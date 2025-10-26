 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE PHOTO: Irish presidential candidate Connolly attends Irish National Ploughing Championships in Screggan
FILE PHOTO: Irish presidential candidate Catherine Connolly, who is running as an independent in the October 24 election, attends the Irish National Ploughing Championships in Screggan, Ireland, September 16, 2025. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne/File Photo Image: Reuters/Clodagh Kilcoyne
world

Independent left-wing politician Connolly wins Irish presidency in landslide

0 Comments
By Padraic Halpin
DUBLIN

Catherine Connolly, a veteran lawmaker on the far left of the Irish political spectrum, was elected president by a landslide margin on Saturday in a stinging rebuke to the recently re-elected centre-right coalition.

Connolly, 68, a long-time critic of the European Union in overwhelmingly pro-EU Ireland backed by the left-dominated opposition, was not a household name and was underestimated by many at the start of the contest for the largely ceremonial role.

Connolly, an independent candidate, built momentum as the campaign progressed, enthused younger voters and was elected with 63.4% of the vote. The other candidate seeking election, ex-cabinet minister Heather Humphreys, won 29.5%.

"I will be a president who listens, who reflects and who speaks when it's necessary. Together we can shape a new republic that values everybody," Connolly said in a speech at Dublin Castle.

Ireland's president is largely a figurehead, with seldom-used powers to test the constitutionality of legislation, but often speaks on the global stage and welcomes other heads of state to the country.

Many of Connolly's views - from denouncing the EU's plans to boost military spending to questioning the trustworthiness of the United States, Britain and France over their stance on the war in Gaza - are well to the left of many of the parties backing her, as well as outspoken incumbent Michael D Higgins.

The former clinical psychologist and barrister is also one of the leading pro-Palestinian voices in parliament - a stance shared by government and most voters.

Although Connolly served as deputy speaker of Ireland's lower house after being first elected in 2016, her win was widely viewed as continuing the recent trend of choosing a more independent president based on the candidate's values.

She also benefited from dire campaigns from the two governing parties. Humphreys was not Fine Gael's first choice. Fianna Fail's pick, former Gaelic football coach Jim Gavin, abandoned his bid due to a financial scandal.

The result was a boost to hopes among the previously divided left-wing opposition, led by Sinn Fein, of building a block capable of ending their centre-right rivals' century-long grip on power.

Political analysts caution that such cohesion will be more challenging when the parties are in competition in a parliamentary election due by 2030. An Ireland Thinks polling-day survey found only 51% of Connolly voters would vote for a left-wing alliance.

Labour Party leader Ivana Bacik said on Saturday the centre-left party would have issues with a coalition led by Sinn Fein.

A record 13% of voters also spoiled their votes, partly due to a planned protest by supporters of a conservative campaigner who failed to secure the required support from elected representatives to make the ballot.

Prime Minister Micheal Martin said the government was open to reforming the nomination process.

© Thomson Reuters 2025.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on November 11, 2025, from 6PM to 7PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Events

Tokyo Events for November 2025

GaijinPot Blog

tokyo

Kiyosumi Gardens

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events For October 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

How to Meet Men in Japan: Dating Tips for Foreign Women

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Urabandai: A Peaceful Autumn Escape in Fukushima

GaijinPot Blog

The Basics of Investing in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Sanae Takaichi: What Japan’s First Female PM’s Leadership Means For Women & Families

Savvy Tokyo

Food

Kaki Recipe: Halloween Persimmon Fruit Cake

Savvy Tokyo

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 43

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Real Japanese Ghost Stories: The Halloween Shriekquel

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Japan Will Raise Visa Fees and Departure Tax in 2026

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Osaka Events for November 2025

GaijinPot Blog