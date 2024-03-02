Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Turkey Hungary
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, speaks in a panel at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum in Antalya, Turkey, Friday, March 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)
world

Hungary's Orban says Trump's comeback as president 'only serious chance' for end of Ukraine war

ANTALYA, Turkey

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán confirmed Friday that he will visit Donald Trump in Florida next week, and described a possible comeback by the former U.S. president as the “only serious chance” for an end to the war in Ukraine.

Addressing a diplomacy forum in Turkey, Orbán also suggested that Trump’s possible return to the White House could help end the conflict in Gaza.

Orban’s meeting with Trump comes as the former U.S. president seeks to turn his attention to his looming election rematch with U.S. President Joe Biden. Trump’s political standing within his own party seems stronger than ever, having easily won the early presidential Republican primary contests.

“The only serious chance for peace is if he’s able to come back and to make peace,” Orbán told the forum. “Otherwise, the war between Ukraine and Russia will be long."

Trump’s return “is a precondition for a strong and quick peace in the European continent,” he continued.

Orbán said he was convinced that if Trump had been in office when the war in Ukraine started “there would have been no war now.”

Commenting on the war in Gaza, the Hungarian prime minister said Trump had an “understanding” of the conflict.

“He did something which generated some hope,” Orbán said in reference to the Abraham accords that aimed to normalize ties between Israel and Gulf states.

Orbán and Trump have been long allies and Trump regularly praises the right-wing populist in his campaign speeches.

In April 2023, when charges were filed in the first of Trump’s four criminal cases, Orbán posted a message of support for Trump urging him to “keep on fighting.”

Trump in early 2022 said he was giving his “complete support and endorsement” to Orbán’s reelection campaign that year.

“I respect him (Trump) very much,” Orbán told the forum in Turkey. “I like mavericks and he is like that.”

The two met in August 2022 at Trump’s Bedminster, New Jersey, golf club when Orbán traveled to the United States to speak at the Conservative Political Action Conference, or CPAC, in Texas.

Well yes, as a Putin stooge he would say that. Fortunately NATO minus Hungary and Trump will not shamelessly push for surrender.

0 ( +2 / -2 )

We already knew Orban was an idiot.

Orban is to Trump, as Trump is to Putin.

0 ( +3 / -3 )

Orban is exactly right. Meanwhile the hapless Joe Biden stumbles from calamity to calamity. His utter inneffectualness makes the US look old, weak and decaying - just like Biden himself.

-1 ( +2 / -3 )

TobleroneToday 06:19 am JST

Orban is exactly right. Meanwhile the hapless Joe Biden stumbles from calamity to calamity. His utter inneffectualness makes the US look old, weak and decaying - just like Biden himself.

Nope, a MAGA surrender makes the US look weak and the rest is just MAGA fantasies.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

Orban is exactly right. Meanwhile the hapless Joe Biden stumbles from calamity to calamity. His utter inneffectualness makes the US look old, weak and decaying - just like Biden himself.

That's the Putin/Maga/Trump/Orban take on it.

I'm sure Xi and Kim would also agree.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

Orban just another PUTAin and Trump lapdog!

Dicktators and wanna-be-dicktators united!

It's time to put an end to that charade!

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

Makes sense. Putin invaded Crimea under Obama-Biden, further invaded Ukraine under Biden-Harris, yet knew well enough to not try any land grabbing there under Trump.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Putin’s cheerleaders

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Zibala,

right!

Because Trump is PUTAin's lapdog!

Trump would sell out everything to have it his way (money in his pockets)!

Remember the secret documents?

Remember him wanting President Zelenskyy find dirt on Hunter - or elsewise ......

People tend to forget too much, too often, too fast!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Orban is no more than racist European trash

0 ( +0 / -0 )

@toblerone: the US look old, weak and decayin

In general I agree, and the globe's authoritarians via theirand MAGA's authoritarian wannabe the TP Guy, his GQOP lemmings and his rabid idolators are doing whatever they can to weaken the country even more by further dividing it. Spare me your 'that would be's'. MAGAs have the freedom to move to a country like Belarus, where they can be controlled by an authoritarian directly controlled by the far right's uthoritarian in chief. The grand Kleptocrat, the baby killer itself, Vlad the Barbarian. MAGAs like their idol and his media express their hatred of the US, while somehow claiming to be something they call in their lexicon 'patriots'

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Orban won the election in Hungary by a landslide.

The election was under the oversight of the EU and was internationally recognized as fair.

He is not a stooge, he is a democratically elected leader.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

He is not a stooge, he is a democratically elected leader.

So was Trump. Clearly one can be elected, and still be a stooge.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

I wonder if he wears a different colour dog collar every day or perhaps only every other week? What an embarrassment to Hungary he truly is. Shame.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Nobody likes truth talkers!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

