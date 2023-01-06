Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Passengers wait with their luggage at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai
FILE PHOTO: Passengers wait with their luggage at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai, India, December 22, 2022. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas Photo: Reuters/FRANCIS MASCARENHAS
world

India finds 11 Omicron subvariants of COVID-19 in international travelers

0 Comments
NEW DELHI

India detected a total of 11 subvariants of COVID-19 in international travelers who arrived in the country during Dec 24 to Jan 3, health ministry sources said on Thursday, adding they were a mix of new and existing variants.

The variants detected were all sublineages of Omicron variant of COVID, including the BA.5.2 subvariant and a sublineage of BF.7 subvariant that were driving China's recent coronavirus outbreak.

Hundreds of COVID-19 variants are currently circulating globally, but a handful that are of concern and are being monitored.

Of the 19,227 passengers who were tested for COVID-19 during the period, 124 were found positive, the sources said.

The Indian government has made a COVID-19 negative test mandatory for arrivals from China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Thailand.

The new requirement is in addition to the random tests on 2% of all international passengers arriving in India.

© Thomson Reuters 2023.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

