 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A column of ash rises over the Gunung Ibu volcano
A column of ash rises over the Gunung Ibu (Mount Ibu) volcano, in Halmahera island, North Maluku province, Indonesia, on Monday. Image: Reuters/Fhe Booroto
world

Indonesia's Mt Ibu erupts, spewing ash clouds

0 Comments
JAKARTA

Indonesia's Ibu volcano erupted on Monday morning, spewing thick columns of grey ash several kilometers into the sky, the country's volcanology agency said.

The volcano on the remote island of Halmahera erupted at 9.12 a.m. for about five minutes, projecting ash into the sky as high as 5 km, officials said.

A smaller eruption was also recorded on Friday.

The alert status of the volcano remains at the second-highest level, Hendra Gunawan, head of Indonesia's Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation Centre, said in a statement.

All activities within a five-kilometer radius of the volcano were prohibited, he added.

"If it starts to rain ash, we recommend people who are near the volcano to wear a mask and glasses," Hendra said.

Footage of the eruption shared by the centre showed clouds of grey ash billowing from the crater. The official said a booming noise was also heard.

No evacuation of residents has been reported so far.

Indonesia sits on the Pacific "Ring of Fire" and has 127 active volcanoes, according to the volcanology agency.

In recent weeks North Sulawesi's Ruang volcano has erupted, spewing incandescent lava as lightning flashed from its crater. The eruption prompted authorities to evacuate more than 12,000 people living on a nearby island.

In December, more than 20 people were killed after Marapi volcano, one of Sumatra's most active volcanoes, erupted and belched grey clouds of ash as high as 3 km.

© Thomson Reuters 2024.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Teradomari Street Market

GaijinPot Travel

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 16

GaijinPot Blog

What Is The Average Salary in Japan in 2024?

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Mother’s Day in Tokyo: Special Experience and Gift Ideas

Savvy Tokyo

Ine

GaijinPot Travel

A Step By Step ALT Escape Plan

GaijinPot Blog

Niseko Adventure Centre’s Summer Kids Day Camps

Savvy Tokyo

tokyo

Gokokuji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Dating Apps in Japan 2024: What’s Worth It and Not?

Savvy Tokyo

Arakurayama Sengen Park

GaijinPot Travel

How Much Is the Average Rent in Tokyo?

GaijinPot Blog

Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo: The Ginza Line

GaijinPot Blog