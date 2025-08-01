 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Indonesia Clemency
Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto waves to journalists at Merdeka Palace in Jakarta, Indonesia, Tuesday, July 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim)
world

Indonesia set to release hundreds of prisoners under president's clemency plan

0 Comments
By NINIEK KARMINI
JAKARTA, Indonesia

Indonesia is set to begin releasing hundreds of convicts from its notoriously overcrowded prisons after parliament approved the first stage of President Prabowo Subianto’s wide-ranging clemency plan.

The first group of 1,116 will begin leaving prisons next week, and include prominent rivals of previous President Joko Widodo who were jailed during his term, as well as Papuan independence activists.

The announcement was made late Thursday by the House of Representatives Deputy Speaker Sufmi Dasco Ahmad and Law Minister Supratman Andi Agtas after a consultation between the government and party factions in the legislature.

Subianto surprised the nation barely two months after he took office in October when he said he planned to grant clemency to 44,000 inmates nationwide. Past Indonesian leaders have rarely used their amnesty powers, which require the approval of parliament.

Agtas said the government is prioritizing prisoners with mental disorders, the elderly, critically ill and those convicted of blasphemy or insulting the country’s leader.

Among the convicts set to be released are several prominent opposition figures, including Hasto Kristiyanto, the Secretary General of the country’s only formal opposition party, the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle.

Kristiyanto, a former Widodo ally who turned to harshly criticize the former president and his family, was sentenced last week to 3.5 years in prison over bribery in a 2019 legislative seat appointment scheme.

Agtas said parliament also approved an end to criminal proceedings against former Trade Minister Tom Lembong, a onetime Widodo ally who broke with him during the 2024 presidential election to support political rival Anies Baswedan. Lembong received a 4.5 year sentence and had been preparing to appeal it before Subianto proposed him for clemency.

“Both have demonstrated service to the nation, and our priority now is to strengthen the unity of the nation,” Agtas said.

The group also includes six Papuan independence activists who are currently serving prison sentences for treason. Agtas said they were released the government considers their movement unarmed.

Authorities are expected to submit a second list of 1,668 inmates to parliament in the near future, he added.

© Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Introducing New Condominiums and Minpaku for Sale from Daiwa House

This webinar will introduce new properties for sale from Daiwa House, one of Japan's leading home builders. Join us August 2, 2025 from 11AM to Noon (Japan Standard Time).

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Jodogahama Beach

GaijinPot Travel

Home Repairs in Japan: What Tenants Are Responsible For and How to Get Help

GaijinPot Blog

Food

Sudachi: Japanese Baby Lime Cookie Recipe

Savvy Tokyo

Health

Hair Loss in Japan: The Causes & Solutions!

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Sawara: My Favorite Chiba Day Trip Spot

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Looking For Labubu in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Food

Kiyosumi-Shirakawa: The Underrated Coffee Town Of Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Insane Food Challenges in Japan (If You’re Hungry Enough)

GaijinPot Blog

Ask Hilary

Letters From Japan: ‘Kink Shaming Boyfriend’

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

5 Less Crowded Beaches Near Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 31

GaijinPot Blog

Miho Beach

GaijinPot Travel