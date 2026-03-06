 Japan Today
Boys in solidarity with Palestinians take part in a protest outside the U.S. embassy in Jakarta
Boys in solidarity with Palestinians hold signs as they take part in a protest, outside the U.S. embassy, against Israel and demanding that the Indonesian government cancel the proposed multinational peacekeeping force for Gaza, following Indonesia's President Prabowo Subianto invitation to Washington later this month for the first meeting of U.S. President Donald Trump's Board of Peace, in Jakarta, Indonesia, February 13, 2026. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana Image: Reuters/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana
world

Indonesia says it will withdraw from Board of Peace if it does not benefit Palestinians

3 Comments
JAKARTA

Indonesia's President Prabowo Subianto has reassured local Islamic groups that he will withdraw ‌from U.S. President Donald Trump's Board of Peace if the platform does not benefit Palestinians, a government statement said on Friday.

The participation ‌of Indonesia, the world's largest Muslim-majority nation, ⁠on the board, and its decision ⁠to contribute ⁠troops for a Gaza stabilization force, has drawn criticism ‌from experts and Muslim groups at home, who say it ⁠compromises its long-standing ⁠support for the Palestinian cause.

Prabowo gathered the groups' leaders for a meeting on Thursday evening where he reiterated his reasoning behind joining the board, according ⁠to a statement put out by the ⁠government communication office.

Prabowo will withdraw from ‌the board if it does not benefit Palestinian and Indonesian interests, the statement quoted Hanif Alatas of the Islamic Brotherhood Front as saying.

"The president said that ‌if he sees that there is no longer any benefit for Palestine...and that it is not in line with Indonesia's national interests, he will withdraw," Hanif said in the statement.

The Indonesian Ulema Council, a leading clerical body, had previously called for Indonesia to exit ​the board due to the U.S. role in the ongoing Iran war.

Nahdlatul Ulama, the country's ‌largest Muslim group, said Indonesia's government could use the board to encourage de-escalation in the Middle East.

"Indonesia could declare that the (board's) agenda ‌is on hold until there are talks on ⁠de-escalation and peace from ⁠the American-Israeli war against Iran," ​its chief Yahya Cholil Staquf said in ⁠a statement issued ‌by Prabowo's office late on Thursday.

All Board of ​Peace discussions have been halted due to the war, Indonesia Foreign Minister Sugiono has previously said.

© Thomson Reuters 2026.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

3 Comments
I wonder if Prabowo Subianto is taking this into consideration before he backs out. A real peace framework between Israel and Palestine could unlock massive economic benefits for Palestinians—international investment, infrastructure rebuilding, and job creation.

Some economic proposals tied to peace have suggested tens of billions of dollars in development funding for projects like roads, power plants, hospitals, and major trade corridors connecting the West Bank and the Gaza Strip. Economic studies have also estimated that resolving the conflict could bring around $50 billion in economic gains for Palestinians, increase exports, and significantly reduce poverty through improved trade and mobility.

In simple terms, a serious peace deal could mean jobs, infrastructure, foreign investment, and long-term economic stability for ordinary Palestinians—something that’s very difficult to achieve while the conflict continues.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Five....agree....but there is a longstanding problem

"No Palestinian state while I am Prime Minister "....Netanyahu election slogan and continual catch cry.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Most people knows what its all about. Don't be afraid to say so, look at Spain. The way you deal/stand up to bully is, show your "back bone", strength, they will leave you alone. It was just all a scam.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

