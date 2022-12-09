Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Indonesia's new laws a threat to privacy, press and human rights, says U.N.

3 Comments
By Kate Lamb and Ananda Teresia
JAKARTA

The United Nations has expressed concern over threats to civil liberties posed by Indonesia's new criminal code, warning the revised laws could result in the erosion of press freedom, privacy and human rights in the world's third-largest democracy.

Indonesia's parliament approved the legislative overhaul on Tuesday, part of a decades long process to replace its colonial-era penal code.

The criminal code includes laws that make it an offense to insult the president, the national flag and state institutions.

The laws also require people to get a permit to hold a protest and bans spreading fake news and views counter to state ideology.

Other articles which officials say aim to uphold "Indonesian values" in the world's largest Muslim-majority nation criminalise sex outside of marriage, cohabitation between unmarried couples, the promotion of contraception to minors and abortion for non-rape victims.

"The U.N. is concerned that several articles in the revised Criminal Code contravene Indonesia's international legal obligations with respect to human rights," the U.N.'s local office said in a statement released on Thursday.

"Some articles have the potential to criminalise journalistic work… Others would discriminate against, or have a discriminatory impact on, women, girls, boys and sexual minorities," it said.

The code could also affect reproductive and privacy rights and exacerbate gender-based violence based on sexual orientation and identity, the statement said.

Civil society groups have slammed the new laws saying the changes constitute a huge democratic setback, and pose a particular risk to LGBT people, who could be disproportionately impacted by the so-called morality clauses.

"Same-sex couples cannot marry in Indonesia, so this clause also effectively renders all same-sex conduct illegal," Human Rights Watch said in a statement.

Responding to criticism of the criminal code, Indonesia's justice ministry noted the morality laws, which will not come into effect for another three years, can only be reported by limited parties, such as a spouse, parent or child.

"Investors and foreign tourists don't have to worry about investing and traveling in Indonesia, because people's privacy is still guaranteed by law," the ministry said in a statement.

© Thomson Reuters 2022.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

3 Comments
Login to comment

Avoid the place. When tourism crashes they’ll change their tune. Feel bad for the locals who don’t want this though.

5 ( +5 / -0 )

I spent months there for a project that the Chinese eventually won but won't honour. The country is ripe for advancement, and the potential is GINORMOUS, ie it should be the richest country in the world, with the highest standard of living. BUT........for the Islamic idiocies..., or more politely, idiocies in the name of Islam....take Iran as a living example.

The country is full of resources, wet (ripe for food production), surrounded by water, near the equator (space industry gem), fantastic demographics, geographically strategic for world trade (even better than Malaysia/Singapore).

BUT, is also full of religious fanatics hellbent on taking the country back to the stone age, and corrupt businessmen hellbent on robbing the country. ADD Chinese secretly admiring motherland CCP China...now you get the picture.

Why on earth does a democratic country need a secured compound for foreign workers is beyond me...Indonesia is an Islamic basket case.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

When tourism crashes they’ll change their tune

...it won't crash though, the place is full of Australians lookingfor a cheap holiday.....sadly. They don't do sex, they surf all day and drink all night.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

