Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Indonesia Earthquake
Muslim men perform a Friday prayer outside a mosque badly damaged in Monday's earthquake, in Gasol village, Cianjur, West Java, Indonesia, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. The quake on Monday killed hundreds of people, many of them children and injured thousands. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim)
world

Indonesia earthquake toll reaches 310 as more bodies found

0 Comments
By ACHMAD IBRAHIM
CIANJUR, Indonesia

The death toll from an earthquake that struck Indonesia's Java island early this week rose to 310 after rescuers found more bodies under landslides, an official said. At least 24 people remain missing.

In devasted towns in western Java, residents gathered near badly damaged mosques for Friday prayers. Others held prayers along with rescuers between the tents at evacuation centers.

Bodies were recovered Friday in two areas of mountainous Cianjur district where landslides triggered by Monday’s quake brought tons of mud, rocks and broken trees, said Henri Alfiandi, chief of the National Search and Rescue Agency.

More than 1,400 rescuers have been searching through the rubble since the magnitude 5.6 quake, which injured more than 2,000 people.

The head of the National Disaster Management Agency, Suharyanto, who uses one name, said rescuers will continue searching until rebuilding begins.

“We will do it up to the last person. There is no reduction whatsoever, in strength, enthusiasm, or the equipment,” Suharyanto said.

He said distribution of food and other aid is improving and is reaching more people in 110 evacuation locations.

The disaster agency said the earthquake damaged at least 56,000 houses and displaced at least 36,000 people. Hundreds of public facilities were destroyed, including 363 schools.

An earthquake of that strength would not typically cause such serious damage. But Monday’s quake was shallow and shook a densely populated area that lacks earthquake-resistant infrastructure.

Indonesia is frequently struck by earthquakes, volcanic eruptions and tsunamis because of its location on the arc of volcanoes and fault lines in the Pacific Basin known as the “Ring of Fire.”

Associated Press writer Edna Tarigan in Jakarta, Indonesia, contributed to this report.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

Beginner’s Guide to Onsen in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Hafu: The Ups And Downs Of Being ‘Half Japanese’ In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

History, Culture and Words Behind Shinto Shrines in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

10 Of The Best Holiday Advent Calendars In Japan For 2022

Savvy Tokyo

Izanagi-jingu Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Get to Know 5 Great Japanese Children’s Book Authors

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 44

GaijinPot Blog

5 Must-Have Japanese Kitchen Items to Gift

GaijinPot Blog

Sanbutsuji Temple (Nageiredo Hall)

GaijinPot Travel

Backcountry Skiing in Japan: ‘Powder Kingdoms’ in Hokkaido and Nagano

GaijinPot Blog

Winter Travel Jobs in Japan are Poppin’

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For November 21 – 27

Savvy Tokyo