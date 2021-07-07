Indonesia in oxygen emergency as Delta variant wreaks global havoc

Indonesia said Tuesday it was importing emergency oxygen from neighboring Singapore as hospitals crumbled under the weight of COVID-19, with the Delta variant continuing to wreak havoc around the globe.
Faced with the threat of this highly infectious strain which continues to exact a heavy toll in human tragedies and to disrupt sports events worldwide, the global vaccination drive is heating up.
On Tuesday, the United States began sending Vietnam two million doses, part of a first batch of 80 million doses that President Joe Biden has pledged to allocate to countries struggling to tame the pandemic.
Vaccines are seen as the main hope of breaking a cycle of economy-busting lockdowns in a pandemic that has killed close to four million people, according to an AFP compilation of official data.
But concerns have emerged that jabs initially seen as providing high protection against the virus may not be so effective against the Delta strain.
In Indonesia, a nightmarish COVID-19 wave has brought hospitals to their knees, with desperate families hunting for oxygen tanks to treat the sick and dying at home.
Nearly 1,000 Indonesian medical workers have died of COVID-19, including more than a dozen who were already fully inoculated.
On Tuesday, Jakarta said about 10,000 concentrators -- devices that generate oxygen -- were to be shipped from nearby Singapore with some arriving by a Hercules cargo plane earlier.
The government was also in talks with other countries including China for help, it said.
Senior minister Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan said the country was bracing "for a scenario of up to 50,000 cases a day, maybe even 60,000 to 70,000 per day at worst."
"But we hope that won't happen."
Russia is also battling a surge in cases, reporting a new national record of 737 deaths over the past 24 hours.
And Spain's Catalonia region is reimposing virus restrictions such as closing nightclubs to try and tame a spike in infections, particularly among unvaccinated young people.
Britain too is seeing a spike in new cases, warning that infections could more than treble to 100,000 a day.
It has nevertheless announced it will drop most of its virus restrictions.
From July 19, people will no longer need to wear masks or maintain social distance indoors, and from mid-August, those who have received both doses of the vaccine won't even need to self isolate if they come into contact with a positive case.
The Delta variant now accounts for nearly all new COVID-19 cases in Britain, but mass vaccinations have stopped a resultant surge in hospital admissions or deaths.
London is preparing to host the Euro 2020 soccer semifinals and final this week, with 60,000 fans allowed in at Wembley stadium -- two-thirds of its capacity.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel last week told British Prime Minister Boris Johnson that he was risking too much by permitting so many fans.
Highlighting fears over the variant, England was forced to name an entirely new cricket squad on Tuesday for their one-day international series against Pakistan, after a coronavirus outbreak in the English camp.© 2021 AFP
wanderlust
There is now a Lambda variant, with probable origin in Peru. Samples are now being found in many European countries.
Only 24 letters in the Greek alphabet, but the WHO seem to have skipped over some of them.
The Avenger
https://www.9news.com.au/world/lambda-covid19-variant-what-is-it-how-contagious-everything-to-know-explainer/55109718-0d84-42f1-8a6c-864959cec69d
GBR48
1000 dead, around a dozen of whom were fully vaccinated suggests that the vaccines can reduce the mortality by around 98%. That takes Covid down to flu levels. Flu doesn't merit a lockdown or the rest of the pandemic restrictions. But like flu, you should try and avoid it. Behave sensibly and keep wearing your mask.
It is better not to have Covid, even if you are vaccinated, but the British government is following the science. If vaccines didn't make a difference to the death toll, there wouldn't have been any point in deploying them. As they do, we can alter our response accordingly.
As long as vulnerable people and those who work with them have been vaccinated, we can change our approach to Covid.
The vaccines work, and they work on the Delta variant too. All of them, including Astra Zeneca. None stop you getting it, but all of them suppress transmission, reduce the symptoms and limit the severity, reducing deaths.
There are risks - new variants come from surges. But lockdowns kill too. The UK is now the crash test dummy. If cases spike but deaths do not, other nations can follow this path.
But it is absolutely essential that vulnerable people - the old, those with pre-existing conditions, and those who work with them - are fully vaccinated. So vaccinate them first, as quickly as possible.
There is no hiding from Covid, especially the Delta variant. Either Covid will work its way through the readily available pool of hosts and go, or reduced transmission from very high rates of vaccination may prematurely end it. So get your jabs, as soon as you can, keep your mask on, behave sensibly, and when the vaccinations levels are high enough, get on with life.
Any nation that has AZ that it is too picky to use, or any vaccine going out of date, get it to countries that are being hard hit, like Indonesia.
Medical workers really are in the front line, with increased exposure. Their death rates are likely to be higher than the general population. Any nations with spare PPE can assist by donating this too.
The media love to sensationalise scary stuff with 'what ifs'. This is not the time for that. Folk have suffered enough.
GdTokyo
It’s difficult to know how transmissible and lethal the lambda variant is due to Peru’s relatively dilapidated health care system and economic isolation. But one thing is for sure, If it can become the dominant variant, it will do so.
I fear that sooner or later, the anti-vaccine “freedumb” crowd is going to me a mutant factory for a variant that can reliably break through our existing vaccines.
I hope Indonesia isn’t giving us a preview of the 2021 Hunger Games (difference being we are the tributes), but I’m not optimistic
Oxycodin
In the meantime Japan happens to luck out and Japan is immune to coronavirus despite the rush hour crowded trains.
vic.M
Lives would be saved if they simply gave out Ivermectin or Hydroxychloroqine tabs. India is using them and deaths have plummeted.
HanoiHilton
"In the meantime Japan happens to luck out "
Not luck The wisdom of the J government and the self discipline of the Japanese people.
Mark
""Nearly 1,000 Indonesian medical workers have died of COVID-19, including more than a dozen who were already fully inoculated""
Including more than a DOZEN who were fully inoculated??? Does Mr. Suga know this?? is this for real or a typo?
Bob Fosse
There is no data to support this. Look at Peru, they used Ivermectin and their cases increased rapidly.
plasticmonkey
Perfect time for Olympic Games to celebrate "human victory over the coronavirus".
/s