Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Britain's Prince William reviews honour guards before meeting Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas in the West Bank city of Ramallah on June 27, 2018 Photo: AFP
world

In West Bank, Prince William speaks of Palestinian 'country'

0 Comments
By ABBAS MOMANI
RAMALLAH, Palestinian Territories

Britain's Prince William found himself on diplomatic thin ice during a visit to the Israeli-occupied West Bank on Wednesday when he called the Palestinian Territories a "country".

Meeting with Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas in Ramallah, the prince appeared to fall foul of the complex language surrounding the Middle East conflict.

"Thank you for welcoming me, and I am very glad that our two countries work so closely together and have had success stories with education and relief work in the past," he told Abbas, speaking without notes.

The international community typically refrains from referring to the Palestinian Territories as a country or state, instead supporting the Palestinian demand for a sovereign state in the future -- the so-called two-state solution.

And while Palestine has observer status at the United Nations, it is not an officially recognised member state.

The Likud party of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who the prince met in Jerusalem on Tuesday, rejects Palestinian statehood and supports Jewish settlement in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, where Abbas's Palestinian Authority is based.

Israel's coalition government, considered the most right-wing in the country's history, includes ministers who have voiced support for annexing the West Bank.

There was no immediate comment from the British foreign office or from royal officials in London on whether William made a slip of the tongue.

The trip, the first by a senior royal to both Israel and the Palestinian Territories, comes at a particularly sensitive time after U.S. President Donald Trump recognised Jerusalem as capital of Israel.

The U.S. move outraged Palestinians and sparked deadly clashes on the border with Gaza.

On Thursday, the prince is to complete his stay by visiting historical and religious sites in east Jerusalem.

© 2018 AFP

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

The truly authentic Japanese accommodation

Staying in a Kyoto ryokan is one of the most special experiences Japan has to offer. Enjoy unparalleled service, exquisite cuisine and an unforgettable immersion in the ancient art of Japanese hospitality.

View More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

ALT

Making the Best of It: Creating Positive Outcomes from Negative Situations at School

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

Culture

Narita

GaijinPot Travel

He Said, She Said: How to Quote Others in Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Health & Beauty

Real Life Stories From Japan: Women Who Lost Weight While Still Enjoying Actual Food

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a Complimentary Welcome Drink!

SH’UN

Offer

Get Free Gym & Pool Access with Your Spa Day

Swissôtel Nankai Osaka

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For June 30-July 1

Savvy Tokyo

Parks and Gardens

Maruyama Park

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez La Foret

2018 Top Jobs in Japan Week 26

GaijinPot Blog