Greenland is an autonomous territory within the Kingdom of Denmark Image: AFP
world

In show of support, Canada, France open consulates in Greenland

By Camille BAS-WOHLERT and Nioucha ZAKAVATI
COPENHAGEN/

Canada and France, which both adamantly oppose Donald Trump's wish to control Greenland, will open consulates in the Danish autonomous territory's capital on Friday, in a strong show of support for the local government.

Since returning to the White House last year, Trump has repeatedly insisted that Washington needs to control the strategic, mineral-rich Arctic island for security reasons.

The U.S. president last month backed off his threats to seize Greenland after saying he had struck a "framework" deal with NATO chief Mark Rutte to ensure greater American influence.

A U.S.-Denmark-Greenland working group has been established to discuss ways to meet Washington's security concerns in the Arctic, but the details of the talks have not been made public.

While Denmark and Greenland have said they share Trump's security concerns, they have insisted that sovereignty and territorial integrity are a "red line" in the discussions.

"In a sense, it's a victory for Greenlanders to see two allies opening diplomatic representations in Nuuk," said Jeppe Strandsbjerg, a political scientist at the University of Greenland.

"There is great appreciation for the support against what Trump has said."

French President Emmanuel Macron announced Paris's plans to open a consulate during a visit to Nuuk in June, where he expressed Europe's "solidarity" with Greenland and criticized Trump's ambitions.

The newly-appointed French consul, Jean-Noel Poirier, has previously served as ambassador to Vietnam.

Canada meanwhile announced in late 2024 that it would open a consulate in Greenland to boost cooperation.

The opening of the consulates is "a way of telling Donald Trump that his aggression against Greenland and Denmark is not a question for Greenland and Denmark alone, it's also a question for European allies and also for Canada as an ally, as a friend of Greenland and the European allies also," Ulrik Pram Gad, Arctic expert at the Danish Institute of International Studies, told AFP.

"It's a small step, part of a strategy where we are making this problem European," said Christine Nissen, security and defense analyst at the Europa think tank. "The consequences are obviously not just Danish. It's European and global."

According to Strandsbjerg, the two consulates -- which will be attached to the French and Canadian embassies in Copenhagen -- will give Greenland an opportunity to "practice" at being independent, as the island has long dreamt of cutting its ties to Denmark one day.

The decision to open diplomatic missions is also a recognition of Greenland's growing autonomy, laid out in its 2009 Self-Government Act, Nissen said.

"In terms of their own quest for sovereignty, the Greenlandic people will think to have more direct contact with other European countries," she said.

That would make it possible to reduce Denmark's role "by diversifying Greenland's dependence on the outside world, so that it is not solely dependent on Denmark and can have more ties for its economy, trade, investments, politics and so on", echoed Pram Gad.

Greenland has had diplomatic ties with the European Union since 1992, with Washington since 2014 and with Iceland since 2017.

Iceland opened its consulate in Nuuk in 2013, while the United States, which had a consulate in the Greenlandic capital from 1940 to 1953, reopened its mission in 2020.

The European Commission opened its office in 2024.

Canada and France are completely irrelevant to global security, especially the domain of Space, which is what makes Greenland most relevant to US Space Command

-3 ( +1 / -4 )

“The U.S. president last month backed off his threats to seize Greenland after saying he had struck a "framework" deal with NATO chief Mark Rutte to ensure greater American influence.”

Nah. He chickened out when he realized he had zero support for such insanity except the usual dim bulbs who support anything he does.

‘framework’ deal lol. It’s been 2 to 3 weeks already.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Trump hasn't chickened out, Greenland's giving Denmark the 'boot', will vote soon for complete independence, US Govt. meanwhile will aggressively expand its footprint there militarily, building out the Golden Dome and the US partnership with Greenland to be greatly simplified with Denmark out of the picture

-4 ( +0 / -4 )

Hope...France is a nuclear power so hardly irrelevant as a global security power.

Both France and Canada were fighting Nazis before the US BTW.

Another example of middle powers thwarting Trump and coming together to bolster ties in all areas.

4 ( +4 / -0 )

Trump hasn't chickened out, Greenland's giving Denmark the 'boot', will vote soon for complete independence, 

There is zero evidence of this. Even if there were it would in no way at all indicate they have any inclination at all to partner with the current administration.

What you are seeing is basically the same pattern happening in all 47’s recent dealings. People just saying ‘uh-huh, sure we can do that’ and biding their time for the next 3 years.

Golden Dome lol. The ghost of Reagan called, he still wants to do Star Wars SDI.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

US military to have unfettered access to Greenland, as other NATO countries irrelevant to Global Security.

NATO Secretary General Rutte of Netherlands agrees with Trump, Europe needs US Security Umbrella, not vice-versa as Europe's stupidly bogged down with Russia

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Once again Hope has no idea

the NATO allies have shown if they band together Trump will slink away like the draft-dodging coward he is.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Denmark to soon have ZERO standing in Greenland, as the Greenlanders want the Danes out ASAP, US will naturally be the only viable partner, Europe's irrelevant/see above and has a Russia "problem"

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

It's a shame Trump had to increase the risk of WMD proliferation with his gutless swagger.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

85% of Greenlanders polled in January this year DO NOT want to become part of the USA.

Another poll sees independence with a 20 to 50 year timeline.

Again.....American RWNJ.s think everyone wants "to be American "

Well, no.....sorry to burst your bubble.

Hope....there are polls on these issues so no need to imagine outcomes.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

