Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A man moors his boat in Acapulco on Mexico's Pacific coast as Tropical Storm Hilary passes offshore Photo: AFP
world

Hurricane heads towards Mexico's Baja California

0 Comments
MEXICO CITY

Tropical Storm Hilary strengthened into a hurricane in the Pacific on Thursday and was expected to further intensify before hitting Mexico's Baja California peninsula over the weekend, forecasters said.

Heavy rainfall was also expected in the southwestern United States from Friday as the storm moves north, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

Hilary is packing maximum sustained winds of about 105 miles (165 kilometers) an hour, according to the NHC.

It strengthened to a Category Two hurricane -- the second lowest on a scale of five.

Hilary was located about 500 miles southeast of the tourist resort of Cabo San Lucas on the southern tip of Baja California, the NHC said.

"Additional rapid strengthening is forecast during the next day or so, and Hilary is likely to become a major hurricane," it predicted.

"Flash flooding, locally significant, will be possible," it added.

The storm brought rain and rough seas to areas along Mexico's southwestern Pacific coast, including the tourist resort of Acapulco.

In the United States, parts of southern California and southern Nevada could see heavy rain through early next week, the NHC said.

Hurricanes hit Mexico every year on both its Pacific and Atlantic coasts, usually between May and November.

© 2023 AFP

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan

Suruga bank provides a variety of services including online bank accounts and loans, specially tailored to foreign customers living in Japan.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Learn How to Leverage Japan’s Approach to AI Technology in 2023

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Classic Japanese Ghost Movies To Give You Chills This Obon

GaijinPot Blog

Kehi Jingu Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Super Hot Jobs in Japan for August

GaijinPot Blog

Kobe Nunobiki Herb Gardens and Ropeway

GaijinPot Travel

tokyo

Yomiuriland

GaijinPot Travel

Yame-cha

GaijinPot Travel

Foraging in Japan: Where to Look and How to Get Started

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Form and Function

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

5 Japanese Vegetables to Grow on Your Balcony

Savvy Tokyo

Reconstructed Majesty: A Tour of Ancient Japan in Nara

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for August 14 – 20

Savvy Tokyo