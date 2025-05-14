 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
CORRECTION India Pakistan
CAPTION CORRECTS TO MATCH TEXT STORY - People participate in Tiranga Yatra or tricolor march to highlight the success of Operation Sindoor under which India struck targets inside Pakistan it said were affiliated with militants responsible for the massacre of 26 tourists last month in Indian-controlled Kashmir, in Ahmedabad, India, Tuesday, May 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)
world

India rejects Trump's claim his trade concessions de-escalated India-Pakistan tensions

1 Comment
By RAJESH ROY
NEW DELHI

The Indian government on Tuesday rejected U.S. President Donald Trump’s claim that he helped broker a ceasefire between India and Pakistan in exchange for trade concessions.

Addressing a weekly news conference, Randhir Jaiswal, the spokesman for India’s foreign ministry, said top leaders in New Delhi and Washington were in touch last week following the Indian military’s intense standoff with Pakistan, but there was no conversation on trade.

“The issue of trade didn't not come up in any of these discussions,” Jaiswal said, referring to the conversations held between U.S. Vice President JD Vance and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as well as between U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and his Indian counterpart, S. Jaishankar.

Following Saturday’s understanding reached between India and Pakistan in what was a U.S.-mediated ceasefire to stop military action on land, in the air and at sea, Trump told reporters on Monday that he offered to help both the nations with trade if they agreed to de-escalate.

“I said, come on, we’re going to do a lot of trade with you guys. Let’s stop it. Let’s stop it. If you stop it, we’ll do a trade. If you don’t stop it, we’re not going to do any trade,’” Trump said.

“And all of a sudden, they said, I think we’re going to stop,” Trump said, crediting trade leverage for influencing both the nations’ decision. “For a lot of reasons, but trade is a big one,” he said.

The militaries of India and Pakistan had been engaged in one of their most serious confrontations in decades since last Wednesday, when India struck targets inside Pakistan it said were affiliated with militants responsible for the massacre of 26 tourists last month in Indian-controlled Kashmir.

After India's strikes in Pakistan, both sides exchanged heavy fire along their de facto borders, followed by missile and drone strikes into each other’s territories, mainly targeting military installations and airbases.

The escalating hostilities between the nuclear-armed rivals threatened regional peace, leading to calls by world leaders to cool down tempers.

Trump said he not only helped mediate the ceasefire, but also offered mediation over the simmering dispute in Kashmir, a Himalayan region that both India and Pakistan claim in entirety but administer in parts. The two nations have fought two wars over Kashmir, which has long been described as the regional nuclear flashpoint.

New Delhi also rejected Trump's offer for mediation on Tuesday.

“We have a longstanding national position that any issues related to the federally controlled union territory of Jammu and Kashmir must be addressed by India and Pakistan bilaterally. There has been no change to the stated policy,” Jaiswal said.

© Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Now Hiring for Summer

Join our Team!

Apply Now

1 Comment
Login to comment

The Loser being called out again...

Better send JD back over there to grovel some more and make nice...

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Ashidakagumo: The Giant Japanese Spider Hiding in Your House

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Tokyo Orthodontics: Braces & Invisalign in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Best Spas and Saunas in Tokyo for 2025: Wellness, Design and Relaxation

GaijinPot Blog

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 20

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Where to Find Art, Design & Photography Books in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

How Much Is the Average Rent in Tokyo in 2025?

GaijinPot Blog

tokyo

Kanda Matsuri

GaijinPot Travel

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 19

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events for May 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Joshiryoku: How Girl Power Is Defined in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Sefure: ‘Sex Friend’ Aka Friends With Benefits in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Aoi Matsuri

GaijinPot Travel