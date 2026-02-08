 Japan Today
FILE PHOTO: Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi visits Turkey
FILE PHOTO: Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi attends a press conference after meeting with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan, in Istanbul, Turkey, January 30, 2026. REUTERS/Dilara Senkaya/File Photo Image: Reuters/Dilara Senkaya
world

If U.S. attacks, Iran says it will strike U.S. bases in the region

0 Comments
CAIRO

Iran will strike U.S. bases in the Middle East if it is attacked by U.S. forces that have ‌massed in the region, its foreign minister said on Saturday, insisting that this should not be seen as an attack on the countries hosting them.

Foreign Minister ⁠Abbas Araqchi spoke to Qatari Al Jazeera TV a ‍day after Tehran and Washington pledged to continue ‍indirect nuclear talks ‍following what both sides described as positive discussions on Friday in ⁠Oman.

While Araqchi said no date had yet been set for the next round of negotiations, U.S. President ​Donald Trump said they could take place early next week. "We and Washington believe it should be held soon,” Araqchi said.

Trump has threatened to strike Iran after a U.S. naval buildup in the region, demanding that it renounce uranium enrichment, a possible ⁠pathway to nuclear bombs, as well as stopping ballistic missile development and support for armed groups around the region. Tehran has long denied any intent to weaponise nuclear fuel production.

While both sides have indicated readiness to revive diplomacy over Tehran's long-running nuclear dispute with the West, Araqchi balked at widening the talks out.

"Any dialogue requires refraining from threats and pressure. (Tehran) only discusses its nuclear issue ... We do not discuss any other issue with the U.S.," he said.

Last June, the U.S. bombed Iranian nuclear facilities, joining in the final stages of a 12-day Israeli bombing campaign. Tehran ​has since said it has halted uranium enrichment activity.

Its response at the time included a missile attack on a U.S. base ⁠in Qatar, which maintains good relations with both Tehran and Washington.

In the event of a new U.S. attack, Araqchi said the consequences could be similar.

"It would not be ‍possible to attack American soil, but we will target their ‌bases in the region,” he ‌said.

“We will not attack neighboring countries; ‍rather, we will target U.S. bases stationed in them. There is a big ‌difference between the two.”

Iran says it wants recognition ‍of its right to enrich uranium, and that putting its missile program on the negotiating table would leave it vulnerable to Israeli attacks.

© Thomson Reuters 2026.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on February 14, 2026, from 11AM to 12PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

