Indonesia is struggling to contain an unpredented wave of coronavirus infections Photo: AFP/File
world

Indonesia imposes tougher curbs as virus cases skyrocket

JAKARTA

Indonesia imposed a partial lockdown Saturday in the capital Jakarta, across the main island of Java and on Bali as the Southeast Asian nation grapples with an unprecedented wave of coronavirus infections.

Mosques, restaurants and shopping malls were shuttered in virus hotspots around the Muslim-majority country, which recorded more than 25,000 new cases and 539 deaths on Friday, both new daily records.

Indonesia's daily caseload has more than quadrupled in less than a month. But the country's official tally to date, which stands at 2.2 million cases and 59,534 deaths, is widely believed to be a severe undercount due to low testing.

The crisis has pushed Indonesia's creaky healthcare system to the brink of collapse with makeshift tents set up outside jammed medical facilities.

Hospital corridors are overflowing with the sick lying on gurneys, and infected patients have been turned away from hospitals unable to cope with the influx.

The Delta variant of the virus, first identified in India and now present in at least 85 countries, has been driving the recent wave and accounted for more than 80 percent of new cases in some areas, the health ministry has said.

The strain is the most contagious of any Covid-19 variant so far identified.

"(The surge) is primarily because of the Delta variant," health minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said Friday.

"It is in every country -- nobody is safe."

Experts previously warned that millions travelling nationwide at the end of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan in May would trigger an explosion of cases.

The new measures announced by Indonesian President Joko Widodo this week are set to last until July 20 in hope of bringing daily infections below 10,000.

Widodo, better known as Jokowi, had long resisted the strict lockdowns seen in other virus-wracked nations, saying they could tank Southeast Asia's biggest economy where millions live hand-to-mouth.

But all non-essential employees are now being ordered to work from home, while classes will only be held online.

The curbs will also apply to holiday island Bali, hit by a recent jump in cases that has delayed plans to reopen to international tourists.

Health experts warned that the tougher measures may not be enough.

The restrictions still allow for often-jammed public transport to continue operating at a reduced capacity, while domestic sea, air and bus travel will be available for people who have received at least one vaccine dose.

"How do you do physical distancing on public transportation?" said Indonesian epidemiologist Windhu Purnomo.

"The government is still prioritising the economy by letting people move around."

Indonesia just authorised the use of ivermectin for the treatment of covid19. I am looking forward to seeing the results of that.

-5 ( +1 / -6 )

Yeah some more evidence to corroborate can’t hurt.

https://academic.oup.com/cid/advance-article/doi/10.1093/cid/ciab591/6310839

1 ( +3 / -2 )

Indonesia just authorised the use of ivermectin for the treatment of covid19. I am looking forward to seeing the results of that.

The experience in Brazil, where the drug was not only authorized but even hugely promoted gives no reason for optimism.

0 ( +2 / -2 )

@HNemui

There is a good debate here

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=DCpiHHG0R2k

Note that RCTs are not always the best option.

@virusrex

Brazil showed very good results in those limited areas where this treatment was followed.

I hope the treatment will be widespread throughout Indonesia.

This is especially important for Indonesia since most women have extremely low sun exposure.

-2 ( +1 / -3 )

Note that RCTs are not always the best option.

They are if your purpose is to know without doubts if something have or not an effect, but if your purpose is different (such as pushing something that you suspect may be useless) then of course anybody would be against it.

Brazil showed very good results in those limited areas where this treatment was followed.

There is no evidence for this, unless you think the drug acts "in average" and protects people independently if they took it or not. The local professionals and experts have been very clear on the lack of evidence of the drug (being used commonly in the whole country) being of any use.

0 ( +2 / -2 )

Note that RCTs are not always the best option.

That's right. It is well established (by Cochrane Library and others) that observational studies can be just as good. This is especially true when we're dealing with old drugs that are already considered very safe. In fact many believe that with such drugs it is unethical to give a sick person a placebo.

Brazil showed very good results in those limited areas where this treatment was followed.

Yes, the Brazil data is quite clear, as well as that from the Czech Republic and other places where the authorities dared to use it. I too look forward to seeing the infections and deaths in Indonesia to plummet...

-2 ( +1 / -3 )

That's right. It is well established (by Cochrane Library and others) that observational studies can be just as good. This is especially true when we're dealing with old drugs that are already considered very safe. In fact many believe that with such drugs it is unethical to give a sick person a placebo.

No, that is not the case, specially with drugs that appear to have wildly different results according to the quality of the trials, in those cases definitely randomization is necessary to avoid the noise that could be misinterpreted as an effect.

Yes, the Brazil data is quite clear, as well as that from the Czech Republic and other places where the authorities dared to use it.

What the local experts have about the data in Brazil is definetely clear, but it is exactly the opposite of what proponents of ivermectin defend.

https://www.scielo.br/j/rsbmt/a/x6z3v5bHDCKPvbdFD7CvY3f/?lang=en

https://www.medscape.com/viewarticle/952770

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41591-021-01353-2

There has been no explanation how a supposedly extremely effective measure failed to protect the population when taken very commonly, even as a prophylactic treatment. To do that observational studies solve nothing, a properly randomized trial becomes necessary.

0 ( +2 / -2 )

