A view shows oil pump jacks outside Almetyevsk
FILE PHOTO: A view shows oil pump jacks outside Almetyevsk, in the Republic of Tatarstan, Russia July 14, 2025. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo Image: Reuters/Stringer
world

India will buy Russian oil despite Trump's threats, NYT reports

3 Comments
NEW YORK

Indian officials have said they would keep purchasing oil from Russia despite the threat of penalties that U.S. President Donald Trump said he would impose, the New York Times reported on Saturday.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

The White House, India's Ministry of External Affairs and the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Trump last month indicated in a Truth Social post that India would face additional penalties for purchase of Russian arms and oil. However, he later said that he did not care what India does with Russia.

On Friday, Trump told reporters that he had heard that India would no longer be buying oil from Russia.

Two senior Indian officials said there had been no change in policy, according to the NYT report, which added that one official said the government had "not given any direction to oil companies" to cut back imports from Russia.

Reuters had earlier reported that Indian state refiners stopped buying Russian oil in the past week as discounts narrowed in July.

On July 14, Trump threatened 100% tariffs on countries that buy Russian oil unless Moscow reaches a major peace deal with Ukraine. Russia is the top supplier to India, responsible for about 35% of India's overall supplies.

3 Comments
Hollow threats.

Kremlin may respond by shutting down the CPC pipeline through which US business (All oil majors etc.) export up to 1 million barrels per day from Kazakhstan via Novorossiysk in Russia.

Creating a deficit of millions more barrels per day - some calculate this at 3.5% of global supply, once proximity and reliability are factored in. Oil prices could soar to who knows what.

They didn't think this one through. Truth is oil prices are lower for everyone - that being everyone - because of decent India's common-sense purchasing policy in this regards.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Yes they will, and this is why India needs 100% sanctions.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

JJEToday 06:32 am JST

I encourage russia to make an enemy of Kazakhstan.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

