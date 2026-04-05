In Istanbul, Zelenskyy vows greater security co-operation with Turkey

By Daren Butler and Max Hunder

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced greater security co-operation with Turkey after meeting ‌his counterpart Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul on Saturday, as Kyiv seeks to leverage its wartime know-how on the international stage.

Zelenskyy said that he had agreed "new ‌steps" in security cooperation with the Turkish president, and ⁠that teams would finalize the details shortly.

"This ⁠applies above all ⁠to the areas in which we can support Turkey: expertise, ‌technology and experience," he wrote on Telegram.

Erdogan told Zelenskyy that Turkey would ⁠continue to support negotiations ⁠between Ukraine and Russia to end their war, the Turkish presidency said.

Zelenskyy said that the two leaders discussed co-operation opportunities in joint gas infrastructure projects and joint gas field development.

TURKEY WANTS ⁠MARITIME SAFETY IN BLACK SEA

Turkey, a NATO member that ⁠has kept close to both sides, ‌hosted initial peace talks early in the war in 2022, the only such talks until last year when U.S. President Donald Trump launched a new bid to end the fighting.

At Saturday's meeting ‌in Istanbul, Erdogan told Zelenskyy that Turkey attaches great importance to maritime safety in the Black Sea and that the security of energy supplies is crucial, the presidency said.

Last week, a marine drone struck a crude oil tanker that had departed Russia, causing an explosion in the Black Sea near Istanbul's Bosphorus strait, drawing ​condemnation from Turkey. It was one of several incidents in recent months involving Western-sanctioned vessels heading to or from ‌Russian ports in the Black Sea.

Ukraine has recently signed security co-operation agreements with Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Qatar, and says it is in talks with several ‌other Middle Eastern states about similar arrangements.

After the outbreak of ⁠war in the Middle ⁠East, Ukraine has sought to leverage ​its counter-drone experience acquired during its four-year-long war against ⁠Russia.

Moscow has long deployed ‌Iranian-designed drones to strike Ukraine since its February ​2022 invasion.

Zelenskyy's spokesman told reporters that Zelenskyy would meet Patriarch Bartholomew, the most senior cleric in the Orthodox Church.

© Thomson Reuters 2026.