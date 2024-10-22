 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Britain's King Charles and Queen Camilla visit Australia
Britain's King Charles greets an Indigenous community member during a visit to the National Centre for Indigenous Excellence in Sydney, Australia, October 22, 2024. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool Image: Reuters/Toby Melville
world

Indigenous Australian embraces King Charles at civil rights birthplace

0 Comments
By Kirsty Needham
SYDNEY

Britain's King Charles was embraced by an Indigenous elder after a welcome smoking ceremony on Tuesday in the birthplace of Australia's urban Aboriginal civil rights movement in Sydney, a day after being heckled by an Indigenous senator in Canberra.

Charles met with Indigenous elders at the National Centre for Indigenous Excellence in inner-city Redfern, including "bush tucker" - or native food - chef Aunty Beryl Van-Oploo, who served kangaroo pies.

The king was embraced by elder Michael Welsh, and a woman introduced herself as a member of the Stolen Generation - a reference to Aboriginal children systematically removed from their families decades earlier. "Welcome to this country," she said.

A day earlier, Charles was heckled at Parliament House in Canberra by independent senator and Indigenous activist Lidia Thorpe who shouted that she did not accept his sovereignty over Australia, and demanded a treaty for Indigenous people.

While the atmosphere at Redfern on Tuesday was respectful, some people who came to see the king expressed sympathy for Thorpe's actions.

"We've got stories to tell and I think you witnessed that story yesterday," Metropolitan Local Aboriginal Land Council Chairperson Allan Murray said.

In a radio interview with the Australian Broadcasting Corporation on Tuesday, Thorpe said she "wanted the world to know the plight of our people".

Former Olympic athlete Nova Peris, who was the first Indigenous woman elected to federal parliament, wrote in a social media post she was "deeply disappointed" by Thorpe's actions, which "do not reflect the manners, or approach to reconciliation, of Aboriginal Australians at large".

Emotions around Indigenous rights and Australia's colonial history are raw after a national referendum on whether to alter Australia's constitution to recognize Aboriginal people was rejected last year.

Charles referred to Australia's "long and sometimes difficult journey towards reconciliation" in a speech on Monday before he was heckled by Thorpe.

Under glorious spring skies, the king later visited a social housing project designed with the support of his King's Trust Australia charity in the inner suburb of Glebe.

He toured the construction site with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who grew up on a public housing estate, and met Indigenous actor Wes Patten, one of three apprentice construction workers on the project.

Patten played the son of an Indigenous politician in TV political drama "Total Control", depicting the imagined first Indigenous prime minister of Australia.

Claude Tighe, an Indigenous man in Glebe who saw the Lidia Thorpe protest on social media, said: "I want him to talk to real traditional owners. There’s a lot of us here".

“She spoke for Aboriginal people,” he added, referring to Thorpe.

Charles and Queen Camilla are visiting Sydney and Canberra over six days before traveling to the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Samoa.

The public will have an opportunity to meet the royal couple at the Opera House later on Tuesday.

© Thomson Reuters 2024.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Nomad Global-EX, an eSIM plan tailored for frequent travelers

1 eSIM covers 54 or 81 countries worldwide for 180 days or 365 days. Hotspot and top-up are supported.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

events

Tokyo Events For October 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Karuizawa Shiraito Waterfall

GaijinPot Travel

Is Fall the Best Time to Visit Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Nintendo Museum

GaijinPot Travel

5 Late Night Dessert Bars in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: “Sex Isn’t Fun Anymore!”

Savvy Tokyo

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 35

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

10 Anime With Compelling Female Characters to Enjoy

Savvy Tokyo

10 Hidden Autumn Foliage Spots in Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

What’s Japandi? Interior Decor Tips For Your Next Home Makeover

Savvy Tokyo

Health & Beauty

Japanese Seaweed: The Superfood You Can Find Everywhere (And Should Be Eating)

Savvy Tokyo

How To Manage A Classroom in Japan as An English Teacher

GaijinPot Blog