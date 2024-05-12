 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Officers check the debris and belongings of passengers after a bus crash on Java island Image: AFP
world

Indonesia school bus crash kills 11, dozens injured

0 Comments
BANDUNG, Indonesia

At least eleven people were killed and dozens more were injured when a bus carrying high school students on a graduation trip crashed on Indonesia's biggest island, police said Sunday.

The bus was carrying more than 60 students and teachers from the Java island town of Depok to Lembang, a popular tourist spot, when it crashed at 6:48 p.m. on Saturday.

The students had just celebrated their graduation and were on a school trip when the bus suddenly lost control and tilted to the left, crashing into a car and three motorbikes, West Java province police spokesman Jules Abraham Abast told AFP Sunday.

"Out of the passengers who died, nine of them were students, and one of them was a teacher," Abast said.

The accident also killed one motorcyclist, seriously injured 13 people and caused minor injuries to 40 others, he added.

Local traffic police chief Undang Syarif Hidayat told broadcaster Kompas he suspected the bus' brake malfunctioned before the crash, but Abast said police are still investigating the cause of the accident.

Deadly traffic accidents are common in Indonesia, where vehicles are often old or poorly maintained, and road rules are routinely ignored.

Last month, at least 12 people were killed when a car crashed into a bus and another car on a busy highway in West Java, as people travelled to celebrate Eid-al-Fitr with relatives at the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.

© 2024 AFP

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 16

GaijinPot Blog

How Much Is the Average Rent in Tokyo?

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Mother’s Day in Tokyo: Special Experience and Gift Ideas

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Dating Apps in Japan 2024: What’s Worth It and Not?

Savvy Tokyo

A Step By Step ALT Escape Plan

GaijinPot Blog

tokyo

Gokokuji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Arakurayama Sengen Park

GaijinPot Travel

Niseko Adventure Centre’s Summer Kids Day Camps

Savvy Tokyo

What Is The Average Salary in Japan in 2024?

GaijinPot Blog

Teradomari Street Market

GaijinPot Travel

Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo: The Ginza Line

GaijinPot Blog

Ine

GaijinPot Travel