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Chris Wright, Secretary of Energy, speaks during an announcement for a new data center Friday, March 20, 2026, in Piketon, Ohio. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)
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In apparent flub, Energy Secretary Wright says U.S. heading 'in the wrong direction'

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By MATTHEW DALY
WASHINGTON

Energy Secretary Chris Wright raised eyebrows Tuesday after saying the country “looks like we’re going in the wrong direction” in remarks hailing a new natural gas pipeline project.

Speaking at a groundbreaking for a project that will transport natural gas from Pennsylvania into New York City and Long Island, Wright said President Donald Trump “is about driving down costs for Americans and driving up job opportunities and wages for Americans.”

Moments later, Wright apparently misspoke as he said, “Just because it looks like we’re going in the wrong direction doesn’t mean that’s the direction we are going.”

The Energy Department later posted excerpts of Wright's speech that did not include the “wrong direction” comment.

The apparent gaffe comes a month after Wright posted a video on social media that claimed the U.S. Navy had helped an oil tanker through the Strait of Hormuz. The strait is a key access point for oil and natural gas shipments in the Middle East and has been largely blocked during the Iran war. The video was quickly taken down, and officials blamed Wright's staff for the error.

On Tuesday, Wright and other Trump officials spoke at a groundbreaking in Brooklyn for the Northeast Supply Enhancement Pipeline. Officials said the project, to be developed by the Williams Companies, will provide affordable and reliable energy for millions of Americans in the region.

The project is an expansion of an existing pipeline system across Pennsylvania, New Jersey and New York and was a priority for the Trump administration.

The project, along with another Williams pipeline, the Constitution Pipeline, was long blocked over environmental concerns. The Trump administration, which has emphasized development of oil and gas infrastructure, pushed to restart efforts to build the pipelines.

The restarts came shortly after the Trump administration withdrew its opposition to a massive wind project off Long Island that New York Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul championed.

Hochul agreed to review the pipeline projects last year amid intense lobbying from the Trump administration. Hochul denied any deal connecting the wind farm and gas pipelines, saying in a statement that she “ will work with the administration and private entities on new energy projects that meet the legal requirements under New York law.”

© Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

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“Just because it looks like we’re going in the wrong direction doesn’t mean that’s the direction we are going.”

IOW, don't believe your lying eyes. Uh huh.

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