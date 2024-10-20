 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Indonesia New President
Indonesian president-elect Prabowo Subianto, waves to media as he leave for inauguration ceremony in Jakarta, Indonesia, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)
world

Indonesia swears in Prabowo Subianto as the country's eighth president

0 Comments
By NINIEK KARMINI
JAKARTA, Indonesia

Prabowo Subianto was inaugurated Sunday as the eighth president of the world’s most populous Muslim-majority nation, completing his journey from an ex-general accused of rights abuses during the dark days of Indonesia’s military dictatorship to the presidential palace.

The former defense minister, who turned 73 on Thursday, was cheered through the streets by thousands of waving supporters after taking his oath on the Quran, the Muslim holy book, in front of lawmakers and foreign dignitaries.

Leaders and senior officials from more than 40 countries flew in to attend the ceremony in the capital, Jakarta, including from the United Kingdom, France, the United States, Saudi Arabia, Russia, South Korea, China, Australia and fellow Southeast Asian nations.

Subianto was a longtime rival of the immensely popular President Joko Widodo, who ran against him for the presidency twice and refused to accept his defeat on both occasions, in 2014 and 2019.

But Widodo appointed Subianto as defense chief after his reelection, paving the way for an alliance despite their rival political parties. During the campaign, Subianto ran as the popular outgoing president’s heir, vowing to continue signature policies like the construction of a multibillion-dollar new capital city and limits on exporting raw materials intended to boost domestic industry.

Backed by Widodo, Subianto swept to a landslide victory in February’s direct presidential election on promises of policy continuity.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Nomad Global-EX, an eSIM plan tailored for frequent travelers

1 eSIM covers 54 or 81 countries worldwide for 180 days or 365 days. Hotspot and top-up are supported.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Art & Culture

10 Anime With Compelling Female Characters to Enjoy

Savvy Tokyo

Visiting the Pediatrician in Japan: Seeing the Doctor When Your Kid Is Sick

Savvy Tokyo

Karuizawa Shiraito Waterfall

GaijinPot Travel

How To Manage A Classroom in Japan as An English Teacher

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For October 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

What’s Japandi? Interior Decor Tips For Your Next Home Makeover

Savvy Tokyo

Is Fall the Best Time to Visit Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Bocchi Culture: Japan’s Loner Lifestyle

GaijinPot Blog

Why You Should Learn to Read and Write Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 35

GaijinPot Blog

Where to Buy Pumpkins in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Japanese Seaweed: The Superfood You Can Find Everywhere (And Should Be Eating)

Savvy Tokyo