Views of Kazan during the BRICS summit
FILE PHOTO: A view shows a banner with the logo of the annual BRICS summit next to the Kazan Kremlin in Kazan, Russia October 22, 2024. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo Image: Reuters/Maxim Shemetov
world

Indonesia joins BRICS bloc as full member, Brazil says

2 Comments
SAO PAULO

Brazil's government said in a statement on Monday that Indonesia is formally joining BRICS as a full member, further expanding the group of major emerging economies that also includes Russia, India, China and South Africa.

Indonesia, the world's fourth most-populous nation, had previously expressed its desire to join the group as a means of strengthening emerging countries and furthering the interests of the so-called Global South.

Brazil, which holds the bloc's presidency in 2025, said the member states approved Indonesia's entry by consensus as part of an expansion push initially approved at the bloc's 2023 summit in Johannesburg.

The South American nation noted that Indonesia's bid got the green light from the bloc in 2023 but the Asian country asked to join following the presidential election held last year. President Prabowo Subianto took office in October.

"Indonesia shares with the other members of the group support for the reform of global governance institutions, and contributes positively to the deepening of cooperation in the Global South," the Brazilian government said.

The BRICS group also includes Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates.

© Thomson Reuters 2025.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

2 Comments
BRICS getting bigger and stronger..

New world order is coming..

Slowly but unavoidable..

Get used to it..

-3 ( +1 / -4 )

Welcome to the investment club.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

