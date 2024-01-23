Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Authorities searching for suspect in shooting deaths of 8 people over 2 days in suburban Chicago

By KATHLEEN FOODY and TODD RICHMOND
CHICAGO

A man shot and killed 8 people at three locations Sunday and Monday in the Chicago suburbs and remains loose, Illinois authorities said Monday.

Police in the city of Joliet and Will County said they did not know of a motive for the killings. Authorities said the man knows the victims. The FBI's fugitive task force was assisting local police in the search for the suspect, Joliet Police Chief William Evans said.

The victims were found Sunday and Monday at three separate locations, authorities told reporters Monday evening, several hours after warning on social media that the man should be considered “armed and dangerous.”

One of the people killed was found Sunday in a home in Will County. Seven others were found Monday at two homes in Joliet.

“I've been a policeman 29 years and this is probably the worst crime scene I've ever been associated with,” Evans said during a news conference outside the homes Monday evening.

Will County Chief Deputy Dan Jungles said during the news conference that deputies had been staking out one of the houses since Sunday evening in case the suspect in that day’s shootings returned to them. When no one showed, deputies finally went to the door of one of the houses. No one answered so they tried the other house, which they knew was linked to the first house and found the first bodies. Jungles didn’t offer any further details.

Jungles said he didn’t have any indications yet of how long the people in the houses had been dead. He said that autopsies are pending.

Evans said the victims in the houses were family members. Asked if the victims were members of the suspect’s family, Jungles said he couldn’t comment except to say that the suspect knew them.

Joliet Police said in a Facebook post earlier on Monday afternoon that they were investigating “multiple” people found dead and shared the man’s photo and images of a vehicle. Authorities identified the vehicle as a red Toyota Camry.

Earlier Monday, the Will County Sheriff’s Office shared images of the same car via Facebook and said it had been seen at the scenes of two separate shootings Sunday afternoon.

