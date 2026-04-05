In Istanbul, Zelenskyy vows greater security co-operation with Turkey

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced greater security co-operation with Turkey after meeting his counterpart Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul on Saturday, as Kyiv seeks to leverage its wartime know-how on the international stage.
Zelenskyy said that he had agreed "new steps" in security cooperation with the Turkish president, and that teams would finalize the details shortly.
"This applies above all to the areas in which we can support Turkey: expertise, technology and experience," he wrote on Telegram.
Erdogan told Zelenskyy that Turkey would continue to support negotiations between Ukraine and Russia to end their war, the Turkish presidency said.
Zelenskyy said that the two leaders discussed co-operation opportunities in joint gas infrastructure projects and joint gas field development.
TURKEY WANTS MARITIME SAFETY IN BLACK SEA
Turkey, a NATO member that has kept close to both sides, hosted initial peace talks early in the war in 2022, the only such talks until last year when U.S. President Donald Trump launched a new bid to end the fighting.
At Saturday's meeting in Istanbul, Erdogan told Zelenskyy that Turkey attaches great importance to maritime safety in the Black Sea and that the security of energy supplies is crucial, the presidency said.
Last week, a marine drone struck a crude oil tanker that had departed Russia, causing an explosion in the Black Sea near Istanbul's Bosphorus strait, drawing condemnation from Turkey. It was one of several incidents in recent months involving Western-sanctioned vessels heading to or from Russian ports in the Black Sea.
Ukraine has recently signed security co-operation agreements with Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Qatar, and says it is in talks with several other Middle Eastern states about similar arrangements.
After the outbreak of war in the Middle East, Ukraine has sought to leverage its counter-drone experience acquired during its four-year-long war against Russia.
Moscow has long deployed Iranian-designed drones to strike Ukraine since its February 2022 invasion.
Zelenskyy's spokesman told reporters that Zelenskyy would meet Patriarch Bartholomew, the most senior cleric in the Orthodox Church.© Thomson Reuters 2026.
13 Comments
Login to comment
Underworld
Zelenskyy is killing it with new allies in the Middle East.
Ukraine has all the cards now with proved expertise in defending against drones - expertise that the Middle East needs.
JJE
He is killing it. As the article says his "know-how" is a thing:
Realistically this means loss of 20% (increasing) of the land and a broken country.
WoodyLee
""as Kyiv seeks to leverage its wartime know-how on the international stage. This applies above all to the areas in which we can support Turkey: expertise, technology and experience," he wrote on Telegram.
Erdogan told Zelenskyy that Turkey would continue to support negotiations between Ukraine and Russia to end their war, the Turkish presidency said.""
These are TWO DIFF. views LOL, Zelenskyy is talking War and Erdogan is talking Negotiations.
Underworld
WoodyLee
No, they aren't.
Zelenskyy is talking defense, not war. That's their expertise.
HopeSpringsEternal
Zelensky's proxy supporters are running out of cash, so the drone business makes a lot of sense, as Ukraine has huge skills based upon tragic experience of 4 plus years of conflict, but such efforts to $monetize will hardly be sufficient, as Ukraine's economy has no reliable energy and a historic depopulation, due to lack of security
isabelle
Turkey is a powerful regional partner for Ukraine, and the gateway to the Black Sea. Though Erdogan himself is horrific, Ukraine needs all the friends it can muster.
The two countries are also huge drone powers, so there is certainly great collaboration potential there.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Baykar_Bayraktar_family
Realistically, it doesn't.
Zaphod
Zelenski is in no position to promise anything. His government depends entirely on financing from US and Europe. Seeing the US is now busy with military adventures otherwise, the US support is drying up. How long the EU politicians will finance Zelenski while their own economies go down remains to be seen. And Erdogan is too smart to tie his economy to Zelenski.
TaiwanIsNotChina
Zelenskyy literally said he is ready to talk to Putin. It is clear Putin is the obstruction to peace.
TaiwanIsNotChina
They don't want to see russians on their rivers so quite long.
HopeSpringsEternal
Above is very positive, Erdogan a powerful leader who is well liked in both DC and Moscow and Zelenskyy needs to understand the reality, as US, Turkey and most others not going to walk away from Moscow, so any idealism he expresses to do so will be ignored and considered crazy
Zelenskyy can hopefully build a stronger relationship with Turkey in order to better achieve peace with Russia
Underworld
Zaphod
Of course, he is.
A loan from Europe. US is giving squat.
Ah, no, it isn't.
Their own economies will do better without a Russian threat.
Not sure why you can't see the financing problems for Putin. If his oil supply is reduced, Russia can't finance the war.
He is too smart not to take advantage of Ukraine's strength.
Underworld
HopeSpringsEternal
Erdogan can hopefully build a stronger relationship with Ukraine in order to gain expertise and then put pressure on Russia.
starpunk
He's going to have to. Turkey is a NATO ally and close to the Ukraine. And since Putin's Pup can't be relied on, this is what Zel is going to have to do to keep his country alive.