ICE says agents have arrested 12 people in Minneapolis as part of immigration operation

Protesters gather at a rally for immigrants and workers outside Signature Aviation near the Minneapolis–Saint Paul International Airport, Wednesday, Dec 3, 2025, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Tom Baker)

By SARAH RAZA

Federal agents have arrested a dozen people in Minneapolis since launching an enforcement operation this week primarily focused on Somali immigrants living unlawfully in the U.S., but fewer than half of those detained are Somali.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said Thursday that agents had arrested 12 people. Of those, six are Mexican nationals, five are from Somalia and one is from El Salvador.

Minneapolis-St. Paul, which has the nation's largest Somali community, is the latest area targeted by the Trump administration for mass deportations, following operations in Chicago, Los Angeles and Charlotte, North Carolina. This week, immigration authorities have also arrived in New Orleans, where officials said they intend to arrest up to 5,000 people.

In a statement, ICE called the 12 people arrested some of the “worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens.” Eight of them had been charged or convicted of crimes, including assault, fraud, domestic violence and driving under the influence, according to ICE.

President Donald Trump recently targeted Somali immigrants in public remarks, calling them “ garbage ” and saying “they contribute nothing.” He also blamed Democratic Gov. Tim Walz for allowing alleged fraud in government programs to happen on his watch, which a conservative publication claimed was funneling money to a Somali militant group.

The crackdown has drawn intense criticism from local and state officials who have denounced Trump's rhetoric and pledged to protect the Somali community. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said city police would not participate in federal immigration enforcement.

In the ICE statement, DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin accused Frey and Walz of not enforcing immigration laws and endangering citizens.

