In face of 'grim' jobs report, Biden backs more COVID-19 aid

President-elect Joe Biden is predicting the economic crisis brought on by the coronavirus pandemic will only get worse if Congress doesn’t act quickly to pass an aid bill, amid a nationwide spike in the virus that's hampering the nation's recovery.
Biden delivered remarks Friday afternoon reacting to November's national jobs report, which showed a sharp decrease in U.S. hiring even as the nation is about 10 million jobs below pre-pandemic levels. The Democrat called the report “dire” and said it “shows the economy is stalling," but he said quick action from Congress can halt some of the damage.
“If we act now, I mean now, we can begin to regain momentum and start to build back a better future,” he said. “There’s no time to lose.”
Surging cases of the virus have led states and municipalities to roll back their re-opening plans. And more restrictions may be on the way as colder temperatures and holiday travel lead to new records for confirmed cases and deaths.
“This is a grim jobs report,” Biden said in a statement ahead of his speech. “It shows an economy that is stalling. It confirms we remain in the midst of one of the worst economic and jobs crises in modern history.”
While Biden has thrown his support behind a bipartisan economic relief bill of about $900 billion, he has said much more will be needed once he takes office next year.
“Congress and President Trump must get a deal done for the American people,” Biden said. “But any package passed in the lame duck session is not enough. It’s just the start.”© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
4 Comments
Login to comment
P. Smith
It is refreshing to have a competent leader after four years of trash.
zichi
Tens of millions are in the bread lines and are in need of immediate help.
Randy Johnson
A grim jobs report ( leftist demicrats shuttig things down) and intentionally holding back relief via nancy pelosi.
Again, all done by leftist democrats. And now they try to dare to say they will 'rescue'the U.S.
PTownsend
The economic crisis resulted from Trump and his Republicans absolute bungling of the pandemic.
Health problems resulting from the pandemic were made much worse because of Trump and his Republicans bungling.
Trump and his Republicans have dragged the US to its lowest point in decades, leaving Biden huge messes that might not be able to be cleaned up.
And Trump's supporters - US and 'foreign' - LOL and cheer him on while he's playing golf and ignoring the duties he had been elected to perform. Trump will go down in history as the worst politician ever elected to any office.
P. Smith
You have your timeline incorrect. The House passed relief bills the senate never bothered to take up.
zichi
Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer have recently backed a $908 billion bipartisan stimulus plan that was put forward by a group of Senators. However, Senate Leader Mitch McConnell and House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer have not indicated support for this, but have signaled they could include some aid provisions in a spending bill Congress needs to pass by Dec. 11 to keep the government funded.