Doctors hold signs as they attend a protest condemning the rape and murder of a trainee doctor, inside the premises of R. G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, India, August 16, 2024. REUTERS/Sahiba Chawdhary Image: Reuters/Sahiba Chawdhary
world

Indian doctors begin 24-hour strike to protest brutal rape of medic

MUMBAI

Indian medical professionals started a 24-hour shutdown of non-emergency services across the country on Saturday in protest against the brutal rape and murder of a doctor in the eastern city of Kolkata.

The shutdown, which began at 6 a.m., will cut off access to elective medical procedures and out-patient consultations in the world's most populous nation, according to a statement by the Indian Medical Association.

Casualty departments at hospitals, which deal with emergencies, will continue to be staffed.

A 31-year old trainee doctor was raped and murdered last week inside a medical college in Kolkata where she worked, triggering nationwide protests among doctors and drawing parallels to the notorious gang rape and murder of a 23-year-old student on a moving bus in New Delhi in 2012.

Anger at the failure of tough laws to deter a rising tide of violence against women has fueled protests by doctors and women's groups.

"Women form the majority of our profession in this country. Time and again, we have asked for safety for them," IMA President R. V. Asokan told Reuters on Friday.

More than a million medics were expected to join the strike.

