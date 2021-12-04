In rare move, Michigan school shooter's parents charged with manslaughter

The parents of a 15-year-old boy who shot dead four students at a high school in the U.S. state of Michigan with a gun bought for him by his father just days earlier were charged with involuntary manslaughter on Friday.
Oakland County prosecutor Karen McDonald, in a rare move by law enforcement, announced that James and Jennifer Crumbley, the parents of Ethan Crumbley, each face four counts of involuntary manslaughter.
"These charges are intended to hold the individuals who contributed to this tragedy accountable and also send the message that gun owners have a responsibility," McDonald said at a press conference.
"While the shooter was the one who entered the high school and pulled the trigger, there are other individuals who contributed to the events on November 30 and it's my intention to hold them accountable as well," she said.
Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said the whereabouts of the parents was not currently known and they were considered fugitives.
"We'll have them in custody soon," Bouchard said. "They cannot run from their part in this tragedy."
Four students, aged 14 to 17, were killed in the shooting at Oxford High School north of Detroit and six more were wounded, along with a teacher.
Ethan Crumbley has been charged as an adult with state murder and terror charges.
While school shootings carried out by teens occur frequently in the United States, it is unusual for parents to face charges.
James Crumbley bought the 9mm Sig Sauer semi-automatic handgun used by his son four days before the shooting.
Ethan Crumbley was with his father at the time of the purchase at a local firearms store and the teenager posted a picture of the gun on his Instagram account, writing "just got my new beauty today" along with a heart emoji.
According to police, Ethan Crumbley recorded a video on his cell phone the night before the attack saying he was planning a shooting at the school the next day, but it was not posted online.
That same day, a teacher at the school had observed Ethan Crumbley searching for ammunition on his cell phone during class and reported it to school officials.
His mother was contacted by the school but did not respond to voicemail or email messages.
McDonald said Jennifer Crumbley did exchange a text message about the incident with her son that day, writing: "lol I'm not mad at you. You have to learn not to get caught."
The parents were summoned to the school on the day of the shooting itself after a teacher was "alarmed" by a note she found on Ethan Crumbley's desk, McDonald said.
It featured a drawing of a gun and the words "The thoughts won't stop. Help me."
It also had a picture of a bullet, a person who had been shot and the words "my life is useless" and "the world is dead," she said.
The parents were shown the drawing at a meeting with school officials and advised that they needed to get the boy into counseling within 48 hours.
McDonald said they resisted taking their son home and he returned to class. He later entered a bathroom, emerged with the gun, which he had concealed in his backpack, and opened fire.
"The notion that a parent could read those words and also know that their son had access to a deadly weapon that they gave him is unconscionable and I think it's criminal," McDonald said.
"I am angry," she said. "I'm angry as a mother. I'm angry as the prosecutor. I'm angry as a person that lives in this county.
"We need to do better in this country," she said. "We need to say enough is enough for our kids, our teachers, parents, for all of us in this community and the communities across this nation."
Ethan Crumbley fired off at least 30 rounds, reloading with a fresh ammunition magazine as fellow students fled.
Students and teachers barricaded themselves in classrooms, as they had been taught to do in drills, and some escaped the school through windows.
McDonald said that Jennifer Crumbley, when she heard about the shooting, had texted her son, saying, "Ethan don't do it."
James Crumbley, when he heard the news, drove home and then called the emergency line 9-1-1 to report that a gun was missing from his house and that he believed his son may be the shooter, McDonald said.
Involuntary manslaughter carries a sentence of up to 15 years in prison.© 2021 AFP
9 Comments
Login to comment
momoclo
I've already thought parents were also responsible in such cases. After all, they raised this individual. Make parents responsible and there should be fewer such cases.
RegBilk
These charges won't hold in Michigan.
Now, if they don't show up for their arraignment, that could result in different charges.
Desert Tortoise
They didn't. They're on the lam and here is a manhunt for them.
The Avenger
Parents knew this kid was emotionally-disturbed and violent (the school had warned them) and yet they literally gave him a loaded handgun to keep and use as he pleases with no supervision.
**** involuntary manslaughter charges, they should be charged as accessories to First Degree Murder (four counts each).
Desert Tortoise
I think some school administrators should be held responsible too. Have you read accounts of the "behaviors" the parents were called to school the morning of the shooting and the day before to discuss? That kid should not have been in school and the police should have been notified.
RegBilk
YrralToday 07:19 am JST
They left town temporarily.
They won't be found guilty of involuntary manslaughter though.
The AvengerToday 07:08 am JST
Not in Michigan because there was no element of malice on the parents part, which is the distinguishing factor between murder and involuntary manslaughter.
Desert TortoiseToday 07:10 am JST
Agreed--they also had a legal duty.
PTownsend
Sympathies to the families and friends of the young people butchered by another US American with a gun, which he carried with him to school because of some odd sense maybe 'freedom' or 'strength'.
Beyond, it's legal, why does anyone need a 9mm semi-automatic hand gun, a weapon small enough to carry easily and which can be used to shoot lots of people quickly but with little other value. I cannot see why any hunter would use it.
the kid's parents who bought it must also be of questionable mental/emotional make-up. Though some can make the argument in this case it was a violent/ gun-sick society that affected those sick individuals who then further poisoned the well.
The US's gun disease is being further spread by its sickest individuals, mainly US males who must feel inadequate and unhappy when they're not carrying a warm gun.
Desert Tortoise
I would not be too sure. Example, The day before the shooting, a teacher at Oxford High School saw Ethan Crumbley searching online for ammunition on his phone. When the teacher reported that to school officials, the school left Jennifer Crumbley a voicemail, McDonald said. There was no reply. The school then sent an email to the parents, and again there was no reply from either of them. Later, Jennifer Crumbley, exchanged texts with her son, saying "LOL I'm not mad at you. You have to learn not to get caught."
On November 30, the day of the shooting, Ethan Crumbley's teacher came across a note that "alarmed her to the point that she took a picture of it on her cell phone," the prosecutor said. The note contained "a drawing of a semiautomatic handgun pointing at the words 'the thoughts won't stop help me,'" and it included a drawing of a bullet with "blood everywhere" written above it, McDonald said.
"Between the drawing of the gun and the bullet is a drawing of a person who appears to have been shot twice and bleeding. Below that figure is a drawing of a laughing emoji," McDonald said.
The note also had "my life is useless" and "the world is dead" scrawled on it, she said.
The parents were called to the school right away. A school counselor took Ethan Crumbley and his backpack to the office. By then, the drawing had been altered: The gun drawing, the bloody figure and the words "help me," "My life is useless," "The world is dead" and "blood everywhere" had been scratched out.
The school told the parents they had to get counseling for their son within 48 hours. The school also told the parents to take their son home. They refused and left.
This is why the prosecutor has I think very good probable cause to charge the parents with manslaughter.
Little joey
"in a rare move, the prosecutors decided to charge Pikachu for its' involvement in the shooting" . "As the only country in the world where students shoot eachother on a regular basis, the apathy showed by Pikachu towards these heinous crimes is just appalling and bears therefore full responsibility.