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Ukrainian President Zelenskiy visits Ankara
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan attend a joint press conference in Ankara, Turkey, November 19, 2025. REUTERS/Umit Bektas Image: Reuters/Umit Bektas
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In Istanbul, Zelenskyy vows greater security co-operation with Turkey

13 Comments
By Daren Butler and Max Hunder
ISTANBUL/KYIV

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced greater security co-operation with Turkey after meeting ‌his counterpart Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul on Saturday, as Kyiv seeks to leverage its wartime know-how on the international stage.

Zelenskyy said that he had agreed "new ‌steps" in security cooperation with the Turkish president, and ⁠that teams would finalize the details shortly.

"This ⁠applies above all ⁠to the areas in which we can support Turkey: expertise, ‌technology and experience," he wrote on Telegram.

Erdogan told Zelenskyy that Turkey would ⁠continue to support negotiations ⁠between Ukraine and Russia to end their war, the Turkish presidency said.

Zelenskyy said that the two leaders discussed co-operation opportunities in joint gas infrastructure projects and joint gas field development.

TURKEY WANTS ⁠MARITIME SAFETY IN BLACK SEA

Turkey, a NATO member that ⁠has kept close to both sides, ‌hosted initial peace talks early in the war in 2022, the only such talks until last year when U.S. President Donald Trump launched a new bid to end the fighting.

At Saturday's meeting ‌in Istanbul, Erdogan told Zelenskyy that Turkey attaches great importance to maritime safety in the Black Sea and that the security of energy supplies is crucial, the presidency said.

Last week, a marine drone struck a crude oil tanker that had departed Russia, causing an explosion in the Black Sea near Istanbul's Bosphorus strait, drawing ​condemnation from Turkey. It was one of several incidents in recent months involving Western-sanctioned vessels heading to or from ‌Russian ports in the Black Sea.

Ukraine has recently signed security co-operation agreements with Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Qatar, and says it is in talks with several ‌other Middle Eastern states about similar arrangements.

After the outbreak of ⁠war in the Middle ⁠East, Ukraine has sought to leverage ​its counter-drone experience acquired during its four-year-long war against ⁠Russia.

Moscow has long deployed ‌Iranian-designed drones to strike Ukraine since its February ​2022 invasion.

Zelenskyy's spokesman told reporters that Zelenskyy would meet Patriarch Bartholomew, the most senior cleric in the Orthodox Church.

© Thomson Reuters 2026.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

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13 Comments
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Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced greater security co-operation with Turkey after meeting ‌his counterpart Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul on Saturday, as Kyiv seeks to leverage its wartime know-how on the international stage.

Zelenskyy is killing it with new allies in the Middle East.

Ukraine has all the cards now with proved expertise in defending against drones - expertise that the Middle East needs.

-1 ( +3 / -4 )

He is killing it. As the article says his "know-how" is a thing:

Realistically this means loss of 20% (increasing) of the land and a broken country.

-2 ( +4 / -6 )

""as Kyiv seeks to leverage its wartime know-how on the international stage. This ⁠applies above all ⁠to the areas in which we can support Turkey: expertise, ‌technology and experience," he wrote on Telegram.

Erdogan told Zelenskyy that Turkey would ⁠continue to support negotiations ⁠between Ukraine and Russia to end their war, the Turkish presidency said.""

These are TWO DIFF. views LOL, Zelenskyy is talking War and Erdogan is talking Negotiations.

-4 ( +1 / -5 )

WoodyLee

These are TWO DIFF. views LOL, Zelenskyy is talking War and Erdogan is talking Negotiations.

No, they aren't.

Zelenskyy is talking defense, not war. That's their expertise.

2 ( +3 / -1 )

Zelensky's proxy supporters are running out of cash, so the drone business makes a lot of sense, as Ukraine has huge skills based upon tragic experience of 4 plus years of conflict, but such efforts to $monetize will hardly be sufficient, as Ukraine's economy has no reliable energy and a historic depopulation, due to lack of security

-6 ( +0 / -6 )

Turkey is a powerful regional partner for Ukraine, and the gateway to the Black Sea. Though Erdogan himself is horrific, Ukraine needs all the friends it can muster.

The two countries are also huge drone powers, so there is certainly great collaboration potential there.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Baykar_Bayraktar_family

JJEToday 07:05 am JST

Realistically this means loss of 20% (increasing) of the land and a broken country.

Realistically, it doesn't.

1 ( +3 / -2 )

Zelenski is in no position to promise anything. His government depends entirely on financing from US and Europe. Seeing the US is now busy with military adventures otherwise, the US support is drying up. How long the EU politicians will finance Zelenski while their own economies go down remains to be seen. And Erdogan is too smart to tie his economy to Zelenski.

-2 ( +1 / -3 )

WoodyLeeToday 08:28 am JST

Erdogan told Zelenskyy that Turkey would ⁠continue to support negotiations ⁠between Ukraine and Russia to end their war, the Turkish presidency said.""

These are TWO DIFF. views LOL, Zelenskyy is talking War and Erdogan is talking Negotiations.

Zelenskyy literally said he is ready to talk to Putin. It is clear Putin is the obstruction to peace.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

ZaphodToday 01:09 pm JST

How long the EU politicians will finance Zelenski while their own economies go down remains to be seen.

They don't want to see russians on their rivers so quite long.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

Erdogan told Zelenskyy that Turkey would ⁠continue to support negotiations ⁠between Ukraine and Russia to end their war, the Turkish presidency said.

Zelenskyy said that the two leaders discussed co-operation opportunities in joint gas infrastructure projects and joint gas field development.

Above is very positive, Erdogan a powerful leader who is well liked in both DC and Moscow and Zelenskyy needs to understand the reality, as US, Turkey and most others not going to walk away from Moscow, so any idealism he expresses to do so will be ignored and considered crazy

Zelenskyy can hopefully build a stronger relationship with Turkey in order to better achieve peace with Russia

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

Zaphod

Zelenski is in no position to promise anything.

Of course, he is.

His government depends entirely on financing from US and Europe.

A loan from Europe. US is giving squat.

Seeing the US is now busy with military adventures otherwise, the US support is drying up.

Ah, no, it isn't.

How long the EU politicians will finance Zelenski while their own economies go down remains to be seen.

Their own economies will do better without a Russian threat.

Not sure why you can't see the financing problems for Putin. If his oil supply is reduced, Russia can't finance the war.

And Erdogan is too smart to tie his economy to Zelenski.

He is too smart not to take advantage of Ukraine's strength.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

HopeSpringsEternal

Zelenskyy can hopefully build a stronger relationship with Turkey in order to better achieve peace with Russia

Erdogan can hopefully build a stronger relationship with Ukraine in order to gain expertise and then put pressure on Russia.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

He's going to have to. Turkey is a NATO ally and close to the Ukraine. And since Putin's Pup can't be relied on, this is what Zel is going to have to do to keep his country alive.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

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