 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Hungary NATO
FILE - Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban speaks during a press conference with his Sweden's counterpart Ulf Kristersson at the Carmelite Monastery in Budapest, Hungary, on Feb 23, 2024. Hungary's prime minister says that he will seek to opt his country out of any NATO operations aimed at supporting Ukraine. Prime Minister Viktor Orbán told state radio on Friday, May 24, 2024 that Hungary opposes a plan NATO is weighing to provide more predictable military support to Ukraine. (AP Photo/Denes Erdos, File)
world

Hungary will seek to opt out of NATO efforts to support Ukraine, Orbán says

0 Comments
By JUSTIN SPIKE
BUDAPEST, Hungary

Hungary will seek to opt out of any NATO operations aimed at supporting Ukraine, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said Friday, suggesting that the military alliance and the European Union were moving toward a more direct conflict with Russia.

Orbán told state radio that Hungary opposes a plan NATO is weighing to provide more predictable military support to Ukraine in coming years to repel Moscow's full-scale invasion, as better armed Russian troops assert control on the battlefield.

“We do not approve of this, nor do we want to participate in financial or arms support (for Ukraine), even within the framework of NATO,” Orbán said, adding that Hungary has taken a position as a “nonparticipant” in any potential NATO operations to assist Kyiv.

“We've got to redefine our position within the military alliance, and our lawyers and officers are working on ... how Hungary can exist as a NATO member while not participating in NATO actions outside of its territory,” he said.

Orbán, considered Russian President Vladimir Putin’s closest partner in the EU, emphasized NATO's role as a defensive alliance, and said he doesn't share the concerns of some other Central and Eastern European countries that Russia’s military wouldn't cease its aggression if it wins the war in Ukraine.

“NATO’s strength cannot be compared to that of Ukraine,” he said. “I don’t consider it a logical proposition that Russia, which cannot even deal with Ukraine, will come all of a sudden and swallow up the whole Western world.”

Hungary has refused to supply neighboring Ukraine with military aid in contrast to most other countries in the EU, and Orbán has vigorously opposed the bloc's sanctions on Moscow though has ultimately always voted for them.

The nationalist leader is preparing for the European Parliament election on June 6-9, and has cast his party as a guarantor of peace in the region. He has characterized the United States and other EU countries that urge greater support for Ukraine as “pro-war” and acting in preparation for a global conflict.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

NordVPN x Japan Today Premium Accounts Giveaway

Join the giveaway for a chance to win 1 year free subscription to NordVPN "Plus" + Nord Pass!

Join Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Japanese Blood Type Theory: A Crash Course

Savvy Tokyo

Furikomi: A Step by Step Guide to Bank Transfers in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 18

GaijinPot Blog

Photo Hair Removal in Japan: My Experience

Savvy Tokyo

How to Clean Your Japanese Air Conditioner

GaijinPot Blog

What’s It Like Living in West Tokyo?

GaijinPot Blog

Imori Pond

GaijinPot Travel

10 Tattoo-Friendly Onsen in Kansai

GaijinPot Blog

What Happens If You Get A Traffic Ticket in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Lake Hyoko

GaijinPot Travel

tokyo

Haruki Murakami Library

GaijinPot Travel

LGBTQ+ Owned/Operated Eateries in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo