 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
APTOPIX Federal Enforcement Immigration Minneapolis
Protesters gather at a rally for immigrants and workers outside Signature Aviation near the Minneapolis–Saint Paul International Airport, Wednesday, Dec 3, 2025, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Tom Baker)
world

ICE says agents have arrested 12 people in Minneapolis as part of immigration operation

0 Comments
By SARAH RAZA
MINNEAPOLIS

Federal agents have arrested a dozen people in Minneapolis since launching an enforcement operation this week primarily focused on Somali immigrants living unlawfully in the U.S., but fewer than half of those detained are Somali.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said Thursday that agents had arrested 12 people. Of those, six are Mexican nationals, five are from Somalia and one is from El Salvador.

Minneapolis-St. Paul, which has the nation's largest Somali community, is the latest area targeted by the Trump administration for mass deportations, following operations in Chicago, Los Angeles and Charlotte, North Carolina. This week, immigration authorities have also arrived in New Orleans, where officials said they intend to arrest up to 5,000 people.

In a statement, ICE called the 12 people arrested some of the “worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens.” Eight of them had been charged or convicted of crimes, including assault, fraud, domestic violence and driving under the influence, according to ICE.

President Donald Trump recently targeted Somali immigrants in public remarks, calling them “ garbage ” and saying “they contribute nothing.” He also blamed Democratic Gov. Tim Walz for allowing alleged fraud in government programs to happen on his watch, which a conservative publication claimed was funneling money to a Somali militant group.

The crackdown has drawn intense criticism from local and state officials who have denounced Trump's rhetoric and pledged to protect the Somali community. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said city police would not participate in federal immigration enforcement.

In the ICE statement, DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin accused Frey and Walz of not enforcing immigration laws and endangering citizens.

© Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on December 13, 2025, from 11AM to 12PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Kounotori Express Train

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

10 Japanese Culture Experiences You Can Do in English in Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Winter

Appliances to Stay Warm During Winter in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Inside the World Cosplay Summit: Which Country is Your Favorite?

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Finding A Part-Time Job in Japan As A Parent

Savvy Tokyo

Eigenji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events For December 2025

Savvy Tokyo

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 49

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Daiso Winter Must-Haves For Keeping Warm

Savvy Tokyo

Tokyo

Experiencing Magic at the Harry Potter Studio Tour in Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On? (Dec. 2 – 8)

GaijinPot Blog

Japan’s Visa Fees Are Rising—But What Problem Is This Solving?

GaijinPot Blog