said.

© Thomson Reuters 2025.