Images of women vandalized as Kabul faces up to Taliban rule

Images of women have been covered up or vandalised on storefronts around Kabul, a sign of the Afghan capital's rapidly changing face in the days since the Taliban took charge.
The new regime's fighters took control of the city on Sunday after a lightning offensive that saw the former government's provincial strongholds around the country topple like dominoes in a matter of days.
The advance was outpaced only by the anxiety coursing through areas yet to fall under their control, from Afghans fearing a repeat of the infamously harsh treatment meted out to women by the last period of Taliban rule.
In the two decades since the U.S.-led invasion that ousted that administration in 2001, hundreds of once-forbidden beauty parlors have proliferated around Kabul.
They have plied a trade in make-up and manicures, serving a clientele of women who had grown up compelled to keep every inch of their body hidden from public view.
But as Taliban forces closed in on the capital, at least one of these stores began whitewashing its outdoor walls to cover up advertisements showing the faces of smiling women in bridal regalia.
Another shuttered salon, spotted on Tuesday as a Taliban fighter patrolled the street outside with an assault rifle slung over his shoulder, had its walls defaced with black spray paint to conceal the visages of its models.
During their 1996-2001 rule, the Taliban were notorious for banning girls from school, preventing women from working in contact with men and publicly stoning to death women accused of adultery.
Its ultra-strict interpretation of sharia law also established religious police for the suppression of "vice".
Since returning to power the group has pledged to respect women's rights.
A spokesman for the group in Qatar told Britain's Sky News that women would not be required to wear the all-covering burqa -- though he did not say what attire would be acceptable.
Suhail Shaheen also said the group would permit women to study at universities.
Another representative said the Taliban were "committed to letting women work in accordance with the principles of Islam", without offering specifics.
But Afghans and the international community have been skeptical of these promises.
The Taliban's advance has accompanied reports of unwed women and widows being forcibly married to fighters -- reports dismissed as "poisonous propaganda" by a spokesman.
Demonstrations have been staged in cities around the world in support of Afghan civilians, and women and girls in particular.
The United States, European Union and other countries have issued a joint statement to say they were "deeply worried about Afghan women and girls" and urged the new regime to ensure their safety.
One Kabul beauty parlor owner told AFP last month that she expected to be forced to shutter her business if the Taliban returned to power.
"If they come back, we'll never have the freedom we have now," said 27-year-old Farida, who asked not to be further identified. "They don't want women working."© 2021 AFP
7 Comments
Login to comment
Hakman
But wait, yesterday here on Japan Today I read a story about how the Taliban were promising to respect women and all that.
So how can this story here be true? After all, the Taliban promised!
(I hope the batteries in your Sarcasm Meter haven't died.)
Biden says he stands squarely behind his decision to pull our military out while leaving behind thousands of Americans, citizens of our allies, and Afghani citizens who helped us.
Well, good. Let him stand squarely behind his decision in an impeachment trial. Because that's precisely what he deserves.
Sam Watters
Darn it, Hakman! You beat me to it! Yesterday was all about how the Taliban was going to respect women's rights. Well, that didn't age very well, did it?
Gaijinjland
What the F was Biden thinking? Now, girls will be prevented from going to school and sold as child brides and they will brainwash the youth with their radical form of Islam and probably increase the likelihood of another terrorist attack on US or European soil all in the name of "Allah". These people are illiterate and don't even understand the true meaning of Jihad. Jihad is a war within yourself to grow and face your demons, not a war against others.
WilliB
Hakman
There is no contradiction. They respect women in accordance with Sharia. Your idea of "respect" and theirs are different, that is all. The Taliban are not lying.
WilliB
Gaijinjland
It does not seem that Biden (or rather his handlers) were thinking much, other than "everything Trump-related must be reversed". So they assumed that the Talibs would abide by a deal after you withdraw from it..... it is hard to get more stupid than that.
Peter14
The Taliban say they have changed then bring back the old leaders from exile to again run things the way they were twenty years ago. Women cover your faces, me leave yours uncovered and grow beards. Women must not talk to unrelated men and must be accompanied by a male family member.
NOTHING has changed and repression is everywhere. Boycott the Taliban. Remove Afghanistan from the UN and world bodies. Isolate them until they learn that Sharia law from centuries ago, belongs only in the past.
Terrorists will set up bases again under Taliban protection and someone will have to go in and bomb the bases out of existence again. Almost not worth leaving in the first place.
Brian Wheway
Since returning to power the group has pledged to respect women's rights.
hahahahahahahaha! yer, right, oh my lord, this made me smile this morning, i just cant beleave that the taliban, have change over night, well it looks like we were right, they have not changed at all.
a country like Afghanistan was starting to come into the 21 century with modern things, has just gone back into the dark ages over night, what a toilet of a place. I just feel so sorry for the public who live there, it must be terrifying.
zichi
It was Trump who made the decision for troop withdrawals in 2017. When he left office only 2,500 remained. Not enough for a secure force.
Was Biden suppose to cancel the withdrawal and send back more troops.
America in Afghanistan is 20 years with four presidents, not just Biden.
The same would have happened if Trump had continued as president. He made the peace agreement with the Taliban. What was he thinking.
ShinkansenCaboose
Same as the far-right, nonvaccinated have done with statues and statutes across America, and women will be next. No abortions, no free-thinking. No masks, no vaccines, no history, hands in the air!
Many similarities across both countries.