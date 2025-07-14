 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The badge of a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer
FILE PHOTO: The badge of a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer. Hawthorne, California, U.S., March 1, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo Image: Reuters/Lucy Nicholson
world

ICE may deport migrants to countries other than their own with just six hours notice, memo says

1 Comment
By Nate Raymond and Ted Hesson
BOSTON

U.S. immigration officials may deport migrants to countries other than their home nations with as little as six hours' notice, a top Trump administration official said in a memo, offering a preview of how deportations could ramp up.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement will generally wait at least 24 hours to deport someone after informing them of their removal to a so-called "third country," according to a memo dated Wednesday, July 9, from the agency's acting director, Todd Lyons.

ICE could remove them, however, to a so-called "third country" with as little as six hours' notice "in exigent circumstances," said the memo, as long as the person has been provided the chance to speak with an attorney.

The memo states that migrants could be sent to nations that have pledged not to persecute or torture them "without the need for further procedures."

The new ICE policy suggests President Donald Trump's administration could move quickly to send migrants to countries around the world.

The Supreme Court in June lifted a lower court's order limiting such deportations without a screening for fear of persecution in the destination country.

Following the high court's ruling and a subsequent order from the justices, the Trump administration sent eight migrants from Cuba, Laos, Mexico, Myanmar, Sudan and Vietnam to South Sudan.

The administration last week pressed officials from five African nations - Liberia, Senegal, Guinea-Bissau, Mauritania and Gabon - to accept deportees from elsewhere, Reuters reported.

The Washington Post first reported the new ICE memo.

The administration argues the third country deportations help swiftly remove migrants who should not be in the U.S., including those with criminal convictions.

Advocates have criticized the deportations as dangerous and cruel, since people could be sent to countries where they could face violence, have no ties and do not speak the language.

Trina Realmuto, a lawyer for a group of migrants pursuing a class action lawsuit against such rapid third-county deportations at the National Immigration Litigation Alliance, said the policy "falls far short of providing the statutory and due process protections that the law requires."

Third-country deportations have been done in the past, but the tool could be more frequently used as Trump tries to ramp up deportations to record levels.

During Trump's 2017-2021 presidency, his administration deported small numbers of people from El Salvador and Honduras to Guatemala.

Former President Joe Biden's Democratic administration struck a deal with Mexico to take thousands of migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela, since it was difficult to deport migrants to those nations.

The new ICE memo was filed as evidence in a lawsuit over the wrongful deportation of Maryland resident Kilmar Abrego Garcia to El Salvador.

© Thomson Reuters 2025.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Introducing New Condominiums and Minpaku for Sale from Daiwa House

This webinar will introduce new properties for sale from Daiwa House, one of Japan's leading home builders. Join us August 2, 2025 from 11AM to Noon (Japan Standard Time).

Learn More

1 Comment
Login to comment

Ram it back up to the Supreme Court.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

10 Japanese Children’s Books That Celebrate Neurodiversity

Savvy Tokyo

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 28

GaijinPot Blog

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Nagasaki

GaijinPot Travel

Eviction in Japan: What Are Your Rights as a Foreign Tenant?

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

10 Low-Effort Japanese Products That Keep Your Home Clean

Savvy Tokyo

Beppu Hi no Umi Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Health

Abortion Laws & Support in Japan: A Foreigner’s Guide

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events for July 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Summer Home Hacks

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Yojijukugo: 4-Character Kanji Phrases Everyone Should Know!

Savvy Tokyo

10 Summer Beach Day Trips Near Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

How to Set Up a Bank Account in Japan

GaijinPot Blog