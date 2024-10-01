 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends press conference for international media in Jerusalem
FILE PHOTO: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a press conference for the international media at the Government Press office in Jerusalem, 04 September 2024. ABIR SULTAN/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo Image: Reuters/ABIR SULTAN
world

In address to Iran, Netanyahu says nowhere in Middle East out of Israel's reach

2 Comments
JERUSALEM

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told Iranians on Monday that there was nowhere in the Middle East beyond Israel's reach, three days after Israel's military killed the leader of Iranian-backed Lebanese militant group Hezbollah.

Netanyahu, speaking in English in a 3-minute-long video released by his office in which he said he was addressing the Iranian people, blamed the Iranian government for plunging the Middle East "deeper into war" at the cost of its own people.

"There is nowhere in the Middle East Israel cannot reach. There is nowhere we will not go to protect our people and protect our country," Netanyahu said.

He said the Iranian government was bringing Iranians "closer to the abyss". Iran and Israel would be at peace when Iran is "finally free", which he said would "come a lot sooner than people think".

Referring to Hezbollah's Hassan Nasrallah, killed on Friday in Israeli airstrikes on Beirut, Netanyahu said that "puppets" of the Iranian "regime" were eliminated every day.

Israel has ramped up attacks on militant targets in Lebanon against Hezbollah, the best armed of militant groups across the Middle East aligned with Iran.

© Thomson Reuters 2024.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Niseko Family Fun Contest: Win Farm-Fresh Treats

Win farm-fresh ice cream, organic vegetables and more from local farms and businesses in Niseko. Sponsored by the Hilton Niseko Village.

Enter by Oct 4th

Click Here

2 Comments
Login to comment

Why can't we have a real leader like Netanyahu? Everyone else looks like a wimp in comparison.

-2 ( +1 / -3 )

Imagine if Putin said the same thing. Would we also just sigh but then give him carte blanche and all our money to do with as he pleases, MAYBE asking him to pretty please show restraint?

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Counting The Yen: Cost Of Giving Birth in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Is Nagoya the Best Place to Live in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo Coding Club’s Code Quest Camps 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Exploring Nikko in Autumn: Insider Tips and Sightseeing Spots

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

A Weekend Itinerary in Fukui: Dinosaurs, Rainbows and Surf

GaijinPot Blog

Everything You Need To Know About The My Number Card

GaijinPot Blog

Jobs Outside the Big Cities of Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Top 5 Tokyo Fall Fashion Shoe Trends For 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Shirabu Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events For October 2024

Savvy Tokyo

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 32

GaijinPot Blog

Hiyoshi Shrine

GaijinPot Travel