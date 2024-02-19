In unusual move, China offers to back Hungary in security matters

China offered to support long-time strategic partner Hungary on public security issues, going beyond trade and investment relations, during a rare meeting with Prime Minister Viktor Orban, just as NATO struggles to expand its network in Europe.
China hopes to deepen law enforcement and security ties with Hungary as the two mark their 75th year of diplomatic relations, Public Security Minister Wang Xiaohong told Orban last week, the official Xinhua news agency said.
During a visit to Budapest, Wang said he hoped such efforts would be "a new highlight of bilateral relations" in areas such as combating terrorism and transnational crimes.
They would also encompass security and law enforcement capacity building under President Xi Jinping's Belt and Road Initiative, which aims to link China with the world through trade and infrastructure links.
Wang also met Interior Minister Sandor Pinter and signed documents on law enforcement and security co-operation, Xinhua said on Sunday, but did not give details.
China's security assurance comes as Hungary, a Russian ally, has worked to dilute its dependence on Western countries in the past decade under Orban, recently resisting pressure to approve the expansion of NATO in Europe.
Hungary is the only NATO state that has not ratified Sweden's application to join the security bloc.
China has been critical of NATO, especially after the bloc said last year that Beijing had challenged its interests, security and values with its "ambitions and coercive policies".
Chinese state media have called NATO a "grave" challenge to global peace and stability.
The security pact with Hungary represents a diplomatic win for China in the European Union, as the bloc weighs its ties with the world's second-largest economy over differences on human rights, trade imbalances and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
The central European country's growing affinity to Beijing has already put a wedge in the EU's collective front.
On several occasions, Hungary has stood aside or opposed EU positions critical of China on issues such as human rights, and welcomed Chinese investments despite the EU's call for members to align relations with China in line with those of the bloc.
Hungary is home to Huawei Technologies' largest logistics and manufacturing base outside China, despite European Commission warnings that the telecom giant poses a risk to EU security.
Since 2016, Huawei has partnered with Shanghai-based artificial intelligence firm Yitu Technology to work on solutions for smart cities to enhance public safety and policing with the use of AI and surveillance.
Hungary will soon host Chinese carmaker BYD's first European factory.© Thomson Reuters 2024.
HopeSpringsEternal
Seems NATO and EU losing their relevance?
JJE
Sensible move from Budapest and Beijing. Mutual security through cooperation based on a multipolar environment is the future to peace and prosperity. Not aggressive, expansionist blocs and their proxy wars and torchlit parades.
Mocheake
Nope. Somebody has to play the fool and every major continent has one or two. In Europe, it's Hungary and Belarus. NATO doesn't need them and Hungary is surrounded by NATO. That is a lot of relevance in your front and back yards.
David Brent
Hungary has the most sensible immigration policies in the whole of Europe.
WA4TKG
Must be some MONEY involved, that’s what makes all the difference
isabelle
Nothing unusual about a totalitarian dictatorship supporting a wannabe-totalitarian dictatorship.
No, Orban backs down pretty quick whenever there's EU money at stake. And if he continues to play his games the EU will isolate him even further.
If he truly wants to play in Xi and Putin's world, so be it... but his country will be eaten alive. Sadly, though, it's the Hungarian people that would suffer.
I assume you're talking about China and Russia here, given that the EU isn't invading anyone, or stealing their territory.
TaiwanIsNotChina
If your instructions say you can write off a billion people and 30% of world gdp in favor ailing China, please continue.
HopeSpringsEternal
Seems everyone has their definition of a fool and yet it's very foolish to pre-judge Hungary's decision to diversify and build partnerships = ENTIRE idea behind BRICS!
Time will tell if Hungary's simply correctly following majority the world, rapidly running away from US Oligarchy Special Interest Globalist "Democracy" that's transactional and destabilizing vs. partnership building.
TaiwanIsNotChina
So no victory day parade this year in Moscow?